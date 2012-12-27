Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive

    46,480 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB in Black
    used

    2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB

    58,439 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB

    89,030 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2013 BMW ALPINA B7
    used

    2013 BMW ALPINA B7

    15,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,975

    Details
  • 2011 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB

    75,382 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $23,900

    Details
  • 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB

    60,506 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $39,950

    Details
  • 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB in Black
    used

    2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB

    70,745 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2014 BMW ALPINA B7
    used

    2014 BMW ALPINA B7

    33,679 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2014 BMW ALPINA B7
    used

    2014 BMW ALPINA B7

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,986

    Details
  • 2014 BMW ALPINA B7
    used

    2014 BMW ALPINA B7

    60,421 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $26,950

    Details
  • 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW ALPINA B7

    70,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,295

    $4,675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 in White
    used

    2008 BMW ALPINA B7

    105,551 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,195

    $628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 in Black
    used

    2008 BMW ALPINA B7

    78,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 in White
    used

    2008 BMW ALPINA B7

    99,046 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW ALPINA B7 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 BMW ALPINA B7

    114,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    43,096 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,450

    $24,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in White
    certified

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    26,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $73,495

    $5,692 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    33,645 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $64,898

    $6,032 Below Market
    Details

  • 4
    (100%)
If you live in the Northeast do NOT buy this car
johnneymax,12/27/2012
SWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
The low pro tires and 21 inch wheels can not survive the smallest pothole in the road or the slightest raised railroad crossing. I have had 5 flats and 2 damaged rims in 15000 miles. My children are afraid to go in the car. Don't even think of taking this car into a major city. OEM tires are 725 installed and dealers do not stock rims or tires for this model. Call and ask them. Every time you get a flat, its a three day wait. Dealer says call BMW North America. BMW North America says sorry we can not help you. Customer service is not even aware of the Alpina B7 model. This is my first and last BMW.
