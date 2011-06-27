Vehicle overview

With the number of premium-brand models proliferating practically exponentially, buying a luxury vehicle might not seem as exclusive as it once did. No worries about that with the 2015 BMW Alpina B7, though. This customized version of BMW's full-size 7 Series sedan starts life on the BMW assembly line and is then modified by German performance specialist Alpina. It's so uncommon that it's barely known outside the BMW inner circle. You're highly unlikely ever to see another B7 in your town, let alone in your neighborhood.

The sheer exclusivity of the 2015 BMW Alpina B7 might be its most prominent calling card, but Alpina's performance upgrades and upscale but deliciously discreet exterior and interior modifications are the tangible aspects that put the B7 at the top of BMW's 7 Series lineup. Its thunderous turbocharged V8 engine has numerous internal enhancements to boost it to 540 horsepower, which is nearly 100 hp stronger than the same engine in BMW's standard 750i. In addition, Alpina's careful retuning of this big sedan's suspension is a brilliant fusion of control and comfort.

Inside, Alpina fits the 2015 B7 with unique wood trim and a lavishly leathered steering wheel, as well as special sill plates and other subtle detailing such as an instrument cluster with Alpina-specific graphics. Expanding the B7's rarity factor are the almost limitless personalization options available from Alpina and BMW's Individual program. Heck, you can choose exactly how thick you want the B7's steering wheel, though as you might imagine, digging deep into the customization catalogs will get expensive.

Like the production-line BMW 7 Series, the 2015 Alpina B7 is available in standard- and long-wheelbase layouts; the standard wheelbase brings ample stretch-out room for both front and rear occupants, while the long-wheelbase B7 takes space to an almost decadent level, particularly in the rear. Either B7 model also is available with all-wheel drive in place of the standard rear-wheel drive. Downsides? The only meaningful pitfall is a shortage of interior storage space and a trunk that's a little skimpy, both surprising shortcomings in such a large sedan.

The 2015 BMW Alpina B6 isn't the only full-size luxury sedan dialing up the exclusivity ante, though. Audi offers the sport-tuned S8 version of its standard A8 large car – and although the S8 can't be personalized to the degree of the Alpina B7, it's also definitely less expensive. Mercedes-Benz has the titanic S65 AMG, a high-performance version of its storied S-Class full-size sedan that certainly makes its own elite statement. And for those who enjoy extracting the most performance from this class of super sedan, Porsche's Panamera Turbo is prodigiously fast, while few other automakers have the wealth of personalization options Porsche presents, including the Panamera's extremely limited-edition new Exclusive Series models. Despite the immense levels of performance and luxury that come with all these models, none present you with quite the same aura of customized cachet and rarity the Alpina connection imparts on the 2015 BMW Alpina B7.