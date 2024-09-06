Volvo confirmed a pair of new EVs this week, called ES90 and EX60. The ES90, shown in the teaser above, is a full-size sedan that will share many of its underpinnings with the new EX90 crossover. The EX60 will be a midsize SUV, effectively splitting the difference between the larger EX90 and Volvo's smaller EX40 (previously called XC40 Recharge) and EX30 models.

While the ES90 will use an evolution of the technology found in the EX90, the EX60 will ride on Volvo's next-generation electric vehicle platform, called SPA3. Volvo says this architecture "will have an enhanced core computing capability, which will allow us to secure higher performance and improve features through our tech stack." In other words, the EX60 should be Volvo's most advanced vehicle yet.

The EX60 will also provide the building blocks for Volvo's future electric cars. The company says the SPA3 platform is "far more scalable than its predecessor," and that it could form the bones of vehicles larger than the EX90 and smaller than the EX30.