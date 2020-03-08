Used 2017 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 34,205 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$24,999$4,474 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5533 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD9HJ148165
Stock: M297223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- certified
2017 Buick Enclave Premium Group25,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,741$4,864 Below Market
Ed Morse Sawgrass Buick Chevrolet GMC - Sunrise / Florida
WE HERE AT ED MORSE SAWGRASS RECONDITION ALL OF OUR RETAIL UNITS, OUR FACTORY TRAINED A.S.E. CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS DOES A MINIMUM INSPECTION OF 120 POINT INSPECTION SO BE ASSURE YOUR BUYING A WORTHY CAR THAT YOU CAN RELY ON. DON'T HESITATE COME IN TODAY AND TAKE A LOOK AT OUR TOP QUALITY VEHICLESALL OF OUR CARS CLEAN AND SANITIZED FOR YOUR PROTECTION.DUAL MOONROOF, WHEELS, 20 CHROME-CLAD CAST, W/ SATIN BLACK POCKETS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, ULTRASONIC REAR PARKING ASSIST, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT W/ REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, INSTRUMENTATION, ENHANCED DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER, REAR VISION CAMERA, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT * COOLING SYSTEM, HEAVY DUTY * TRAILER HITCH, SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, REAR LIFTGATE, POWER, LUXURY PACKAGE, FWD. Certified. 2017 Buick Enclave Premium Group Ebony Twilight Metallic CARFAX One-Owner.Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 172 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase dateOdometer is 2107 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!4500lbs Trailering Package (Heavy-Duty Cooling System and Trailer Hitch), Enclave Sport Touring Edition (Ice Toned Satin Black Grille and Wheels: 20 Chrome-Clad Cast Aluminum), Experience Buick Package (Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof and Wheels: 20 Bright-Machined Aluminum), Preferred Equipment Group 1SN (8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Bose Performance-Enhanced 10-Speaker System, Bose Sound System, Forward Collision Alert & Lane Departure Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKDXHJ158319
Stock: GW4482
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 65,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,491$6,330 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2017 Buick Enclave 4dr LEATHER 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is RED with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD9HJ110823
Stock: 993943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2019
- 25,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995$5,196 Below Market
Kendall Subaru of Fairbanks - Fairbanks / Alaska
Kendall Fairbanks has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Buick Enclave. This Buick includes: MOONROOF, POWER Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof WHEELS, 20 Aluminum Wheels ENCLAVE TUSCAN EDITION Chrome Wheels LPO, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Entertainment System AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE ADVANCED 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH 5.1 SURROUND SOUND Premium Sound System AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AND REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM RADIO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER 6.5 Navigation System Rear Seat Audio Controls CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input Entertainment System MP3 Player LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, FIRST AND SECOND ROW Floor Mats EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE Aluminum Wheels Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SUMMIT WHITE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Buick Enclave Premium. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This Buick Enclave Premium is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. In addition to being well-cared for, this Buick Enclave has very low mileage making it a rare find. You'd swear you were at a live concert every time you fire up the premium entertainment package in this vehicle. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Buick Enclave Premium. This impeccably built Buick Enclave Premium comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Buick. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2017 Buick Enclave: The Buick Enclave luxury crossover is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized vehicle, it will seat up to eight passengers, which puts it up against larger SUVs. The Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, and it provides healthy competition for models from Lexus, Acura and Lincoln. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch, high-quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. Interesting features of this model are standard safety features, 3-row seating, spacious, luxurious interior, Available all-wheel drive, and quiet ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD5HJ185908
Stock: QR2207T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 20,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,748$6,144 Below Market
Napletons Schaumburg Buick GMC - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We have trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *actual APR and loan terms depend on many factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD5HJ127099
Stock: 302207A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,997$3,327 Below Market
Charleston DriveTime - Charleston / South Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Convenience Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRAKD0HJ157586
Stock: 1190149535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,998$4,092 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Kia - Palm Beach Gardens / Florida
2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group Quicksilver Metallic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 4D Sport Utility FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive **ONE OWNER**, **LOW MILES**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, No Haggle/No Hassle Pricing, Priced to Sell Fast, **MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE**, **EXTRA CLEAN**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Call 561-619-6565 or stop by at Northlake Kia 3626 Northlake Blvd. West Palm Beach 33404. In most cases almost all of our cars go through reconditioning and inspection process on certified.Located in West Palm Beach and the South Florida Area! STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!!Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN THE FIRST 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay call today!! CALL US RIGHT AWAY!! Do not miss out on this low, low price opportunity. CALL US RIGHT AWAY 561-285-2325 vehicle price does not include dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED fee.INTERNET PRICE IS THROUGH DEALER FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD2HJ256688
Stock: KPAH256688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 27,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,490$3,757 Below Market
Jim Trenary of Union - Union / Missouri
Ask for Internet Sales. Come and See Jim Trenary Deal Makers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD3HJ343141
Stock: UP4354
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 40,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,984$4,250 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
*Arcadia Chevrolet Buick & Pre Owned Super Store* Your Hometown Dealer Here at Arcadia Chevrolet Buick We Guarantee the Best price on all New and Pre Owned vehicles and No Dealer Fee Stop in today or shop us 24/7 on arcadiachevy.com *Arcadia Chevrolet Buick* *210 South Brevard Ave* *Arcadia, Fl 34266* *863-494-3838* *NOBODY BEATS OUR DEAL NOBODY!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD4HJ120627
Stock: 3120627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 40,489 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,891$5,219 Below Market
Allen Cadillac - Laguna Niguel / California
Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CarFax Clean Title, SHARP....OVER$53000 MSRP......, Blind spot sensor: warning, Navigation System, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Cross Traffic Alert, Wheels: 19' Chrome-Clad Cast Aluminum.2017 Buick Enclave Premium GroupClean CARFAX.Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange ProgramFamily owned & operated in South Orange County for over 70 Years.Reviews:* Smooth ride even when the road isn't; seating for up to eight and cargo space to match; peace of mind that comes with top safety scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD2HJ213667
Stock: PG1382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 27,395 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$19,999$2,093 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4851 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Convenience Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRAKD4HJ324077
Stock: O306994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 35,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,985$3,236 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD5HJ250489
Stock: 3063A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 89,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995$3,970 Below Market
Koehne Chevrolet Buick GMC - Marinette / Wisconsin
WAS $19,995, $3,000 below Kelley Blue Book! NAV, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Tow Hitch, Rear Air, Quad Seats, LPO, BUICK INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAG... TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELE... TRAILERING PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player, 6.5" diagonal touchscreen display, includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system, USB port, auxiliary input jack and rear audio controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included). (Includes (UBS) NavTraffic. WHEELS, 19" (48.3 CM) CHROME-CLAD CAST ALUMINUM, TRAILERING PACKAGE 4500 lbs. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system and (VR2) trailer hitch, LPO, BUICK INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes the following dealer installed LPO accessories: (VAV) First and second row all-weather floor mats, (VKN) Third row all-weather floor mats and (VLI) All-weather cargo mat, ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). Koehne Certified, One Owner, Clean AutoCheck Vehicle History, Leather Seats, Back Up Camera OUR OFFERINGS: At Koehne Chevrolet Buick GMC, we use the latest auto pricing technology to check the current market, so you always get the Koehne value price. Call us to schedule a hassle-free test drive. Tax, Title, License and Dealer Document/Service Fees are extra. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Please contact dealer for details and to verify availability. Pricing analysis performed on 8/3/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD6HJ251171
Stock: 8936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 37,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,899
Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Buick Enclave. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. On almost any road condition, this Buick Enclave Leather offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Buick Enclave Leather is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2017 Buick Enclave: The Buick Enclave luxury crossover is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized vehicle, it will seat up to eight passengers, which puts it up against larger SUVs. The Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, and it provides healthy competition for models from Lexus, Acura and Lincoln. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch, high-quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. Interesting features of this model are standard safety features, 3-row seating, spacious, luxurious interior, Available all-wheel drive, and quiet ride We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD5HJ119194
Stock: HJ119194
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 36,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,979
Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Buick Enclave. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Buick Enclave Leather. The Buick Enclave Leather's pristine good looks were combined with the Buick high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This low mileage Buick Enclave has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2017 Buick Enclave: The Buick Enclave luxury crossover is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized vehicle, it will seat up to eight passengers, which puts it up against larger SUVs. The Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, and it provides healthy competition for models from Lexus, Acura and Lincoln. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch, high-quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. This model sets itself apart with standard safety features, 3-row seating, spacious, luxurious interior, Available all-wheel drive, and quiet ride We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD0HJ263932
Stock: HJ263932
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 23,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,795
Beck & Masten South - Houston / Texas
The Buick Enclave luxury crossover is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized SUV, it will seat up to eight passengers, which puts it up against larger SUVs.. Some things are too hard to pass up. A low 23,363 gently-driven miles! Call today to schedule your test drive. A backup camera makes all the difference when parallel parking. The vehicle has powered exterior mirrors. This Enclave includes: safe steering wheel controls, keyless entry, tinted windows, anti-theft system and cruise control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD1HJ250803
Stock: P10290
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 71,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,499$2,762 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
!!! Clean CARFAX! Third Row! Leather! XM Radio! Bluetooth! Back Up Cam! Power Memory Seats! Alloy Wheels! XM Radio! Power Tailgate! Alloy Wheels! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! Online Buying, Home Test Drive, and Home Delivery Available! Includes the Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville Loyalty Advantage! Complimentary car washes, loaners, pick up, and delivery on qualifying vehicles! This is a local non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD0HJ262005
Stock: A889344A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 49,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,500$3,576 Below Market
Wickstrom Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Barrington / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD8HJ233416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Enclave searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Enclave
- 5(55%)
- 4(30%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(10%)
Related Buick Enclave info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Verano Overland Park KS
- Used Buick Enclave Lynchburg VA
- Used Buick Enclave Fort Myers FL
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Huntsville AL
- Used Buick Enclave Worcester MA
- Used Buick Envision Edison NJ
- Used Buick Envision Peoria IL
- Used Buick Cascada Sarasota FL
- Used Buick Enclave Naperville IL
- Used Buick Lucerne Indianapolis IN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Buick Encore 2015 Naples FL
- Used Buick Verano 2013 San Antonio TX
- Used Buick Encore 2013 Nashua NH
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News