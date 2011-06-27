Close

Dunn Chevrolet Buick - Oregon / Ohio

1-Owner ~ Clean Carfax ~ Superb Driving Machine ~ A Must See ~ Previous Owner Does Not Like To Fly, So Lots Of Highway Miles ~ We have it serviced, detailed, & ready to please ~ Compare to new & save ~ Why not make this your next Dunn Deal today ~ This Buick includes: SEATS, FRONT BUCKETS (STD) Bucket Seats SATIN STEEL METALLIC ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT STOP/START V6 Cylinder Engine EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS CHESTNUT, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS Leather Seats TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) A/T 9-Speed A/T AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO, SIRIUSXM, WITH 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player AVENIR PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The CARFAX report for this 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Off-road or on the street, this Buick Enclave Avenir handles with ease. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Buick Enclave Avenir equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Buick Enclave Avenir. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Buick Enclave makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Our family has owned this dealership for over a century spanning 4 generations. We still operate on the same simple princ Dunn Chevy Buick has been in business since 1909. Our used inventory consists mainly of locally traded & high quality purchased vehicles which we have professionally inspected, detailed, and serviced. We are always happy to share our service records

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GAEVCKW5JJ121730

Stock: 192396A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020