Overall rating 8.2 / 10

The world of executive luxury sedans is small, and it gets even smaller when you are shopping the high performance versions. The BMW Alpina B7 fits that criteria and more, however, wrapping a seemingly unending supply of luxury and acceleration in a unique and highly exclusive package.

The B7 starts as a BMW 7 Series. From there, Alpina, a specialty automotive company in Germany that's closely aligned with BMW, applies its own performance upgrades and styling changes. Though sold in the United States as a BMW, the B7 is available through Alpina as the B7 Bi-Turbo in other markets. The exclusivity provided by the name and the subtle exterior modifications, including the 20-spoke Alpina wheels, gives the B7 a distinct appearance versus the standard 7 Series.

While the previous generation of the B7 was available in standard or long-wheelbase variants with either rear- or all-wheel drive, the current B7 only comes in one long-wheelbase model with standard all-wheel drive. Alpina prioritizes refinement versus the all-out performance found in vehicles from BMW's M Division. That doesn't mean the B7 is slow; its turbocharged V8 still cranks out a sweet 600 hp, or 1 hp shy of the output from the M760i's turbo 6.6-liter V12.

In your search for supreme luxury, you'll find a few competitors that offer similar levels of performance and exclusivity, including the Mercedes-AMG S 63 and Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. There's no way to go wrong with this group, but certainly the 2018 Alpina B7 is a commendable choice.