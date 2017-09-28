  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2018 BMW ALPINA B7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth yet ridiculous acceleration
  • Prestige and exclusivity from low volume and overall distinctiveness
  • Opulent and spacious back seats
  • Only available in just one configuration
  • Rear seats don't fold down
2018
Which ALPINA B7 does Edmunds recommend?

Because the 2018 BMW Alpina B7 comes in the single trim, you'll only have to decide on color, upholstery and option packages. The adaptive cruise and lane keeping assist make the Driving Assistance Plus Package worth the money, as does the clarity and power available in the optional Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system. Apple CarPlay is a must for iPhone users, but you can skip the extensive rear-seat upgrades unless you plan on regularly chauffeuring VIPs.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

The world of executive luxury sedans is small, and it gets even smaller when you are shopping the high performance versions. The BMW Alpina B7 fits that criteria and more, however, wrapping a seemingly unending supply of luxury and acceleration in a unique and highly exclusive package. 

The B7 starts as a BMW 7 Series. From there, Alpina, a specialty automotive company in Germany that's closely aligned with BMW, applies its own performance upgrades and styling changes. Though sold in the United States as a BMW, the B7 is available through Alpina as the B7 Bi-Turbo in other markets. The exclusivity provided by the name and the subtle exterior modifications, including the 20-spoke Alpina wheels, gives the B7 a distinct appearance versus the standard 7 Series.

While the previous generation of the B7 was available in standard or long-wheelbase variants with either rear- or all-wheel drive, the current B7 only comes in one long-wheelbase model with standard all-wheel drive. Alpina prioritizes refinement versus the all-out performance found in vehicles from BMW's M Division. That doesn't mean the B7 is slow; its turbocharged V8 still cranks out a sweet 600 hp, or 1 hp shy of the output from the M760i's turbo 6.6-liter V12.

In your search for supreme luxury, you'll find a few competitors that offer similar levels of performance and exclusivity, including the Mercedes-AMG S 63 and Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. There's no way to go wrong with this group, but certainly the 2018 Alpina B7 is a commendable choice.

2018 BMW ALPINA B7 models

BMW offers two levels of active safety features. The Driving Assistance package includes blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and speed limit information. The Plus variant of this package adds lane departure intervention and adaptive cruise control.

The Luxury Rear Seating package adds extra-plush seats with ventilation and massage function, heated armrests, and a 7-inch tablet to control vehicle functions. The Rear Executive Lounge Seating Package adds a reclining rear seat and footrest, rear-seat entertainment, and a table that folds out from the center console. This package also deletes the rear center seat along with the front-passenger seat massage, side bolster, lumbar and headrest adjustments.

Stand-alone options include Apple CarPlay, an Ambient Air package that infuses the climate control with various scents, a 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround-sound audio system, a system that allows you to park the car using only the key fob, and a night-vision camera.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 BMW Alpina B7 (turbo 4.4L V8 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

9.0
You'd expect a lot from 600 horsepower, but somehow this sedan still over delivers. Acceleration is simply bewildering. More impressive, though, is how confidently this large and heavy sedan handles and stops. The agility and quickness make the B7 capable and immensely satisfying to drive.

Acceleration

10.0
Really, the only problem will be keeping your license safe. With 600 hp, the B7 is among the most powerful cars on the road, and the acceleration does that figure justice. The B7 reached 60 mph in a ludicrous 3.6 seconds. Passing power is even more impressive. Yet the power always feels in control.

Braking

10.0
The powerful brakes are easy to control and halt this heavy sedan with authority, just as you'd hope from a car built in a country where some freeways don't have speed limits. Their test track performance was extraordinary, consistently stopping the B7 from 60 mph in a sports carlike 105 feet.

Steering

8.5
BMW has dialed in the right amount of assistance and resistance for the B7. The wheel offers crisp turn-in and good on-center feel. The steering assist is nicely balanced, but adjustable settings can increase resistance to absurd levels, especially in the Sport+ setting.

Handling

9.0
Despite its weight and dimensions, the B7 turns quickly and always seems to be able to corner harder, making it seem nimbler than you'd expect. It can snake up a mountain road without protest, and you might even enjoy the process. Sport modes firm up the ride without making it too harsh.

Drivability

9.0
The powerful engine is very quiet until you stomp on the gas pedal, and the transmission makes smooth, almost imperceptible shifts. Aside from a slight hesitation from an intentionally soft throttle response when you're in Comfort+ mode, this sedan drives the way a luxury car should.

Comfort

9.0
The B7 delivers comfort in spades. The supportive seats have wide adjustability and relaxing massage settings. The suspension and noise insulation protect the interior from most of the outside world. While the climate controls are powerful, the high level of adjustment seems needless.

Seat comfort

9.5
The B7 has the kind of seats that you benchmark all other seats against. Extensive seat adjustments with multiple massage settings and pillowlike headrests ensure comfort for everyone. The middle rear seat's rock-solid backrest and elevated seat bottom mean it's best ignored.

Ride comfort

10.0
The suspension is remarkably smooth but not overly soft. You don't recognize most bumps or road imperfections unless they're of a size that warrant attention. Ride height and adjustable firmness make appreciable differences to the driving experience without excessive compromise.

Noise & vibration

9.0
You get some pleasing engine noise when you romp on the gas pedal, but the B7 travels the highway with minimal wind, road and tire noise. Similarly, vibrations are few and far between, even during bouts of spirited acceleration. The interior boasts the calmness you expect of a luxury sedan.

Climate control

8.0
The four-zone climate control system is quiet and supremely capable of cooling the cabin. Occupants will love the heated armrests, too. But the amount of customization is daunting. There are simply too many adjustments even when the system is set to auto, and some are fussy.

Interior

8.0
The fundamentals of the B7's interior, from getting inside to getting comfortable to seeing out, are stellar. And while you can get familiar with the bulk of the interior controls, the reliance on touch-sensitive switches and abundance of adjustments can be a source of frequent frustration.

Ease of use

6.5
Daunting options and adjustments. Reliance on capacitive switches causes distraction. The rotary iDrive controller's top is too easy to graze, often changing the screen. Other inconsistencies are maddening: Sometimes the radio turns off with the engine; other times it waits until you lock the door.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Large doors and a low stepover make big openings to climb through. The rear doors are even bigger, accommodating passengers of any size. You can increase the ride height so passengers don't have to duck down far. The doors also pull shut automatically if you get them close enough.

Driving position

9.0
The driver's seat has many adjustments, including headrest, side bolsters, lumbar and a lower leg extension. Combined with a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, it's easy to put yourself in the right position with all controls and gauges in easy view.

Roominess

9.0
The ample size of the B7 translates to lots of interior space. Rear passengers especially benefit with abundant rear legroom. The only complaints will come in those rare instances when someone is forced to sit in the middle rear seat. Its elevated seating position reduces headroom.

Visibility

8.0
The B7 is a large car, but the blind spots are minimized thanks to large side mirrors and electronic monitoring. The hood may be long, but it's easy to see over, and you can sense where the bumpers are when parking. The comprehensive exterior cameras have every angle covered.

Quality

7.0
Generally strong, but there are some warts. The headrests sound hollow and cheap when you tap them, and the underside of the steering wheel squeaks if you press it with your thumbs. During our test, the left rear door occasionally refused to open from the inside even with the child lock disabled.

Utility

8.0
A large vehicle has advantages when it comes to space, and the B7 makes full use of its size. The trunk is massive, while the interior has plenty of storage for small items. Installing car seats can be annoying, but you probably wouldn't want kids touching leather this nice anyway.

Small-item storage

7.5
You won't have trouble finding places to put stuff. Front seats have an averaged sized center console, two cupholders, and an open tray. In the back, there's storage within the center armrest and a thin cubby in the back of the center console. Doors have large pockets and additional cupholders.

Cargo space

8.5
With 18.2 cubic feet of storage, the B7's cavernous trunk is among the largest you'll find in a luxury sedan, so it will easily carry four full-size adults and their luggage or golf clubs. While the rear seats don't fold, a pass-through behind the center armrest makes space for longer objects.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The outboard lower anchors are hidden behind zippers that are pretty but difficult to open. Rear tethers are covered by plastic lids. The massive rear space easily accommodates a child seat, though you might feel a little guilty installing car seats on leather that looks this good.

Technology

7.0
BMW has taken the kitchen sink approach, adding everything plus more. The overall package has a solid foundation but is hampered by gimmicks. The gesture controls give false positives, and the overly complicated key fob adds little benefit and many inconveniences, such as requiring charging.

Audio & navigation

6.5
The optional Bowers & Wilkins stereo system sounds fantastic, and the powerful navigation system is relatively easy to learn and operate. Unfortunately, gimmicky gesture controls often trigger when you don't intend them to, adding needless frustration. At least you can turn them off.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Android Auto is not supported, and wireless Apple CarPlay is a $300 option. Other luxury and far less expensive cars support both at no cost. The BMW Connected app replicates some functions of those systems and generally works well. Occupants have access to two USB ports and four 12-volt outlets.

Driver aids

9.0
Adaptive cruise and lane keeping assist take the frustration out of stop-and-go, taking over steering, gas and brake application. All you have to do is keep your hands on the wheel and watch traffic. An excellent camera system shows every angle you'd want for parking.

Voice control

9.0
The B7 understands and responds to voice controls with surprising ease and quickness, making it a breeze to navigate through the entertainment system. It had no difficulty comprehending the addresses and desired stereo settings we called out.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW ALPINA B7.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
Joe T,04/08/2019
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The comfort and speed is over the top. I just wish you could hit a button ( like Porsche does) and get the exhaust loud.
Alpina B7, awesome!
Dave,02/27/2018
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Super car, what else can I say!?
See all 2 reviews of the 2018 BMW ALPINA B7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
600 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the ALPINA B7 models:

Active Protection System
Reacts to imminent accidents by pre-tensioning seat belts, closing windows and activating post-accident braking.
Active Blind Spot Detection
Warns you with LED lights if a vehicle is in or quickly approaching your blind spot.
Pedestrian Warning with City Braking
Alerts you if a pedestrian is in front of the vehicle and primes the brakes. If you don't react, the system automatically slows the vehicle.

More about the 2018 BMW ALPINA B7

Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 Overview

The Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 is offered in the following submodels: ALPINA B7 Sedan. Available styles include xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 ALPINA B7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,998 and mileage as low as 12845 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7.

