Vehicle overview

Alpina has specialized in hot-rodding BMWs since the mid-1960s, and recently the German tuner joined BMW as an official partner, distributing its higher-performance and higher-comfort versions of Bavaria's finest through BMW's American dealers. The 2012 Alpina B7 marks the second year of that partnership.

The 2012 BMW Alpina B7 begins with a BMW 750i -- namely its 400-horsepower twin-turbo V8. Adding larger turbos and higher-capacity cooling, Alpina wrings 500 hp from the 4.4-liter engine. A stouter transmission and brake system accommodate the power increase, while the suspension also receives an upgrade. Outside, signature Alpina design cues -- crystalline blue paint, front and rear spoilers and 21-inch versions of the tuner's classic wheels -- immediately grab the eye (there are 12 additional color options if blue is not for you).