Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 for Sale Near Me
42 listings
- 46,480 milesDelivery Available*
$22,990
- 58,439 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$22,990
- 89,030 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
- 15,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,975
- 75,382 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$23,900
- 60,506 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,950
- 70,745 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
- 33,679 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$33,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,986
- 60,421 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,950
- 70,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,295$4,675 Below Market
- 105,551 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,195$628 Below Market
- 78,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,995
- 99,046 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 114,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,500
- 43,096 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,450$24,932 Below Market
- certified
2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive26,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,495$5,692 Below Market
- 33,645 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$64,898$6,032 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW ALPINA B7 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW ALPINA B7
Read recent reviews for the BMW ALPINA B7
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating41 Review
Report abuse
johnneymax,12/27/2012
SWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
The low pro tires and 21 inch wheels can not survive the smallest pothole in the road or the slightest raised railroad crossing. I have had 5 flats and 2 damaged rims in 15000 miles. My children are afraid to go in the car. Don't even think of taking this car into a major city. OEM tires are 725 installed and dealers do not stock rims or tires for this model. Call and ask them. Every time you get a flat, its a three day wait. Dealer says call BMW North America. BMW North America says sorry we can not help you. Customer service is not even aware of the Alpina B7 model. This is my first and last BMW.
