- Price Drop$30,500Great Deal | $2,528 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Essence6,950 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Delray Buick GMC - Delray Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 17260 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!FWD.Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, FWD, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 18 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.49 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker System, 7-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bird's Eye View Surround Vision, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Buick connected services capable, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Mounting Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Inside Rearview Mirror w/Full Camera Display, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Buick Infotainment Sys AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.2018 Buick Enclave Essence
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW2JJ157695
Stock: 157695U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$28,992Great Deal
2018 Buick Enclave Essence9,828 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
White Frost Tricoat Trailering Package Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooling System; Heavy-Duty Engine; 3.6L V6; Sidi; Vvt Stop/Start Essence Preferred Equipment Group Power Outlet; 120-Volt Seats; Front Buckets Shale; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seats Tires; 255/65R18 Sl; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 9-Speed Automatic Wheels; 18 " (45.7 Cm) Aluminum; Painted
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW8JJ280806
Stock: JJ280806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $27,995Great Deal | $2,307 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Essence19,012 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mike Bell Chevrolet - Carrollton / Georgia
Price Includes $1,000 Trade-In Assistance. Must trade 2010 or newer vehicle with less than 100,000 miles. See dealer for details.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW6JJ172863
Stock: P4202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- Price Drop$30,990Great Deal | $2,631 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Premium17,255 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Driver's Way - Pelham / Alabama
Now Delivering in Central Alabama! Driver's Way Certified one-owner! Premium Group! Gray Leather, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Navigation, Bose, FCW, BSM, LDW, Power Hatch, Rear Camera, and 20'' Polished Alloys! Great Price. This gorgeous Pepperdust Metallic 2018 Buick Enclave has plenty of cargo space, refined driving dynamics, and a quiet cabin with three rows of roomy seats. Features: Premium Group 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, FWD, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Performance-Enhanced Premium 10-Speaker Syst, HD Radio, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Package, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Package, Radio: Buick Infotainment Sys AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, Satellite Radio Capability, and Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERCKW5JJ188199
Stock: D52953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- $29,998Great Deal
Certified 2018 Buick Enclave Essence25,016 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Buick Enclave Essence. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Buick Enclave Essence. Well-known by many, the Enclave has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Buick Enclave, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. With less than 24,248mi on this Buick Enclave, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVAKW5JJ172326
Stock: JJ172326
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $28,888Great Deal | $2,539 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Essence19,853 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Putnam Buick GMC - Burlingame / California
Dark Slate Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Fresh Oil Change, AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVAKW2JJ240792
Stock: G01069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $33,471Great Deal
2018 Buick Enclave Premium27,154 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco - Frisco / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, ONLY 27,154 Miles! Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, NAV, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Quad Seats, Tow Hitch, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYST. MIRROR, INSIDE REARVIEW WITH FULL CAM.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEQuad Bucket Seats Rear Spoiler, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESMOONROOF, FRONT POWER SLIDING transparent glass with rear fixed skylight, MIRROR, INSIDE REARVIEW WITH FULL CAMERA DISPLAY (Includes (UVH) Surround Vision camera. TRAILERING PACKAGE 5000 lbs. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system and trailer hitch, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO, SIRIUSXM, WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN includes 2 USB ports inside center console, auxiliary input jack, and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [359 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). Non-Smoker vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERCKW8JJ216240
Stock: L17962A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $25,488Great Deal
Certified 2018 Buick Enclave Essence38,044 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
The Buick Enclave luxury SUV is handsomely packaged, with impressive interior volume that offers plenty of room for seven passengers. The SUV has an EPA estimated fuel rating of 21 MPG combined. A backup camera makes all the difference when parallel parking. This vehicle includes: tinted windows, anti-theft system, an air filter for the cabin, cruise control and tire pressure monitoring system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW3JJ151100
Stock: 8714PY
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $30,991Great Deal | $4,017 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Premium36,824 milesDelivery available*
Allen Cadillac - Laguna Niguel / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CarFax Clean Title, CarFax One Owner, Enclave Premium Group, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Mesh (LPO), Luxury Package (LPO), Molded Assist Steps.2018 Buick Enclave Premium GroupClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVBKW4JJ219254
Stock: 50807A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2020
- $28,741Great Deal | $1,830 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Essence30,773 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Morse Sawgrass Buick Chevrolet GMC - Sunrise / Florida
FWD. Recent Arrival! 2018 Buick Enclave Essence Red Quartz Tintcoat CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 18/26 City/Highway MPGPreferred Equipment Group 1SL, FWD, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 18 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.49 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker System, 7-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Buick connected services capable, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front Power Sliding Moonroof, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power passenger seat,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW5JJ155472
Stock: 2LZ185646A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $29,705Great Deal | $4,105 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Premium64,196 milesDelivery available*
Willis Auto Campus Pre-Owned - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVBKW3JJ268333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,500Great Deal | $2,083 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Essence26,586 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cable Dahmer Chevrolet - Independence / Missouri
Cable - Dahmer Chevrolet Inc offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! AWD 2018 Buick Enclave Essence AWD, 6-Speaker System, ABS brakes, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Cruise Control, First & Second Row All-Weather Floor Liners (LPO), Floor Liner Package (LPO), Heated Seats, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Third Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Tilt steering wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVAKW8JJ146190
Stock: X7442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- New Listing$36,900Great Deal | $2,538 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Premium6,406 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Smith Buick GMC - Merced / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERCKW7JJ209926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,780Great Deal
2018 Buick Enclave Premium47,951 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERCKW8JJ121970
Stock: 10428962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $27,800Great Deal | $2,207 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Essence30,374 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
2018 Buick Enclave Essence. Exterior finished in Pepperdust with a Dark Galvanized/Ebony interior.Key features: navigation, rear view camera, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, blind spot sensor, garage door transmitter, front dual-zone A/C, remote keyless entry, remote engine start, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.Clean CARFAX with no accidents or damage reported.Original MSRP $47,985.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW7JJ178493
Stock: 22701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $29,995Great Deal | $3,476 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Premium55,590 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Spokane - Spokane / Washington
Experience Buick Package Moonroof; Front Power Sliding Wheels; 20" (50.8 Cm) Aluminum; Polished Trailering Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Dark Slate Metallic Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Cooling System; Heavy-Duty Dark Galvanized; Perforated Leather-Appointed Engine; 3.6L V6; Sidi; Vvt Stop/Start Premium Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Buckets Tires; P255/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Transmission; 9-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVBKW2JJ125888
Stock: JJ125888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $26,900Great Deal | $3,218 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Essence37,442 milesDelivery available*
Parkway Subaru - Wilmington / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW7JJ282448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,990Great Deal | $1,578 below market
2018 Buick Enclave Avenir77,990 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dunn Chevrolet Buick - Oregon / Ohio
1-Owner ~ Clean Carfax ~ Superb Driving Machine ~ A Must See ~ Previous Owner Does Not Like To Fly, So Lots Of Highway Miles ~ We have it serviced, detailed, & ready to please ~ Compare to new & save ~ This Buick includes: SEATS, FRONT BUCKETS (STD) Bucket Seats SATIN STEEL METALLIC ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT STOP/START V6 Cylinder Engine EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS CHESTNUT, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS Leather Seats TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) A/T 9-Speed A/T AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO, SIRIUSXM, WITH 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player AVENIR PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP The CARFAX report for this 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle. Off-road or on the street, this Buick Enclave Avenir handles with ease. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Buick Enclave Avenir equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Buick Enclave Avenir. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Buick Enclave makes it one of the nicest you'll find.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVCKW5JJ121730
Stock: 192396A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020