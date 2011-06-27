Used 2002 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

Awesome Performance. Expensive to Maintain. richpsu , 06/02/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I wanted an e46 M3 or e39 M5 since they were introduced. Finally bought '02 M3 MT coupe in 2010. WOW, what a machine! Perfectly balanced, high-revving and powerful engine (love the exhaust note), great in the corners, stops on a dime. Other cars, including the M5, may be faster but this one is just a blast to drive every day. If you're accustomed to owning non-M BMWs, be prepared to spend 3X or more per year to maintain this vehicle. If that's not a problem, then you're going to love this car - it is a true performer! I understand why Edmunds says this will be one of their favorites of all time. I also understand why none of the editors bought it after the long-term test :) Report Abuse

The M3 made me a new BMW fan JonH , 12/02/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The BMW M3 is a true BMW enthusiast's must-have. I bought this car at 90k miles and have driven it 30k more without many major issues - just one dead gas pedal which cost me ($120, 5 mins to replace), four oil changes ($70 each), air filter, and a few other small repairs (window regulator $200, convertible top sensor $300). If you can even remotely work on cars, you can SIGNIFICANTLY reduce the cost of ownership and heighten its reliability. I commute with this car everyday and it's fast, fun, practical, and great in stock form.

Beware of the hype... Playdrv4me , 05/14/2008 6 of 7 people found this review helpful In my mid 20s I have owned about 30 cars, many of them BMWs, and BMWs are my favorite by far. Some of them also with higher miles and never a problem. This includes a 2003 Range Rover (highly modified X5 essentially) with over 90k and a 1995 750iL with 114k. My M3 convertible SMG CPO only has 78k and already feels like its falling apart, has been to the dealer numerous times for an engine tap they insist is normal, and is unacceptably loud and harsh for the performance you actually get.

The Ultime Driving Machine! mbatista911 , 09/19/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Finally got to buy a 2002 SMG M3 Interlagos Metallic Blue Coupe, what a car! Just have it for two month now, got it with 109,500 on it, and had put it over 1,000 miles already, the only thing I did was change the throttle body sensor and change the oil, everything was about U$375.00 in an aftermarket BMW shop ( don't dare to go to the dealer, they will charge you U$160.00 just to read your car with the computer) so the EML and Engine service soon light went away! Yes it can be a litter expensive to maintenance, but the car won't be breaking every week or turning EML or engine service soon lights on, Is a daily driving car,with no problems!