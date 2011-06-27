  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW ALPINA B7
  4. Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2007 BMW ALPINA B7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Prodigious power, superb handling and brakes, tasteful body kit that improves styling, comfortable and supportive seats, limited production equals maximum exclusivity.
  • Jumpy acceleration around town, confounding iDrive controller detracts from the driving enjoyment.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2008
2007
BMW ALPINA B7 for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$6,725 - $11,742
Used ALPINA B7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

As close to an "M" variant of the 7 Series as BMW will ever get, the 2007 Alpina B7 is a worthy competitor to Europe's other high-performance flagship luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

The folks at BMW's M division have standards -- they won't turn any old thing with a spinning blue propeller badge into a hair-raising, more-than-ultimate driving machine. The X5 and X3 are excluded from M transformation by their high center of gravity and general SUV-ness, while the 7 Series seems to have been disqualified because it lacks a console-mounted shifter. According to BMW, M vehicles must have manual or sequential-manual (SMG) transmissions, which wouldn't work too well with the 7's odd steering-column-mounted gear selector. There is nevertheless a market for high-performance executive sedans like the Audi S8 and Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG, so BMW turned to an old friend to plug this hole in its lineup. The result is the 2007 BMW Alpina B7.

Alpina has been creating tuner versions of BMW vehicles since 1961 when it created a special dual carburetor for the BMW 1500 sedan. Located in Buchloe, Germany, about 50 miles west of BMW's Munich headquarters, Alpina has maintained a close relationship with its Bavarian comrades, creating official high-performance versions of BMW vehicles complete with full factory warranties. Until now, though, the only Alpina to show up on this side of the Atlantic was the Roadster V8. Based on the Z8, it was sold to only 450 lucky customers from 2002-'03. A similarly low number of Alpina B7s will find their way into American garages, making it an attractive choice for those seeking an even more exclusive sedan than an S65 AMG, S8 or Maserati Quattroporte.

The 2007 BMW Alpina B7 differs the most from its 7 Series brethren in the engine bay, where a supercharged version of the old 745i's 4.4-liter V8 churns out a guttural 500 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque. That's more than the S8's 450 hp, but falls short of the S65's monstrous 604 hp and 738 lb-ft. We found that the B7 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 5 seconds, which is 1.4 seconds faster than the last 750i we tested and 0.4 second faster than BMW's best time in the V12-powered 760Li. And unlike those regular 7 Series models, the B7 is not hobbled with a speed governor, allowing it to achieve a top mark of 186 mph.

A tasteful body kit further differentiates the Alpina B7, and to our eyes improves the big Bimmer's often derided styling. This is particularly true at the rear, where a spoiler neatly integrates into the controversial trunk lid. Twenty-spoke, 21-inch wheels resemble the fan blades of a jet engine and further impart a more athletic impression than the stock 7 Series does. Plus, the two round holes in the front airdam that house the active cruise control radar and night vision sensor make the B7 look like it has been outfitted with Stinger missile launchers from Q branch.

The 2007 BMW Alpina B7 looks the part of a high-performance executive sedan and has the supercharged V8 to match. True, it's not a real BMW M product, and those hoping for it to mimic the M5's high-revving thrills shouldn't get their hopes up. The Alpina B7 is the next best thing, though. As a propeller-badged alternative to more established vehicles like the Audi S8, Jaguar XJR, Maserati Quattroporte or Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG,, the Alpina B7 should work out nicely.

2007 BMW ALPINA B7 models

The 2007 BMW Alpina B7 is a high-performance version of BMW's 7 Series luxury sedan. It is available in the 7's standard wheelbase only. Special Alpina features include 21-inch wheels, a body kit with integrated rear spoiler, an Alpina-badged three-spoke steering wheel with Switch-Tronic automanual buttons, unique blue-background gauges and an Alcantara headliner. Other standard equipment is consistent with the 760Li, including xenon adaptive headlamps, enhanced windshield sealing to eliminate wind noise at high speeds, parking assist, a sunroof, 20-way heated and ventilated power front seats with memory, heated rear seats, automatic front and rear climate control, a navigation system with iDrive, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a Logic 7 13-speaker stereo with six-CD changer and satellite radio.

The Rear Entertainment Package adds a six-DVD changer with color monitor and two headphone jacks, and gives rear seat passengers the ability to control certain entertainment functions with their own iDrive controller. BMW Night Vision, Active Cruise Control, high-definition radio and rear side airbags are also optional.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 BMW Alpina B7 is a new high-performance version of the 7 Series. Created by longtime BMW tuning firm Alpina, the B7 is powered by a supercharged version of BMW's 4.4-liter V8 making 500 horsepower. Available in the standard-wheelbase 7 Series body only, the Alpina B7 nonetheless comes standard with most of the 760Li's high-end luxury equipment. Also included is a unique body kit, a sport-tuned suspension, bigger wheels, more powerful brakes and special interior appointments.

Performance & mpg

The BMW Alpina B7 is powered by a supercharged 4.4-liter V8, pumping out 500 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. BMW describes the B7 as powerful, but not extreme. Alpina's new radial supercharger (the first of its type installed in an automobile) has been specially engineered to work with the V8's variable valve timing, further broadening the engine's power band. A six-speed automatic with Switch-Tronic wheel-mounted automanual buttons is the only transmission available. BMW says the B7 is capable of going from zero to 60 mph in 5 seconds, and should reach an ungoverned top speed of 186 mph.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2007 BMW Alpina B7 include antilock disc brakes, stability control, a tire-pressure monitor, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, driver's knee airbag, front and rear parking sensors and a four-year subscription to BMW Assist telematics. Rear-seat side airbags are optional, as is the Night Vision system, which uses an infrared camera to monitor obstacles nearly 1,000 feet ahead of the B7.

Driving

While the regular 7 Series is arguably the most entertaining full-size luxury sedan, Alpina's delicate touch has turned it into an even more adept canyon-carving weapon. Steering feel and response are practically telepathic for such a large car. Just eye a line and the B7 perfectly responds to your inputs. The ride, while firm with its huge 21-inch wheels and aggressive Michelin rubber, won't punish passengers on pockmarked city roads. The 2007 Alpina B7 is not quite up to M5 standards, but it accelerates with impressive gusto for a 4,700-pound sedan. Its jumpy throttle response can make daily driving a bit of a chore, though, as the supercharger can kick in with massive authority when you're not quite expecting it to. Should something unexpected happen outside the car, the B7 is capable of stopping in a no-nonsense 114 feet (on par with the Aston Martin V8 Vantage and Porsche Cayman) with a solid and consistent pedal feel.

Interior

It takes a keen eye to spot the differences between the stock 7 Series and the Alpina B7. Most notable are the blue-background instruments, a special three-spoke steering wheel with Alpina badge and Switch-Tronic buttons. Otherwise, accommodations are consistent with the 760Li. The dashboard has a clean layout, with relatively few buttons courtesy of the much-maligned iDrive. The mouselike controller and its accompanying LCD screen have been improved over the years, but it's still confusing and draws attention away from driving. In a car capable of 186 mph, that's not exactly a good thing.

Materials are generally very high in quality, as you'd expect in this class, but there are a few plastics here and there that seem out of place in a high-performance executive sedan. Backseat passengers will be just as comfortable as those in front, as the rear seatback contours perfectly to support your lower back and shoulders, while headroom and legroom are abundant.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 BMW ALPINA B7.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It will change your life.
Scott in Overland Pa,08/16/2009
I stumbled on a 2007 B7 while looking for a 745. After some research, I made the trip to Chicago from my home in Overland Park, Kansas to test drive the vehicle. It was difficult to hide my excitement from the salesman who accompanied me. The car is absolutely amazing. It is a finely tuned blend of performance and luxury. The drive is intuitive. For as heavy as the vehicle is, it is responsive in every manner. It's not going to compare with the handling of much lighter vehicles (although few on the road will take it between stop lights), it's easy to forget it will comfortably seat five with two sets of clubs in the trunk. The acceleration will snap your head back.
2007 alpina b7
d,01/13/2010
I own a 2002 S600 and this, and man what can I say, this car is the bomb, a beautiful car, and I know lots of ppl complain a lot about the design and all but I'm one of the ppl that actually like what bangle did with the 750. Oh and don't forget the maintenance, at least BMW is confident in their product.
Superb Luxury Performance Sedan
Gaelstorm,10/21/2007
My use of the 07 B7 has been limited to only 1,000 miles in its first two months due to travel. But it is extremely comfortable at speed and handles much as a well-sorted smaller car would be expected to when maneuvering either rapidly or when at slow speeds or parking in town. The fuel economy is surprisingly good and keeps the guilt at owning a near-exotic at bay. I am very fortunate to have other extremely fine automobiles, including the "other" modern, US Alpina, the Z8 Roadster. But if I could have only one automobile, the B7 would be it.
So far so good!!
Dwaaa,05/09/2007
Just bought the car this weekend, so far it handles like a DREAM! I'm still in the break in period so haven't done anything too extreme, but I can tell you it handles corners very well, and other cars can't beat me off the line :) It was hard to purchase a vehicle 25k over sticker but I HAD to have this car. suggestion, wait a year and buy it for 25k less than I did!
See all 8 reviews of the 2007 BMW ALPINA B7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
500 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 BMW ALPINA B7

Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7 Overview

The Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7 is offered in the following submodels: ALPINA B7 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 BMW ALPINA B7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7.

Can't find a used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW ALPINA B7 for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,979.

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,726.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW ALPINA B7 for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,240.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,755.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 BMW ALPINA B7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW ALPINA B7 lease specials

Related Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles