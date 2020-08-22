Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me
- 24,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,998$1,343 Below Market
- 21,962 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999$976 Below Market
- 14,315 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,999
- 12,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,505
- 28,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,998$1,783 Below Market
- 10,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,038$219 Below Market
- 17,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,950$1,240 Below Market
- 21,593 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,809$1,225 Below Market
- 9,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,912
- 19,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,959$879 Below Market
- 32,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,300$1,251 Below Market
- 36,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,998$854 Below Market
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Volt Premier11,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,948
- 17,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,799
- 27,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,500$340 Below Market
- 17,708 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,991
- 20,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,800
- 45,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,999$268 Below Market
I'm a super analytical person, almost to a fault because I'm a bit obsessive too. So after reading countless reviews, articles and doing side by side comparisons using Edmunds and other sites, the Chevy Volt kept coming up as the best choice for myself as a daily commuter. Well all the research paid off because my 2018 Volt which is the 9th new car I've purchased in my life and it is my favorite. For my test drives, I drove a couple Volt Premiers along with a few Volt LTs all of which had the comfort package with heated seats and steering wheel and one LT had leather seat option added. The Premiers were more comfortable and had very nice additional safety and convenience features so it really came down to were they worth the extra money which I concluded were not in my case so I purchased a red LT with the comfort package and heated seat/steering wheel. It's only been a couple months but in that short time I have to say I'm so impressed with this little car; the GM design team should be proud of their effort. DRIVING IMPRESSION: The ride of the Volt is so smooth you forget that you are in a small car. Were I live in Northern NY, there are a lot of potholes but driving over the rough roads I'm familiar with I'm amazed at how well the suspension is tuned and that's compared to my other vehicle which is a 2015 GMC Terrain. ACCELERATION: Off the line, the strong low end torque spins the tires regardless of how well the tires are gripping the road. Yes some of the easy spin is due to the low resistance rating of the tires chosen which were to maximize mileage but still the acceleration will push you back in your seat. At higher speeds there still is enough torque to pass easily but as the 149 HP rating would suggest, the torque does fall off quite a bit at higher speeds. COMFORT: Back support in the front seats are good but I wish there was adjustable lumbar support, seat bottom support SUCKS no other way to say it. I do have cloth seats and a now regret I didn't get leather because the leather smooths out the pressure points on the edges both sides and front better than the cloth seats. Armrest are comfortable for myself and I love the wide center armrest which is impressive for a small vehicle. CONTROLS: The Mylink system and touch screen are easy to use and very functional. It is so cool to watch the energy flow to maximize mileage. Apple CarPlay is also a great feature which I use a lot for navigation and hands free texting while on the road. There is also a convenience tray next to the stick shift to put my IPhone so I can plug in for the CarPlay (I.e., doesn't operate with Bluetooth.) WINTER DRIVING: I did have several opportunities to drive in the snow and I'm pleased with how well the Volt handles but next winter I will have snow tires because the low ground clearance will likely mean quite a bit of snow drag which will require a tire with more aggressive treads. Cold temperatures kick on the engine for heat which is kind of annoying. There is a selection to 'Defer' the engine heat assist which will keep it from turning on till below 15F but that still happens often in Northern NY although the ICE does shut off after a short period of time. INTERIOR SOUND: The Volt is amazingly quiet inside even when the ICE does comes on. I have the standard stereo which is pretty good once you adjust the tone a bit for more bass and midrange. It is such a joy driving around listening to music since the interior acoustics are so nice. BACK SEATS: Seats are fairly comfortable with a big wide armrest in the center but head room is low for taller folks. It also takes a bit of ducking to get into the back which isn't a problem for my 15 year old 5'7" son but could be more difficult for older and taller folks. CARGO SPACE: The Volt holds about two grocery carts worth of bags or a couple medium size suitcases; overall not huge but actually quite convenient for daily use. With back seats down, the Volt will hold a few large storage bins. HANDLING: The low center of balance of the Volt due to the battery placement make this vehicle feel planted to the road. I haven't done any high speed turns but for speeds below 40 mph the Volt hugs the road. In my town, we have a traffic circle that is quite tight and the Volt carves around that tight curve like it was on rails. OVERALL: The Volt is so much fun to drive and really is pretty comfortable and practical as a daily commuter when considering operating costs. Crash tests have shown the Volt to be the only American made vehicle that is 5 star rated across the board. And, with the $7500 federal tax rebate the Volt is a great deal.
