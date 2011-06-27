Close

Audi Buffalo - Bowmansville / New York

This RS7 is exceptional. Indoor stored, spotless, no paint work, every available option less rear air bags. Original tires and wheels in new condition. Just reinstalled, it was stored with aftermarket wheels. We can send a copy of the original price sticker. MSRP $130,000 plus. The RS Audi high performance cars are hand built. We have this car in our showroom, ready for your inspection. 3VWH17AU3KM514786 Ibis White 16/27 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! 2015 Audi RS 7 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC16/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Supercar performance; hatchback versatility; sublime interior; surprisingly good fuel economy. Source: Edmunds * The RS 7 is developed by quattro GmbH, Audi's boundary-pushing performance division and is the most powerful RS available in the United States. An RS-specific grille, aluminum-optic mirror housings, sleek adaptive xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, and black brake calipers help signal its sporting intentions. Having an artful body shell often entails a sacrifice in functionality, but with the RS 7, Audi designers were able to create a visually pleasing roofline while still preserving rear headroom resulting in a cabin that treats all passengers with equal generosity. The RS 7 is also a sensory delight with genuine wood and aluminum trim and Valcona leather-lined heated front seats. With the impressive engineering and innovation of the RS 7, the 560 hp monster under the hood is sure to get the adrenaline flowing. A masterpiece in its own right, the Audi 4.0-liter TFSI V8 engine cranks out undeniable raw power. The RS 7 rides on a sport-tuned Audi adaptive air suspension that is fittingly firm, yet exhibits the natural resilience inherent to air springs, along with the smarts to automatically lower itself for better high-speed stability. The Audi quattro all-wheel drive system features a rear power bias for a purer driving feel, plus a torque-vectoring rear sport differential to enhance precision in cornering. With its dual-clutch S tronic transmission, the RS 7 makes rapid-fire shifts through its seven speeds. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for up to eight passengers to be connected. The 2015 RS 7 also includes Audi MMI Navigation and a 14-speaker BOSE sound system with iPod integration. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUAW2AFC5FN900273

Stock: 173APU

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020