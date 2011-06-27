Vehicle overview

Despite remaining mostly unchanged in its four years on the market, Buick's full-size three-row crossover continues to be a very appealing choice in a very competitive segment. The 2011 Buick Enclave is essentially the same vehicle we saw last year -- and we're fine with that. Although it shares its platform (dubbed "Lambda") with a pair of GM cousins known as the Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia, the Buick Enclave sports its own identity. That is, it offers a luxurious, stylish and upscale take on the family-friendly crossover.

Among the Buick Enclave's many strengths are its powerful V6, comfortable and quiet ride, massive cargo capacity and excellent crash-test scores. Buyers can choose between a seven- or eight-passenger setup within the handsome, well-appointed cabin. The former features a pair of captain's chairs in the second row while the latter features a three-passenger bench. These amenities are beautifully housed within the Enclave's attractive, curvaceous sheet metal.

Despite its ample measure of functionality, it's true that the 2011 Buick Enclave still can't match a minivan when it comes to practicality; the Enclave offers less cargo space, and its lack of sliding doors makes it more difficult to load rear passengers. In its favor, though, is its sheet metal: This Buick is a lot more stylish than any minivan.

Indeed, lined up against premium-branded rivals like the 2011 Acura MDX and 2011 Lexus RX 350, the Buick Enclave still looks good in terms of performance, luxury features and style. Some of the buyers who patronize other premium brands might sniff at the Buick's hard-to-shake old-man image and sometimes inconsistent cabin materials. More mainstream shoppers might consider the 2011 Ford Flex, 2011 Hyundai Veracruz and 2011 Mazda CX-9, all of which have their own strengths. Overall, though, the Buick Enclave stands as a solid choice for families looking for space, style and luxury at a price that won't break the bank.