Vehicle overview

If you can imagine living in the largest and most fabulous house in your neighborhood (the one with the indoor pool and manicured grass tennis court), then you've got an idea of what it's like to own a 2014 BMW Alpina B7. It's a unique offering at the top of the BMW 7 Series range, but rather than stunning ocean views or a well-stocked wine cellar, it has one of the most luxurious interiors of any car on the road today, a wickedly powerful turbocharged V8 engine and unusually athletic handling for a full-size luxury sedan. The fact that the B7 is a relatively rare sight on U.S. roads will only make it more desirable for buyers drawn to its impressive list of attributes.

Although the B7 starts life on the 7 Series assembly line, it gets some extra attention from Alpina, a German company that specializes in tuning BMWs. The Alpina crew makes several key upgrades to the car. The V8 engine receives new pistons, turbochargers and intercoolers that help it to 540 horsepower (up from 445 on the BMW 750i), while the suspension is retuned for better handling, and lightweight 21-inch wheels and summer performance tires are fitted. Inside, Alpina installs a new steering wheel and wood inlays sourced from its own forestland. As a result, you get a more capable and exclusive version of a sedan that was pretty fantastic to begin with.

Whether you choose the standard-length Alpina B7 sedan or opt for the longer-wheelbase version, things are seriously comfortable on the inside. Headroom and legroom are abundant and will accommodate drivers and passengers of all sizes. Of course, if you go with the long-wheelbase B7 and add all-wheel drive (in lieu of the standard rear-drive layout), and then add some options and customize the paint and interior, things can get fairly expensive, but such is the reality of elite sedan ownership. Other than the price of admission, there really isn't much to complain about, though the shift quality can get a little harsh in the B7's most aggressive Sport+ driving mode, while storage and trunk space are not exactly plentiful for a sedan of this size.

In your search for supreme luxury, you'll find a few competitors that offer similar levels of performance and exclusivity. The S63 AMG version of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class should be considered, as it has one of the best blends of luxury and technology currently available. Alternatively, the Turbo versions of the 2014 Porsche Panamera might prove more rewarding for drivers who spend a lot of time on twisty back roads. The 2014 Audi S8 and 2014 Jaguar XJR are also impressive, with excellent driving dynamics and prices much lower than the B7. While the 2014 BMW Alpina B7 is the ultimate expression of the 7 Series' potential, we'd advise looking at all the options in this staggeringly capable class of sedans before making your choice.