Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2012 BMW ALPINA B7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Prodigious power
  • standout handling
  • supreme long-distance capability
  • sublime seats.
  • Rough shifting in Sport mode
  • high-tech features may overwhelm.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 BMW Alpina B7 makes a great car even better, forging power, performance and comfort into one outstanding luxury package.

Vehicle overview

Alpina has specialized in hot-rodding BMWs since the mid-1960s, and recently the German tuner joined BMW as an official partner, distributing its higher-performance and higher-comfort versions of Bavaria's finest through BMW's American dealers. The 2012 Alpina B7 marks the second year of that partnership.

The 2012 BMW Alpina B7 begins with a BMW 750i -- namely its 400-horsepower twin-turbo V8. Adding larger turbos and higher-capacity cooling, Alpina wrings 500 hp from the 4.4-liter engine. A stouter transmission and brake system accommodate the power increase, while the suspension also receives an upgrade. Outside, signature Alpina design cues -- crystalline blue paint, front and rear spoilers and 21-inch versions of the tuner's classic wheels -- immediately grab the eye (there are 12 additional color options if blue is not for you).

Compared to the V12-powered BMW 760Li, a long-wheelbase version of the Alpina B7 will actually save you about $10,000 and get you slightly better performance. Outside of the family, the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG is worthy of consideration, offering increased horsepower and loads more torque. The Jaguar XJ Supersport will save you a bit of cash, but sacrifices some handling prowess.

2012 BMW ALPINA B7 models

The 2012 BMW Alpina B7 is offered in either short- or long-wheelbase versions, as well as rear- or all-wheel drive, all of which are equally well appointed.

Standard features include 21-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlamps, a power trunk lid, front and rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a power rear sunshade, rear side sunshades (powered in RWD models), auto-dimming mirrors, four-zone automatic climate control, premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, heated rear seats and wood interior trim. Also standard are a head-up display, a rearview camera, a navigation system with real-time traffic, the BMW iDrive telematics interface, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer, digital music storage, satellite radio and iPod and USB input jacks.

The Alpina B7 offers a handful of stand-alone options and packages. The optional Driver Assistance package adds automatic high beams, side and top camera views, and lane departure and blind-spot warning systems, while the Luxury Rear Seating package -- available only on long-wheelbase models -- adds power-adjustable and ventilated seats with massage functions. Stand-alone options include a rear-seat entertainment system, adaptive cruise control, smartphone integration, and night vision with pedestrian detection.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 BMW Alpina B7 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that produces 500 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission available and includes manual shift control via steering-wheel-mounted buttons. In standard form, the B7 comes in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, but all-wheel drive is also available.

In Edmunds testing, a B7 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in an impressively quick 4.5 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 14 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined for RWD models, while AWD versions achieve slightly less at 14/20/16 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on the Alpina B7 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. Optional safety features include adaptive cruise control with a front collision warning system, a lane-departure warning system, active blind-spot detection, rear- and sideview cameras, and infrared night vision with pedestrian detection that displays the images either in the main dash display or in the head-up display (if so equipped).

In Edmunds brake testing, an Alpina B7 stopped from 60 mph in just 107 feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 BMW ALPINA B7.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If you live in the Northeast do NOT buy this car
johnneymax,12/27/2012
SWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
The low pro tires and 21 inch wheels can not survive the smallest pothole in the road or the slightest raised railroad crossing. I have had 5 flats and 2 damaged rims in 15000 miles. My children are afraid to go in the car. Don't even think of taking this car into a major city. OEM tires are 725 installed and dealers do not stock rims or tires for this model. Call and ask them. Every time you get a flat, its a three day wait. Dealer says call BMW North America. BMW North America says sorry we can not help you. Customer service is not even aware of the Alpina B7 model. This is my first and last BMW.
See all 1 reviews of the 2012 BMW ALPINA B7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
500 hp @ 5500 rpm
Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 Overview

The Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 is offered in the following submodels: ALPINA B7 Sedan. Available styles include LWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A), LWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A), SWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A), and SWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A).

