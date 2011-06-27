Vehicle overview

The folks at BMW's M division have standards -- they won't turn any old thing with a roundel on the hood into a hair-raising, more-than-ultimate driving machine. The X5 and X3 are excluded from M transformation due to their high centers of gravity and general SUV-ness, while the 7 Series didn't seem sporty enough. According to BMW, M vehicles must have manual or sequential-manual (SMG) transmissions, which wouldn't work too well with the 7's odd steering-column-mounted gear selector. However, BMW couldn't ignore the fact that there's a market for high-performance executive sedans like the Audi S8 and Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG, so the company turned to an old friend to fill the vacancy in its lineup. The result was last year's introduction of the BMW Alpina B7.

Alpina has been creating tuner versions of BMW vehicles since 1961 when it created a special dual carburetor for the BMW 1500 sedan. Located about 50 miles west of BMW's Munich headquarters, Alpina has maintained a close relationship with its Bavarian comrades ever since, creating official high-performance versions of BMW vehicles. Until now, however, the only Alpina to show up on this side of the Atlantic was the Roadster V8, which was based on the Z8. That was a low-production vehicle, and the Alpina B7 will likewise be something you won't see at every Starbucks.

The 2008 BMW Alpina B7 differs the most from the standard 7 Series under the hood, where a supercharged version of the old 745i's 4.4-liter V8 churns out a guttural 500 horsepower and can accelerate the B7 from zero to 60 mph in 5 seconds, 1.4 seconds faster than the last 750i we tested and 0.4 second faster than even the V12-powered 760Li. And unlike those regular 7 Series models, the B7 is not hobbled with a speed governor. As such, it's allowed to hit a top speed of 186 mph.

A tasteful body kit further differentiates the Alpina B7, and it improves the big Bimmer's often derided styling. This is particularly true at the rear, where a spoiler neatly integrates into the controversial trunk lid. Twenty-spoke 21-inch wheels resemble the fan blades of a jet engine and further impart a more athletic impression than the stock 7 Series does. Plus, the two round holes in the front airdam that house the active cruise control radar and night vision sensor make the B7 look like it has been outfitted with Stinger missile launchers from a James Bond movie.

The 2008 BMW Alpina B7 looks the part of a high-performance executive sedan and has the power to match. True, it's not a real BMW M product, and those hoping for it to mimic the M5's high-revving thrills shouldn't get their hopes up. The Alpina B7 is the next best thing, though. As a propeller-badged alternative to more established vehicles like the Audi S8, Jaguar XJR, Maserati Quattroporte or Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, the Alpina B7 works out quite nicely.