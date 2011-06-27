  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW ALPINA B7
  4. Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2008 BMW ALPINA B7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Prodigious power, superb handling and brakes, tasteful body styling kit, supportive seats, limited production means maximum exclusivity.
  • Jumpy acceleration around town, confounding iDrive controller detracts from the driving enjoyment.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2008
2007
BMW ALPINA B7 for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2008
2007
List Price Range
$11,295 - $17,995
Used ALPINA B7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

As close to an "M" variant of the 7 Series as BMW will ever offer, the 2008 Alpina B7 is a worthy competitor to Europe's other high-performance flagship luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

The folks at BMW's M division have standards -- they won't turn any old thing with a roundel on the hood into a hair-raising, more-than-ultimate driving machine. The X5 and X3 are excluded from M transformation due to their high centers of gravity and general SUV-ness, while the 7 Series didn't seem sporty enough. According to BMW, M vehicles must have manual or sequential-manual (SMG) transmissions, which wouldn't work too well with the 7's odd steering-column-mounted gear selector. However, BMW couldn't ignore the fact that there's a market for high-performance executive sedans like the Audi S8 and Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG, so the company turned to an old friend to fill the vacancy in its lineup. The result was last year's introduction of the BMW Alpina B7.

Alpina has been creating tuner versions of BMW vehicles since 1961 when it created a special dual carburetor for the BMW 1500 sedan. Located about 50 miles west of BMW's Munich headquarters, Alpina has maintained a close relationship with its Bavarian comrades ever since, creating official high-performance versions of BMW vehicles. Until now, however, the only Alpina to show up on this side of the Atlantic was the Roadster V8, which was based on the Z8. That was a low-production vehicle, and the Alpina B7 will likewise be something you won't see at every Starbucks.

The 2008 BMW Alpina B7 differs the most from the standard 7 Series under the hood, where a supercharged version of the old 745i's 4.4-liter V8 churns out a guttural 500 horsepower and can accelerate the B7 from zero to 60 mph in 5 seconds, 1.4 seconds faster than the last 750i we tested and 0.4 second faster than even the V12-powered 760Li. And unlike those regular 7 Series models, the B7 is not hobbled with a speed governor. As such, it's allowed to hit a top speed of 186 mph.

A tasteful body kit further differentiates the Alpina B7, and it improves the big Bimmer's often derided styling. This is particularly true at the rear, where a spoiler neatly integrates into the controversial trunk lid. Twenty-spoke 21-inch wheels resemble the fan blades of a jet engine and further impart a more athletic impression than the stock 7 Series does. Plus, the two round holes in the front airdam that house the active cruise control radar and night vision sensor make the B7 look like it has been outfitted with Stinger missile launchers from a James Bond movie.

The 2008 BMW Alpina B7 looks the part of a high-performance executive sedan and has the power to match. True, it's not a real BMW M product, and those hoping for it to mimic the M5's high-revving thrills shouldn't get their hopes up. The Alpina B7 is the next best thing, though. As a propeller-badged alternative to more established vehicles like the Audi S8, Jaguar XJR, Maserati Quattroporte or Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, the Alpina B7 works out quite nicely.

2008 BMW ALPINA B7 models

The 2008 BMW Alpina B7 is a high-performance version of BMW's 7 Series luxury sedan. It is available with the 7's standard wheelbase only. Special Alpina features include 21-inch wheels, a body kit with integrated rear spoiler, an Alpina-badged three-spoke steering wheel with Switch-Tronic automanual buttons, unique blue-background gauges and an Alcantara headliner. Other standard equipment is consistent with the 760Li, including xenon adaptive headlamps, enhanced windshield sealing to eliminate wind noise at high speeds, parking assist, a sunroof, 20-way heated and ventilated power front seats with memory, heated rear seats, automatic front and rear climate control, a navigation system with iDrive, Bluetooth connectivity and a Logic 7 13-speaker stereo with six-CD changer and satellite radio.

Options include the Rear Entertainment Package that adds a six-DVD changer with color monitor and two headphone jacks, as well as BMW Night Vision, adaptive cruise control, high-definition radio and rear side airbags.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 BMW Alpina B7 is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The BMW Alpina B7 is powered by a supercharged 4.4-liter V8 pumping out 500 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with wheel-mounted automanual buttons is the only transmission available. The B7 is capable of going from zero to 60 mph in 5 seconds, and is claimed to be able to hit an ungoverned top speed of 186 mph.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver's knee airbag, front and rear parking sensors and BMW Assist telematics are all standard on the 2008 BMW Alpina B7. Rear-seat side airbags are optional, as is the Night Vision system, which uses an infrared camera to monitor obstacles nearly 1,000 feet ahead of the B7.

Driving

While the regular 7 Series is arguably the most entertaining full-size luxury sedan, Alpina's delicate touch has turned it into an even more adept canyon-carving weapon. Steering feel and response are practically telepathic for such a large car. Just eye a line and the B7 responds perfectly to your inputs. The ride, while firm with its huge 21-inch wheels and aggressive Michelin rubber, won't punish passengers on pockmarked city roads. The Alpina B7 is not quite up to M5 standards, but it accelerates with impressive gusto for a 4,700-pound sedan. Its jumpy throttle response can make daily driving a bit of a chore, though, as the supercharger can kick in with massive authority when you're not quite expecting it to. The 2008 BMW Alpina B7 has brakes to match, as it is capable of stopping from 60 mph in just 114 feet (on par with a Porsche Cayman) with a solid and consistent pedal feel.

Interior

Notable differences between a standard 7 Series and the B7 are subtle and include blue-background instruments, a special three-spoke steering wheel with Alpina badge and Switch-Tronic buttons. Otherwise, accommodations are consistent with the 760Li. The dashboard has a clean layout, with relatively few buttons courtesy of the much-maligned iDrive. The mouselike controller and its accompanying LCD screen have been improved over the years, but it's still confusing and draws attention away from driving. In a car capable of 186 mph, that's not exactly a good thing.

Materials are generally very high in quality, as you'd expect in this class, but there are a few plastics here and there that seem out of place in a luxury sedan. Backseat passengers will be just as comfortable as those in front, as the rear seatback provides exceptional back support, while headroom and legroom are abundant.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 BMW ALPINA B7.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
ejnathan,01/02/2008
This is a great car. I traded an M6 for this nearly perfect everyday automobile. The speed is phenomenal and Alpina really made excellent use of the power and torque. The level of finish and luxury features is excellent.
Best Luxury Tuner
Alpina,06/24/2010
I love this car, as those who know about it understand it and those that don't know just pass right by. There are few on the road and the ride, performance and looks make this car worth it.
See all 2 reviews of the 2008 BMW ALPINA B7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
500 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 BMW ALPINA B7

Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 Overview

The Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 is offered in the following submodels: ALPINA B7 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 Base is priced between $11,295 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 70390 and78000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 ALPINA B7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,295 and mileage as low as 70390 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7.

Can't find a used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW ALPINA B7 for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,395.

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,378.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW ALPINA B7 for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,895.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,859.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 BMW ALPINA B7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW ALPINA B7 lease specials

Related Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles