Used 2009 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

I purchased my used 2009 Enclave approx. 2 years ago. Carfax report looked good and a friend of mine had one and loved it. I have loved and sang praises of my new car! I traded my 2009 Yukon XL for this car to save on gas and loved the downsize and savings. Since I purchased my Yukon brand new and never had issues, I opted out of the extended warranty on this car thinking I wouldn't have issues either. Boy was I wrong! Within a month one of the coil packs went out but it was replaced at no charge under dealership 30 day warranty. Six months later I started having transmission problems and my transmission needed to be replaced. Within two weeks of it being replaced started having other trouble and had to replace the throttle body. Since then I have had to replace every coil pack, the timing chain and everytime I get it fixed months later there are more problems.

Read more