This is my third posting. We recently completed a 4987.5 mile trip with the Enclave, from Arizona, to South Carolina, to Florida and back to Arizona. I now have more extended time in the car, and can fine tune my thoughts. The good news is that, on the road travelling, the car is superbly easy to drive, very nice ride, and a feeling of safety and substance. Gas mileage on the highway was also very good, with an overall 26.5MPG for the trip. All worked well, comfort was very nice. The sound system is excellent. The BOSE system and radio was superb. When you also have a very quiet interior even at highway speeds, this was an easy car to be in and drive. The lane deviation system is a very nice feature, particularly useful on the highway. The blind spot warning is also a great feature, particularly when side and rear vision is less than ideal. The forward collision warning system was not in play, but seems like it would be a good feature. The ride, on the highway, is controlled, serene and quiet. (Unlike city driving, where the ride was harsh...feeling every road imperfection.) The navigation system is not particularly intuitive (although when set correctly it was helpful). One very annoying thing is that when our iPhone 6+ was connected via USB, the radio automatically defaults to the music on the iPhone and you must manually go thru the menu to get back to what was on the radio. Front seats are comfy, supportive and good for a long ride. The automatic return to a seat setting was very nice, as were the heated seats and heated steering wheel. Cruise control worked fine, but more than once I inadvertently turned on the heat to the steering wheel rather than engage cruise control. As noted in an earlier post, the middle row of seats is a joke. Compared to our Sienna van, the seats were uncomfortable even for people that are well under 6' tall. I really want to like the car. It is good looking, cruises well, and gets good MPG on the highway, But....the ride is harsh in town, about 15MPG in town, and the lines of sight in the rear and sides are awkward, more so in town driving. The rear seat comfort also is very poor for a car in this price category. We bought at the end of the 2015 model cycle; it had an MSRP of $47K, and we paid just over $37K. Buick also has a fairly decent reliability rating, and the 48mo warranty is a plus. Lots of good things about the car....a few that are poor. But, if the rear seat is not a concern, and perhaps without the towing package the city ride would improve, it is a safe and good looking car.

