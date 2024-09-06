- Volvo confirmed the launch of two new EVs in the coming years.
- The ES90 is a full-size sedan, while the EX60 is a midsize SUV.
- Even so, the company no longer plans to move to a fully electric lineup by 2030.
Volvo's Next EVs: ES90 Sedan, EX60 SUV
But the company no longer plans to go EV-only by 2030
Volvo confirmed a pair of new EVs this week, called ES90 and EX60. The ES90, shown in the teaser above, is a full-size sedan that will share many of its underpinnings with the new EX90 crossover. The EX60 will be a midsize SUV, effectively splitting the difference between the larger EX90 and Volvo's smaller EX40 (previously called XC40 Recharge) and EX30 models.
While the ES90 will use an evolution of the technology found in the EX90, the EX60 will ride on Volvo's next-generation electric vehicle platform, called SPA3. Volvo says this architecture "will have an enhanced core computing capability, which will allow us to secure higher performance and improve features through our tech stack." In other words, the EX60 should be Volvo's most advanced vehicle yet.
The EX60 will also provide the building blocks for Volvo's future electric cars. The company says the SPA3 platform is "far more scalable than its predecessor," and that it could form the bones of vehicles larger than the EX90 and smaller than the EX30.
Volvo's future isn't just about EVs
The ES90 and EX60 will play an important role in Volvo's future, but the company will continue to invest in vehicles with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well. Volvo, like a lot of automakers, is walking back its ambitious electrification goals, and is no longer committing to having a fully electric lineup by 2030.
"Going forward, Volvo Cars aims for 90% to 100% of its global sales volume by 2030 to consist of electrified cars, meaning a mix of both fully electric and plug-in hybrid models — in essence, all cars with a cord," the company said in a statement. "The remaining 0% to 10% will allow for a limited number of mild-hybrid models to be sold, if needed."
Eventually, though, Volvo says a fully electric lineup is the goal.