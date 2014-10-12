Used 2009 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

3,543 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Enclave Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,543 listings
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    166,381 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,500

    $1,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CX
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CX

    132,726 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    $1,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    111,137 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    131,749 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    $5,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    112,171 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    $1,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    110,224 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,783

    $1,488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    146,154 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,977

    $1,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    98,984 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,898

    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    119,335 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $1,305 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    179,063 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    123,445 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,834

    $497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    98,160 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,889

    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    97,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,788

    $423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    160,513 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    149,000 miles

    $6,757

    $537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    38,070 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CX
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CX

    150,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,997

    $509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Buick Enclave CXL
    used

    2009 Buick Enclave CXL

    84,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,599

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Enclave searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,543 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Enclave
  4. Used 2009 Buick Enclave

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Enclave

Read recent reviews for the Buick Enclave
Overall Consumer Rating
4.190 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 90 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (16%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Beware! Unreliable!
hchambley,12/10/2014
CXL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased my used 2009 Enclave approx. 2 years ago. Carfax report looked good and a friend of mine had one and loved it. I have loved and sang praises of my new car! I traded my 2009 Yukon XL for this car to save on gas and loved the downsize and savings. Since I purchased my Yukon brand new and never had issues, I opted out of the extended warranty on this car thinking I wouldn't have issues either. Boy was I wrong! Within a month one of the coil packs went out but it was replaced at no charge under dealership 30 day warranty. Six months later I started having transmission problems and my transmission needed to be replaced. Within two weeks of it being replaced started having other trouble and had to replace the throttle body. Since then I have had to replace every coil pack, the timing chain and everytime I get it fixed months later there are more problems.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Enclave
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick Enclave info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings