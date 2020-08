Close

Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2018 Buick Enclave. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Buick Enclave Essence. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Buick Enclave Essence. Well-known by many, the Enclave has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Buick Enclave, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. With less than 24,248mi on this Buick Enclave, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GAEVAKW5JJ172326

Stock: JJ172326

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-27-2020