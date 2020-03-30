2021 Buick Enclave
Price Range
- $41,500 (estimated)
Release Date
- Summer 2020
What to expect
- No major changes expected for 2021
- Part of the second Enclave generation introduced for 2018
What is the Enclave?
The Buick Enclave is a three-row crossover that sits atop Buick's SUV lineup as the biggest and most luxurious crossover the automaker produces. Essentially a Buick-branded variant of the Chevrolet Traverse, the Enclave steps up its luxury game with unique features such as massaging seats and adaptive suspension dampers.
On its own, the Buick Enclave is notable for its supremely comfortable ride and quiet cabin. The interior is also quite large, with plenty of legroom all around. Adults of an average height should have no problem fitting in all three rows. The Enclave also offers a class-leading amount of cargo storage behind the third row. On the other hand, we question the Enclave's value proposition, especially on the higher trims that Buick buyers gravitate toward. Most cabin surfaces feel and look nice, but many of the controls are flimsy and our test vehicles have been plagued with squeaky trim pieces. Neither helps justify the price premium the Buick commands.
The Buick Enclave in its lower trims competes against mid-spec to fully loaded versions of the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride. We think all three are more desirable than the Buick. Upper-trim Enclaves do battle with luxury SUVs, including the Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350L, which offer a more refined and upscale package overall.
Edmunds says
The Buick Enclave is a solid three-row crossover, but it's more expensive than superior rivals.
