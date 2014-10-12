Used 2009 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me
- 166,381 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,500$1,369 Below Market
Dunlap Motors - Independence / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23D39J147777
Stock: 1719A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,726 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$1,605 Below Market
Lake Motor - Devils Lake / North Dakota
LOOKING FOR A 3RD ROW SUV UNDER $7K? TAKE A LOOK AT THIS ENCLAVE! TIMING CHAINS HAVE BEEN REPLACED, NEW TIRES, FRESH OIL CHANGE AND FULL DETAIL. ONLY 132K MILES AND READY FOR A NEW ADVENTURE. CALL CODY COLEMAN, YOUR LAKE REGION CAR GUY TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS AT 701.331.9145 (C) OR 701.662.4017 (O).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER13D89J121643
Stock: C4K006X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 111,137 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,591 Below Market
Rockland Motors - West Nyack / New York
DISCLAIMER: We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other sources therefore exact configuration color certification and accessories should be used as a guide and are not guaranteed under any circumstances for any inaccuracies claims of losses of any nature nevertheless inventory is subject to prior sales and prices are subject to change with out notice combined with any other offer(s) during your search for a vehicle beware of undisclosed fees which effect the total selling price of your vehicle. Rockland Motors adheres to a strict full disclosure policy of your purchase and financing. Rockland Motors guarantees all of our internet prices. To ensure your complete satisfaction verify with our sales team representatives prior to purchase. Call us right away at 1(845)535-3081 to ask any questions. Price includes all cost to be paid by a consumer except for licensing costs dealer fees registration fees and taxes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER23D29J182797
Stock: U7733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,749 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$5,739 Below Market
NYC Auto Mart - Brooklyn / New York
DO NOT SELL BEFORE 5/9!!!!! $3000 DEPOSIT - REGGIE!!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23D99J218318
Stock: 218318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,171 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900$1,480 Below Market
Shamrock Group - Pleasant Grove / Utah
AWD **LOADED** DUAL SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, DVD, 2009 BUICK ENCLAVE POWER LIFT-GATE, BACK-UP CAMERA, 7 PASSENGER, 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX & TITLE, MOCHA WITH TAN HEATED LEATHER, PRICE $9,900, ALLOY WHEELS, AWD UTILITY, 6 CYLINDER 3.6L, 112,171 MILES, USED POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, CD PLAYER, PREMIUM BOSE SPEAKER***Call Kellen 801 361 9796, Jake 801 669 0817, Stephanie 801 358 8010, or Brady 801 368 7670*** ***SEE OUR INVENTORY AT - www.shamrockautogroup.com. Our Address is 203 North 2000 West, Pleasant Grove, UT *** WE ARE AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS, EVENINGS, AND WEEKENDS.***TRADE-INS WELCOME *** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH GREAT RATES **We are a PREFERRED DEALER with the following Credit Unions, Mountain America, America First, Deseret First, Utah Community, Alpine, Security Services & many others, RATES AS LOW AS 3.99% OAC, CALL US ANYTIME AT 801 361 9796 for Details *** Why buy from us? *** 1. WE ARE DIFFERENT & Promise You a Pleasant Buying Experience, We make the buying process simple. 2.Our Fees are Low. Nobody Beats our Out the Door Pricing, We will tell you the Out the Door Price Immediately. Just Ask. *** 3. We are Car Guys NOT Commissioned Salesmen & have more than 75 Years Combined Experience in the Automotive Industry.*** 4.Shamrock Group is a FULL SERVICE automobile dealer. We have the ability to Affordably Extend the Bumper to Bumper Warranty for Your Specific Driving needs (up to 8 Years or 125K Miles). Ask for Details. 5. BUY FROM SOMEONE THAT CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU AFTER THE SALE. We use one the Finest Auto Repair Shop in the State, MAJOR LEAGUE AUTO REPAIR located at 1983 West State Street, Pleasant Grove, UT. Call Major League at 801 701-8891 for any of your auto repair needs. Mention Shamrock and they will give you $10 off any Castrol Oil Change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23D69J114658
Stock: 9J114658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,224 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,783$1,488 Below Market
Pohanka Acura - Chantilly / Virginia
Gold Mist Metallic 2009 Buick Enclave CXL AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVT Direct InjectionRecent Arrival! Odometer is 20579 miles below market average!We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23D79J160984
Stock: LL001902S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 146,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,977$1,233 Below Market
Toth Buick GMC - Akron / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23D39J197174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,984 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,898
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
CXL-NAVIGATION-REAR VIEW CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-HEATED LEATHER SEATS-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2009 BUICK ENCLAVE CXL AUTOMATIC 3.6L V6 F. BEAUTIFUL WHITE (WHITE DIAMOND TRI-COAT) EXTERIOR WITH TAN LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER, MEMORY AND HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH TIPTRONIC SHIFTING, CL, NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, PARK ASSIST, 19 ALLOY RIMS, DUAL EXHAUST, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/AUX/USB/SAT RADIO WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....BLUETOOTH WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND BOSE SOUND SYSTEM....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS FAMILY FRIENDLY BUICK ENCLAVE CXL WITH NAVIGATION AND REAR-VIEW CAMERA....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER23D99J156035
Stock: NP156035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 119,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,305 Below Market
Randy Cavender Motorcars - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23D49J167343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2009 Buick Enclave CXL -- 3.6L V6 --- CLEAN CAR FAX -- BACK UP CAMERA --- 3RD ROW -- SUNROOF -- MOONROOF --- LEATHER HEATED SEATS --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS -- POWER MIRRORS -- DIGITAL CLOCK -- DUAL AC -- CRUISE CONTROL --- VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT -- DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER23D89J123897
Stock: 24135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,445 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,834$497 Below Market
Honda North - Butler / Pennsylvania
Honda North is exceptionally pleased to be an eleven time Honda President's Award recipient and to be in the top 1% of all Honda dealers in the nation for Customer Satisfaction. We are very grateful to our employees and customers for such a great honor! Take the time to... give us a shot. We Know Honda. We Know You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23D29J206432
Stock: VU20119B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 98,160 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,889
Hawk Chevrolet Bridgeview - Bridgeview / Illinois
Winter Savings at Hawk Chevrolet Bridgeview - Year End Sale - Special Internet Pricing on this rugged Vehicle** 2009 Buick Enclave CXL One of the best things about this Enclave is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump** Stunning!!! Yes, I am as good as I look. Special Internet Pricing on this rugged Vehicle** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors, Stability control - Stability control with anti-roll...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Auto, Climate control, Rear air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel... CALL INTERNET SALES AT 708-924-5755.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER23DX9J177198
Stock: C02342A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 97,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,788$423 Below Market
Bloomington Subaru - Bloomington / Minnesota
Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Moonroof, WHEELS, 4-19' X 7.5' (48.3 CM X 19.1 CM) SEVEN-SPOKE CHROMED ALUMINUM, Hitch, Satellite Radio, Quad Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, IIHS Top Safety Pick READ MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for 'The Works' car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? Bloomington Acura offers competitive pricing on our New and Pre-owned vehicles. Our service and parts departments are open early, late and even on Saturdays. We also carry 40 service loaners for your convenience. OPTION PACKAGES WHEELS, 4-19' X 7.5' (48.3 CM X 19.1 CM) SEVEN-SPOKE CHROMED ALUMINUM, SUNROOF, POWER tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass, with power sunshade, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (BTV) remote vehicle starter system, (UD7) Ultrasonic rear parking assist and (UVC) rearview camera system, LUXURY PACKAGE includes (DNP) outside, power folding, auto-dimming driver side, body-color, heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, (TSH) articulating headlights, (N38) power, tilt and telescopic steering column, TRAILERING PROVISION PACKAGE 4500 lb includes transmission cooler, wiring harness and factory installed hitch, TRANSMISSION Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER23D39J124004
Stock: 58520A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 160,513 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
US Auto Auction - Pennsauken / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23D79J172858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,000 miles
$6,757$537 Below Market
Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lansing / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER23D09J108536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,070 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,998
CarMax Schaumburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Schaumburg / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEV23D79J176683
Stock: 19075989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,997$509 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Clean CARFAX. Blue 2009 Buick Enclave CX FWD 3.6L V6 VVT Direct Injection 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7-Passenger Seating w/2nd Row Captain's Chairs, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Ride Suspension, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER13D49J145504
Stock: 0-1970A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 84,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,599
CarMax Phoenix-Gilbert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gilbert / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick Enclave CXL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAER23D59J148871
Stock: 17972691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
