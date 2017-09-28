2018 BMW ALPINA B7 Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth yet ridiculous acceleration
- Prestige and exclusivity from low volume and overall distinctiveness
- Opulent and spacious back seats
- Only available in just one configuration
- Rear seats don't fold down
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which ALPINA B7 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
The world of executive luxury sedans is small, and it gets even smaller when you are shopping the high performance versions. The BMW Alpina B7 fits that criteria and more, however, wrapping a seemingly unending supply of luxury and acceleration in a unique and highly exclusive package.
The B7 starts as a BMW 7 Series. From there, Alpina, a specialty automotive company in Germany that's closely aligned with BMW, applies its own performance upgrades and styling changes. Though sold in the United States as a BMW, the B7 is available through Alpina as the B7 Bi-Turbo in other markets. The exclusivity provided by the name and the subtle exterior modifications, including the 20-spoke Alpina wheels, gives the B7 a distinct appearance versus the standard 7 Series.
While the previous generation of the B7 was available in standard or long-wheelbase variants with either rear- or all-wheel drive, the current B7 only comes in one long-wheelbase model with standard all-wheel drive. Alpina prioritizes refinement versus the all-out performance found in vehicles from BMW's M Division. That doesn't mean the B7 is slow; its turbocharged V8 still cranks out a sweet 600 hp, or 1 hp shy of the output from the M760i's turbo 6.6-liter V12.
In your search for supreme luxury, you'll find a few competitors that offer similar levels of performance and exclusivity, including the Mercedes-AMG S 63 and Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. There's no way to go wrong with this group, but certainly the 2018 Alpina B7 is a commendable choice.
2018 BMW ALPINA B7 models
BMW offers two levels of active safety features. The Driving Assistance package includes blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and speed limit information. The Plus variant of this package adds lane departure intervention and adaptive cruise control.
The Luxury Rear Seating package adds extra-plush seats with ventilation and massage function, heated armrests, and a 7-inch tablet to control vehicle functions. The Rear Executive Lounge Seating Package adds a reclining rear seat and footrest, rear-seat entertainment, and a table that folds out from the center console. This package also deletes the rear center seat along with the front-passenger seat massage, side bolster, lumbar and headrest adjustments.
Stand-alone options include Apple CarPlay, an Ambient Air package that infuses the climate control with various scents, a 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround-sound audio system, a system that allows you to park the car using only the key fob, and a night-vision camera.
Trim tested
Driving9.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW ALPINA B7.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the ALPINA B7 models:
- Active Protection System
- Reacts to imminent accidents by pre-tensioning seat belts, closing windows and activating post-accident braking.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Warns you with LED lights if a vehicle is in or quickly approaching your blind spot.
- Pedestrian Warning with City Braking
- Alerts you if a pedestrian is in front of the vehicle and primes the brakes. If you don't react, the system automatically slows the vehicle.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the ALPINA B7
Related Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3