Used 2015 BMW M5 Consumer Reviews

Amazing Combo
George loves this car, 02/18/2020
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Unbelievable combination of luxury and in your face performance Good executive appointments: soft close, rear ac, great sound system, driver assist Performance settings turn this car into a beast
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Best car I bought so far
Kai, 09/16/2019
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
It’s not for everyone thought handling is only for the elite
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
