  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M5
  4. Used 2015 BMW M5
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 BMW M5 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 M5
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all M5s for sale
List Price
$40,750
Used M5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Amazing Combo

George loves this car, 02/18/2020
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Unbelievable combination of luxury and in your face performance Good executive appointments: soft close, rear ac, great sound system, driver assist Performance settings turn this car into a beast

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Best car I bought so far

Kai, 09/16/2019
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

It’s not for everyone thought handling is only for the elite

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all M5s for sale

Related Used 2015 BMW M5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles