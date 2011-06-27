  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2015 Buick Enclave Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride
  • luxurious cabin
  • generous cargo capacity, even behind the third row
  • seating for up to eight
  • top safety scores.
  • Can feel cumbersomely large
  • small, antiquated audio and climate controls
  • occasionally finicky infotainment system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Buick Enclave is a great middle-ground option for families who want a lot of space with luxury ambience, but aren't ready to pay the premium asking price for a three-row SUV from one of the import luxury brands.

Vehicle overview

There are many choices for hauling your family around these days, and each offers its own set of benefits. A large crossover SUV can give you the passenger comfort, cargo space and fuel economy you're looking for. But if you also want one that rises above the utilitarian fray yet is still reasonably priced, the three-row 2015 Buick Enclave could end up being your ideal choice.

Along with the requisite cargo and passenger space, the 2015 Buick Enclave's calling card is its impressively smooth and quiet ride. Unlike some traditional truck-based SUVs, it can be driven daily on pitted freeways and uneven asphalt in comfort. And if you need the Buick to do some boat-tugging duty, it can haul 4,500 pounds when properly equipped. It's also pretty nice inside, benefitting from quality materials and plenty of standard and optional feature content.

Of course, if you don't deem these luxury leanings absolutely necessary, you can save some money with the Buick's siblings, the Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia, and still get pretty much the same vehicle. The Infiniti QX60 is another smart choice given its roomy seating and classy interior design. We also like the 2015 Acura MDX, as it offers three rows of seating along with a much sportier personality, though it's not as roomy in back as these other options. So the Edmunds.com "B" rated Buick Enclave is up against some varied rivals, but considering its combination of sheer interior volume, a comfortable ride and upscale ambience, is shouldn't go overlooked.

2015 Buick Enclave models

The 2015 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover that essentially comes in three trim levels that are referred to as groups: Convenience, Leather and Premium.

Every Enclave comes standard with second-row captain's chairs and seven-passenger capacity. A second-row bench seat is optional on the Leather and Premium groups and increases the seat total to eight.

Standard equipment for the Enclave with the Convenience Group includes 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote ignition, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (plus two-way lumbar adjustment), a two-way power passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Electronics for the Convenience Group include OnStar telematics, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, Buick's IntelliLink electronics interface (which includes voice control and smartphone radio app integration), dual USB charge ports (on the rear of the center console) and a six-speaker sound system that includes a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and satellite radio.

Stepping up to the Leather Group adds 19-inch wheels, a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alert, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated front seats and an eight-way power passenger seat.

The top-of-the-line Premium Group includes all of the above plus adaptive headlights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a forward collision alert system, a lane departure warning system, heated and ventilated front seats and a 10-speaker Bose sound system.

Options on the Leather and Premium groups include 20-inch wheels, a dual-panel sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a 120-volt power outlet, a Bose surround-sound audio system and a navigation system integrated into IntelliLink.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Buick Enclave is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Buick Enclaves come with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 288 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, while all-wheel drive is optional. Properly equipped, the Enclave can tow up to 4,500 pounds.

In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive Enclave went from zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds, which is a little slower than average for large crossovers, some of which are equipped with more powerful V8 engines.

The EPA estimates that a front-wheel-drive Enclave will return 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway), and all-wheel drive brings that number down slightly to 18 mpg combined (16 /22).

Safety

All 2015 Enclaves are equipped with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front outboard side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Also standard is a large airbag that deploys between the front seats in the event of a side impact. The standard OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock.

The Leather and Premium Groups include cross-traffic alert and a blind-spot warning system. The Premium Group also includes forward-collision alert and lane-departure warning systems, both of which are available on the Leather Group also.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Enclave with the optional 20-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is an average distance.

In government crash tests, the Enclave earned the highest possible rating of five out of five possible stars for overall performance, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Enclave also did well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, earning a highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and seatbelts and head restraints (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

The 2015 Buick Enclave isn't exactly light on its feet. The V6 engine provides adequate performance but lacks authoritative punch during passing maneuvers. In addition, the automatic transmission can be slow to react when a quick downshift is needed, but gearchanges are at least smooth. It's an excellent highway cruiser, however, thanks to its impressively smooth ride and low levels of wind and road noise. Driven around turns, this big crossover SUV is reasonably secure, but it does feel bulkier and less maneuverable than the sportier MDX.

Interior

The interior of a Buick Enclave isn't quite as rich as those found in some competitors, but surfaces are still attractive and of good quality. We particularly like the padded vinyl trim on the dashboard: Thanks to contrasting stitching, it looks like real leather and contributes to the Buick's classy ambience.

The climate controls are operated by three easy-to-use knobs, while every Enclave features Buick's IntelliLink 6.5-inch touchscreen display. IntelliLink allows smartphone radio app integration, and features a clean layout and intuitive menu structure. The screen itself is mounted low in the driver's sight line, however, and requires a longer glance away from the road than we'd like. In addition, the system is sometimes slow to respond to touch inputs (and occasionally misses them entirely), making the interface a bit frustrating.

As for more practical matters, the Enclave (along with its GM cousins) is one of the most spacious crossovers available for both people and cargo. And really, no luxury-branded model comes close. Front-row passengers will enjoy abundant head- and legroom, as will most second-row occupants. But those middle-row seat cushions are mounted a bit low, which impacts comfort for adults. Sliding those seats all the way back helps alleviate this issue, but doing so effectively kills third-row legroom.

The third row is actually roomy enough for adults to fit in comfortably (as long as second-row occupants are generous), though it's realistically best suited for those of smaller stature or children. This is especially true if you want to fit three across. Rearward visibility is almost nonexistent when you have a full crew onboard, so the standard rearview camera is a huge help.

When it comes to cargo space, the Enclave is definitely a leader in its class. Even with the third-row seats in place, it can carry more luggage than most rivals. Space remains abundant when lowering either the second or third row, as the Enclave offers more cargo space than any crossover apart from its Chevrolet and GMC siblings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Buick Enclave.

5(52%)
4(11%)
3(33%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.1
27 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My wife loves it but it has issues
Tony M,09/15/2015
Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is our second Enclave. As with the first, a strut needed to be replaced before 20k miles (both needed front right strut?), and as with the first one continuous transmission slippage between 2nd and 3rd gears. My second one also has motor-mounts that need to be replaced (31k miles on it)! It is currently in the shop where they are replacing the motor-mounts and have replicated and are trouble shooting the transmission slippage. They are most likely design/quality issues. I work with an exceptional dealership (Carl Black in Atl), and they have been the difference between me walking away from Buick vs. "Sticking it out" as they work out the kinks.
Update after almost 2 years of ownership
Elwyn Davis,05/21/2016
Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Here is an update prompted by Edmunds after 2 years and 10 months of ownership with about 46,000 miles on our 2015 Buick Enclave. We have not had any problems with this automobile at all in this time and over these miles. Unfortunately, we now have a more comfortable ride in addition to the Enclave, a 2017 Buick Lacrosse. However, that doesn't mean the Enclave is less comfortable than it was. I wrote a review of our 2015 Buick Enclave after 22,000 miles. It was our second Enclave, and it won't be our last. I was prompted by Edmunds to write an update. I wouldn't change a thing from my previous totally supportive review, other than like a fine musical instrument, it seems to be getting better with age. We are getting slightly better highway mileage than we did with our 2008, often getting 22-24 mi per gal, and we have the all wheel drive. It is a comfortable on trips as any automobile in which I have ever ridden. Around town it absorbs bumps and pot holes very well. There has been plenty of room for any use we have found. It has the same interior space as our 2008, which we used for a week's vacation in Colorado for a week carrying 4 adults and 2 grandsons and all of the stuff we 6 people needed. My only suggestion to Buick would be to bring some of the technology features more up to date in refreshes of this wonderful vehicle, such as keyless entry, push button start, and power sun shade with 2nd row seat sun roof. But these are picky little things, far outweighed with the delightful driving experience and usefulness of the vehicle. With the 2008 and 2015 we now have over 130,000 trouble free miles of driving. If you are interested in a near luxury, super comfortable and reliable, spacious people hauler you should seriously consider the Buick Enclave.
Third Impressions
Paul Horvick,11/24/2015
Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is my third posting. We recently completed a 4987.5 mile trip with the Enclave, from Arizona, to South Carolina, to Florida and back to Arizona. I now have more extended time in the car, and can fine tune my thoughts. The good news is that, on the road travelling, the car is superbly easy to drive, very nice ride, and a feeling of safety and substance. Gas mileage on the highway was also very good, with an overall 26.5MPG for the trip. All worked well, comfort was very nice. The sound system is excellent. The BOSE system and radio was superb. When you also have a very quiet interior even at highway speeds, this was an easy car to be in and drive. The lane deviation system is a very nice feature, particularly useful on the highway. The blind spot warning is also a great feature, particularly when side and rear vision is less than ideal. The forward collision warning system was not in play, but seems like it would be a good feature. The ride, on the highway, is controlled, serene and quiet. (Unlike city driving, where the ride was harsh...feeling every road imperfection.) The navigation system is not particularly intuitive (although when set correctly it was helpful). One very annoying thing is that when our iPhone 6+ was connected via USB, the radio automatically defaults to the music on the iPhone and you must manually go thru the menu to get back to what was on the radio. Front seats are comfy, supportive and good for a long ride. The automatic return to a seat setting was very nice, as were the heated seats and heated steering wheel. Cruise control worked fine, but more than once I inadvertently turned on the heat to the steering wheel rather than engage cruise control. As noted in an earlier post, the middle row of seats is a joke. Compared to our Sienna van, the seats were uncomfortable even for people that are well under 6' tall. I really want to like the car. It is good looking, cruises well, and gets good MPG on the highway, But....the ride is harsh in town, about 15MPG in town, and the lines of sight in the rear and sides are awkward, more so in town driving. The rear seat comfort also is very poor for a car in this price category. We bought at the end of the 2015 model cycle; it had an MSRP of $47K, and we paid just over $37K. Buick also has a fairly decent reliability rating, and the 48mo warranty is a plus. Lots of good things about the car....a few that are poor. But, if the rear seat is not a concern, and perhaps without the towing package the city ride would improve, it is a safe and good looking car.
This is a GREAT car!
C. Ferguson,09/08/2015
Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I was shopping around, currently was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse. I liked what I was seeing on the highway in the Enclave so decided to give it a trial. Boy was I pleased! I was offered $7500 off and got exactly what I wanted. This SUV drives like a dream, great acceleration and it is very sporty on the highway. I don't have to let off the gas much going into curves. And what a nice surprise on gas mileage. Averaging 23 mpg on the highway and 21 in town. Electronics work well. A few bugs but not enough to get into a twit about. Great sound. I got a towing package and plan on getting a small travel trailer to do some weekend trips. I am completely satisfied with this car. The only thing I could say negative is the rear seats could be more comfortable for what I paid for the car. Love it!
See all 27 reviews of the 2015 Buick Enclave
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2015 Buick Enclave features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 Buick Enclave Overview

The Used 2015 Buick Enclave is offered in the following submodels: Enclave SUV. Available styles include Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Buick Enclave?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Buick Enclave trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group is priced between $17,565 and$24,388 with odometer readings between 44933 and90334 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group is priced between $17,200 and$19,988 with odometer readings between 63936 and86979 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2015 Buick Enclaves are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Buick Enclave for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2015 Enclaves listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,200 and mileage as low as 44933 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Buick Enclave.

Can't find a used 2015 Buick Enclaves you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Enclave for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,690.

Find a used Buick for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,727.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Enclave for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,928.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,568.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Buick Enclave?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Enclave lease specials

