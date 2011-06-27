Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 for Sale

  • $11,295Good Deal | $4,675 below market

    2008 BMW ALPINA B7 Base

    70,390 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia

    VA inspection passed! Drives excellent..2008 BMW 7 SERIES Rear Wheel Drive with powerful 4.8L DOHC 32-valve V8 -inc double-VANOS engine and driven 70390 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM. Please call us prior to your visit...Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice.Fees and Taxes: All vehicles sold are subject to $495 dealer processing fee. This represents the costs incurred with inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles. This fee also covers preparation of all documents, as well as all costs incurred with shipping of paperwork. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Accepted Payment Type: Cash, certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.WARRANTY: Please call us about warranty details. Different terms may be applied which is dependent on the millage, year and make of the car. Warranty is applicable when full/advertised price is paid when purchasing the car. FINANCING:If you have a job we can assist with financing (bad or good credit).Interest rates may vary and related to your credit and income.Please note, processing fee, DMV fees and taxes are not included in the price.. Older (more than 10 years old) and certain high maintenance luxury vehicles can not be applied for. Please, contact us prior submitting credit application on any vehicle if you have a question.Millage : Millage on the odometer may be higher than you see on the ads.Crown Auto Group, Inc

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAHL83568DT14382
    Stock: CAG4085
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

  • $8,195Fair Deal | $628 below market

    2008 BMW ALPINA B7 Base

    105,551 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada

    All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable )  All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges. All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable )  All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAHL835X8DT12599
    Stock: LVCET12599T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $17,995

    2008 BMW ALPINA B7 Base

    78,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carplex - Manassas / Virginia

    PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: Yes

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAHL83528DT89726
    Stock: 8962
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,995

    2008 BMW ALPINA B7 Base

    99,046 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa

    This 2008 BMW 7 Series 4dr 750i features a 4.8L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Beige Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAHL83518DT14287
    Stock: T14287PS71171
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-11-2018

  • $18,500

    2008 BMW ALPINA B7 Base

    114,778 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Imports - Tucson / Arizona

    This is not a regular BMW, this BMW Alpina B7 is an ultra luxury high-performance sedan. Performance tuning is where the Alpina B7 stands alone. It is powered by a supercharged 500 hp, 4.4-liter, V-8 engine. This power is controlled by a six-speed automatic transmission with manual gear select paddles. It is super fast. This beautiful Alpina is one of a kind and rare to find. Come and take a look at it.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAHL83548DT89730
    Stock: useT89730
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $23,900

    2011 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB

    75,382 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Andrew's Imports - Mobile / Alabama

    ***75K MILES***CAMERA PKG***DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG***TWIN POWER TURBO***BLUETOOTH WITH AUDIO***CERAMIC CONTROLS***POWER HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFT***POWER TRUNK***SOFT CLOSE DOORS***AMBIANCE LIGHTING***POWER REAR WINDOW SUNSHADES AND SUNSHADE***ACTIVE VENTILATED POWER FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY HEATED REAR SEATS***PARK ASSIST***AUXILIARY/USB /IPOD INPUT***NAVIGATION SYSTEM***HEADS UP DISPLAY***SIRIUS XM/HD RADIO***6 DISC CD/DVD CHANGER***LANE DEPARTURE WARNING***ACTIVE BLIND SPOT WARNING***4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL***POWER FOLD MIRRORS***SUNROOF***SPORT+/SPORT/NORMAL/COMFORT DRIVE MODE***MUSIC COLLECTION***PUSH BUTTON START/STOP***ALPINA AERODYNAMIC BODY KIT***XENON ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS WITH CORONA RINGS***21 ALLOY WHEELS***NON-SMOKER***MSRP:$127,075***CALL REGGIE OR ANDREW AT 251-342-4150*** - This 2011 BMW 7 Series 4dr Alpina features a 4.4L V8 T DOHC 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is ALPINA Blue with a Oyster/Black Nappa Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact Andrew Fusaiotti at 251-342-4150 or andrewsimports2@gmail.com for more information. - You can also view this listing and see our other vehicles for sale at www.andrewsimport.com/ -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAKA8C51BC446930
    Stock: 446930
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2020

  • New Listing
    $22,990

    2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive

    46,480 miles
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAKC8C51CC434756
    Stock: 2000653528
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $22,990

    2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB

    58,439 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAKB8C53CC963824
    Stock: 2000598267
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2020

  • $27,995

    2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB

    89,030 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California

    REAL B7 - No Accidents - Super Clean.If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more&hellip; Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAKB8C54CC448041
    Stock: EM1307
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $29,975

    2013 BMW ALPINA B7 undefined

    15,243 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Premier Cape Cod - Hyannis / Massachusetts

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAYF8C51DD140514
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $39,950

    2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB

    60,506 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Park Place LTD - Bellevue / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAYE8C59DDS15902
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $32,995

    2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB

    70,745 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Driven Auto Sales - Buda / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAYE8C59DDS16015
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $33,995

    2014 BMW ALPINA B7 undefined

    33,679 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Chevrolet of West - West / Texas

    Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Azurite Black Metallic 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4.4L 8-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC AWD Clean CARFAX. At Chevrolet of West, our entire team works together to provide you with the ultimate Chevrolet shopping experience. We are here to exceed your expectations, deliver the best service possible, and make car shopping fun again.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAYF8C53ED141746
    Stock: P4064
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $20,986

    2014 BMW ALPINA B7 undefined

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia

    0Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This BMW 7 Series boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Voice Recorder, Valet Function.* This BMW 7 Series Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Select Automotive, 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 to claim your BMW 7 Series!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAYF8C51ED653649
    Stock: 11178
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $26,950

    2014 BMW ALPINA B7 undefined

    60,421 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Capital Motor Company - Eau Claire / Wisconsin

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBAYF8C59ED653575
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $38,450Great Deal | $24,932 below market

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    43,096 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Luxury Motor Club - Franklin Square / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA7F2C30HG423238
    Stock: 423238
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $73,495Good Deal | $5,692 below market

    Certified 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    26,285 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Irvine BMW - Irvine / California

    Low mileage, great color combination, very clean, BMW Certified with Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Navigation/GPS, Panoramic moonroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Drivers Assist Plus Package, Drivers Assist Package, Park Distance Control, Rear view camera, Side and Top View Cameras, Sport Automatic Transmission, CARFAX 1 Owner, ***RIGHT NOW BMW FINANCIAL IS OFFERING AGGRESSIVE FINANCING PROGRAMS ON CERTIFIED VEHICLES***, AWD, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 7' Touch Command Tablet, ABS brakes, Active Driving Assistant, Active Lane Keeping Assistant, Ambient Air Package, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Blind Spot Detection, Bowers Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Driver Assistance Plus, Driver Assistance Plus II, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Frontal Collision Warning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/In-Dash Single CD, Radio: In Dash CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear Comfort Seats, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Massaging Seats, Rear Ventilated Seats, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Info, Traction control, Traffic Jam Assistant. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace-of-mind. BMW Certified Pre-Owned: Covers you for 1 year/Unlimited miles* whichever comes first, after the expiration of the 4-year/50,000-mile New Vehicle/SAV Limited Warranty for a total of 5 years/Unlimited miles and up to 5 years of BMW Roadside Assistance and BMW AssistTM Emergency Call, which includes Automatic Collision Notification, and TeleService are included. From a dead battery or flat tire, to lock-out service, towing service and emergency valet service, BMW Roadside Assistance provides you on-the-road assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year ' even when someone else is driving your BMW. Also, BMW Roadside Assistance service representatives are always on hand to provide you with free, easy-to-read maps and directions. And for even greater peace of mind, BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with BMW AssistTM Emergency Call feature, which includes automatic collision notification and TeleService for the duration of Certification. Please call or stop by for a test drive today.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA7F2C38HG855964
    Stock: L37615
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $64,898Good Deal | $6,032 below market

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    33,645 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Porsche Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California

    Porsche of Downtown L.A. is proud to present you this beautiful 2017 BMW Alpina B7 in Automatic transmission with New Vehicle Limited Warranty that is still active until 03/25/21. It has an original MSRP of $155,145 and a Clean Carfax History. The exterior's color is Alpina White with Mocha Nappa Leather Interior.Options-Upgraded 19" Wheels- LED Fog Lights-Sirius XM Radio- Alpina Myrtle Wood Trim- Alpina Package- Navigation System- Ventilated Seats- Front Massaging Seats- Comfort Access Keyless Entry- Luxury Rear Seating Package- Driving Assistance Plus- Rear View Camera- Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof- Smoking Package-Call us now to schedule a test drive with one of our Porsche Sales Consultants at (888) 824-4852 or visit our website for more information at https://www.porschedowntownla.com Trade Ins Welcome at the Porsche Downtown Los Angeles, Ca 90007

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA7F2C39HG543832
    Stock: ZP3097
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-16-2020

