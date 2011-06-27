Used 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Great car

ejnathan, 01/02/2008
This is a great car. I traded an M6 for this nearly perfect everyday automobile. The speed is phenomenal and Alpina really made excellent use of the power and torque. The level of finish and luxury features is excellent.

Best Luxury Tuner

Alpina, 06/24/2010
I love this car, as those who know about it understand it and those that don't know just pass right by. There are few on the road and the ride, performance and looks make this car worth it.

