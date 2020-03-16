Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 43,096 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,450$24,932 Below Market
Luxury Motor Club - Franklin Square / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C30HG423238
Stock: 423238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$73,495$5,692 Below Market
Irvine BMW - Irvine / California
Low mileage, great color combination, very clean, BMW Certified with Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Navigation/GPS, Panoramic moonroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Drivers Assist Plus Package, Drivers Assist Package, Park Distance Control, Rear view camera, Side and Top View Cameras, Sport Automatic Transmission, CARFAX 1 Owner, ***RIGHT NOW BMW FINANCIAL IS OFFERING AGGRESSIVE FINANCING PROGRAMS ON CERTIFIED VEHICLES***, AWD, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 7' Touch Command Tablet, ABS brakes, Active Driving Assistant, Active Lane Keeping Assistant, Ambient Air Package, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Blind Spot Detection, Bowers Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Driver Assistance Plus, Driver Assistance Plus II, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Frontal Collision Warning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/In-Dash Single CD, Radio: In Dash CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear Comfort Seats, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Massaging Seats, Rear Ventilated Seats, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Info, Traction control, Traffic Jam Assistant. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace-of-mind. BMW Certified Pre-Owned: Covers you for 1 year/Unlimited miles* whichever comes first, after the expiration of the 4-year/50,000-mile New Vehicle/SAV Limited Warranty for a total of 5 years/Unlimited miles and up to 5 years of BMW Roadside Assistance and BMW AssistTM Emergency Call, which includes Automatic Collision Notification, and TeleService are included. From a dead battery or flat tire, to lock-out service, towing service and emergency valet service, BMW Roadside Assistance provides you on-the-road assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year ' even when someone else is driving your BMW. Also, BMW Roadside Assistance service representatives are always on hand to provide you with free, easy-to-read maps and directions. And for even greater peace of mind, BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with BMW AssistTM Emergency Call feature, which includes automatic collision notification and TeleService for the duration of Certification. Please call or stop by for a test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C38HG855964
Stock: L37615
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 33,645 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$64,898$6,032 Below Market
Porsche Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Porsche of Downtown L.A. is proud to present you this beautiful 2017 BMW Alpina B7 in Automatic transmission with New Vehicle Limited Warranty that is still active until 03/25/21. It has an original MSRP of $155,145 and a Clean Carfax History. The exterior's color is Alpina White with Mocha Nappa Leather Interior.Options-Upgraded 19" Wheels- LED Fog Lights-Sirius XM Radio- Alpina Myrtle Wood Trim- Alpina Package- Navigation System- Ventilated Seats- Front Massaging Seats- Comfort Access Keyless Entry- Luxury Rear Seating Package- Driving Assistance Plus- Rear View Camera- Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof- Smoking Package-Call us now to schedule a test drive with one of our Porsche Sales Consultants at (888) 824-4852 or visit our website for more information at https://www.porschedowntownla.com Trade Ins Welcome at the Porsche Downtown Los Angeles, Ca 90007
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C39HG543832
Stock: ZP3097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 26,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$72,638$2,872 Below Market
BMW of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
M.S.R.P $154,445, Driving Assistance Plus, Driver Assistance Plus II, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Display Key, Front massaging seats, AWD, Cognac w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 7' Touch Command Tablet, ABS brakes, ACC Stop Go + Driving Assistant Plus, Active Cruise Control w/Stop Go, Active Driving Assistant, Active Lane Keeping Assistant, Blind Spot Detection, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Driver Assistance Plus, Driver Assistance Plus II, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Rear Heated Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Frontal Collision Warning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel/Front Rear Seats/Armrests, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear Comfort Seats, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Massaging Seats, Rear Ventilated Seats, Remote keyless entry, Side Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Traction control, Traffic Jam Assistant, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21' x 8.5' Fr 21' x 10' Rr ALPINA Classic. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Additional conditional manufacturer offers and incentives may apply and are not reflected in the listed MSRP. These offers and conditions on this vehicle may require financing through BMW Financial Services. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C37HG855986
Stock: 4P0884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 24,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$74,900$351 Below Market
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $151,345.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (05/15/2021) 1 OWNER! - Driver Assistance Plus - Driver Assistance Plus II - Luxury Rear Seating Package - Rear View Camera - Navigation System - Wireless Charging - Panoramic Moonroof - Head-Up Display - 20” ALPINA Wheels - Active Comfort Drive w/Preview - Bowers & Wilkins Sound System - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive comes equipped with: 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine producing 600 Hp - Luxury Rear Seating Package - - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Front & Rear Seats - Ventilated Rear Massaging Seats - Rear Comfort Seats - Driver Assistance Plus - - Side & Top View Cameras - Active Blind Spot Detection - Speed Limit Information - Daytime Pedestrian Protection - Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Warning with City Monitoring - Driver Assistance Plus II - - ACC Stop&Go Active Drive Assist - Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go - Active Lane Assist with Side Collision - Traffic Jam Assistant - Stand Alone Features - - Sport Automatic Transmission - Sport Leather Steering Wheel - Rear View Camera - Head-Up Display - 20” ALPINA Wheels - Integral Active Steering - Active Comfort Drive w/ Preview - Instrument Panel w/Leather - Navigation System - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - Dynamic Digital Cluster - Wireless Charging - Wifi Hotspot - Bowers Wilkins Sound System - Panoramic Moonroof - Ventilated Front Massaging Seats - Rear Sunshades - Ambient Air Package - Ceramic Controls - LED Fog Lights - Ambient Lighting - In-dash CD Player - Automatic High Beams - Through Loading Rear Seat - Icon Adaptive LED Headlights - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Split Fold Rear Seat - Sirius Satellite Radio - BMW Assist eCall - ConnectedDrive Services - BMW TeleServices - Remote Services - Concierge Services - ALPINA Piano Black Trim - Shadowline Exterior Trim - Gesture Control - Apple Carplay Compatibility- Connected App Compatibility THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C3XHG856050
Stock: 6309P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-23-2020
- 30,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$69,000
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$147,145 ORIGINAL MSRP**LUXURY REAR SEATING PACKAGE($3,900)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS($1,900)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS II($1,700)**21" PREMIUM WHEELS($1,300)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**HEADS-UP DISPLAY**HARMAN KARDON SOUND PACKAGE**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C34HG543835
Stock: 15813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 23,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$72,998$1,657 Below Market
Select Motors - San Mateo / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C56HG543790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,445 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$69,750
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
**THIS ALPINA B7 is a 600HP DRIVING MACHINE**ORIGINAL MSRP was $143395.00**LESS THAN 36,000 MILES**DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS ($1900) includes BLIND SPOT LANE DEPARTURE**INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE ($1800)**DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS ll ($1700)**NAVIGATION**MOON ROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**CLIMATE CONTROLLED SEATS**FACTORY WARRANTY till JUNE 2021**OFF LEASE from BMW**1 OWNER**CARFAX CERTIFIED with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C36HG856031
Stock: 11064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 36,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$72,991
Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this BMW 7 Series ALPINA B7 xDrive. Well-known by many, the 7 Series has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2017 BMW. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW 7 Series makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2017 BMW 7 Series: The BMW 7-Series starts at about $83,000, competing against the largest and most luxurious European sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Audi A7. The 7-Series is nearly as nice as similar-sized offerings from Bentley and Rolls-Royce, without those nameplates' premium prices. The 7-Series offers a much more understated appearance as well. Though obviously not inexpensive, the 2017 BMW 7-Series includes impressive levels of technology, power and space. There are no tricks or gimmicks here, the BMW 7-Series looks and feels like a $100,000 vehicle in every single way. This model sets itself apart with hybrid availability, B7 performance model, powerful engines, spacious back seat, luxurious appointments, and Comfortable ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C59HG543721
Stock: HG543721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 29,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$77,411
Rusnak BMW - Westlake Village / California
Certified. Glacier Silver Metallic, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 7" Touch Command Tablet, ACC Stop & Go + Driving Assistant Plus, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Active Driving Assistant, Active Lane Keeping Assistant, Alcantara Headliner in Coordinated Upholstery Color, Ambient Air Package, Blind Spot Detection, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Driver Assistance Plus, Driver Assistance Plus II, Frontal Collision Warning, Grab Handle in Wood Trim, Heated Steering Wheel/Front & Rear Seats/Armrests, Interior Design Package, Interior Design Package (7S5), Luxury Rear Floor Mats, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, Rear Center Armrest w/Wood Trim, Rear Comfort Seats, Rear Massaging Seats, Rear Seat Belt Cover in Wood Trim, Rear Ventilated Seats, Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional w/iDrive, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Traffic Jam Assistant.*1.9% APR Limited Term Financing through BMW financial services on Approved Credit! Ask a Client Advisor for Details!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4683 miles below market average!BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Roadside Assistance* Multipoint Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C33HG543826
Stock: 24L00859
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 22,605 miles
$75,977
McKenna BMW - Norwalk / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C52HG543723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,587 miles
$77,988
Reeves Import Maserati - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C3XHG543824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,990
Arrowhead BMW - Glendale / Arizona
AWD, Cashmere Beige/Black w/Individual Full Merino Leather Upholstery, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.2017 BMW 7 Series ALPINA B7 xDrive 4.4L V8 32V Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C35HG543892
Stock: P10560
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 40,344 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$66,800
Chicago Motor Cars - West Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C36HG543819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$75,770
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
**2018 BMW B7 xDrive In Alpina Green Metallic With Black Nappa Leather Interior****This Vehicle Is Equipped With:**Driving Assistance Plus***Driving Assistance Plus II****Side and Top View Cameras****Active Blind Spot Detection****Lane Departure Warning****Active Drive Assistance, Active Cruise Control****Front and Rear Heated and Cooled Seats**Rear Massaging Seats****Active Comfort Drive****Integral Active Steering****Rear Sunshades****Luxury Rear Seating Package****Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof****Bowers & Wilkins Sound System**21" Alpina WHEELS**X Drive All Wheel Drive And Much More****Join The Circle With BMW Of Barrington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C34HG856044
Stock: PBD4808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 29,245 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$79,950
Park Place LTD - Bellevue / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C31HG856034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,999
Amazing Luxury Cars Snellville - Snellville / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C56HG421320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$67,998
Select Motors - San Mateo / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C31HG856003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW ALPINA B7 searches:
Related BMW ALPINA B7 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Ashburn VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Irving TX
- Used BMW X1 Springfield MA
- Used BMW X5 New Orleans LA
- Used BMW X1 Grand Rapids MI
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Orlando FL
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Evansville IN
- Used BMW X2 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used BMW M2 Lakeland FL
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 Rockville MD
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon