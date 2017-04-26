Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax for Sale Near Me
4,100 listings
- 14,567 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$13,499$3,035 Below Market
- 32,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$12,999$4,333 Below Market
- 22,950 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,000$3,418 Below Market
- 31,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,432$4,677 Below Market
- 7,226 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,977$2,237 Below Market
- 8,018 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,899$2,542 Below Market
- 20,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,977$2,778 Below Market
- 23,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,597$3,104 Below Market
- 29,760 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$12,499$2,623 Below Market
- 22,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,495$3,411 Below Market
- 32,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,200$3,025 Below Market
- 12,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,998$2,363 Below Market
- 22,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,799$2,140 Below Market
- 29,293 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$12,999$2,152 Below Market
- 19,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,500$1,958 Below Market
- 37,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$11,999$2,202 Below Market
- 29,836 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995$2,148 Below Market
- 46,661 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,500$2,759 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Trax
C. Beck,05/26/2017
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I love the size of the 2017 Chevy Trax and some pretty nice features with OnStar. The seats are a bit small, especially if you're a bigger person, and this also makes the arm rest hard to use. It has two USB ports in the front, which is nice, but the space its in is pretty small so your phone or accessory might not fit and will have to find another solution. I'm a single guy and don't need much space as a vehicle goes, so this is perfect, but if you have a larger family or like to haul lots of items around this is not the SUV for you. The windshield wipers that came with the Trax were horrible so I have to change those out right away. I purchased this SUV in February 2017 (so just a few months ago) and already I've had to take it in for repairs. The two plastic molding strips on the roof started to come off (going down the highway with those flapping around isn't fun), the pins in the back to raise/lower the cargo cover went missing, the breaks in the cold/early morning hours are very sensitive at first. The other thing to note is the cabin pressure when closing the back passenger doors. If the front door/doors or a window is open, the back doors will close with ease...but should all the doors and windows be closed, if you open the back doors and close it, you will need to slam the door hard in order for it to close all the way. I was first told that it was because the doors didn't fit right, then I was told it was because of the cabin pressure and there is no way of fixing that issue, so you will have to learn to slam the door hard to get it closed. Bluetooth is iffy! I have an iPhone 7 and it always connects/reconnects my iPhone while in the car. I’m not sure why it doesn’t hole a Bluetooth connection.
