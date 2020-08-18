2020 BMW ALPINA B7 Review

The performance-oriented 2020 BMW Alpina B7 is based on BMW's 7 Series flagship luxury sedan, which is an accomplished vehicle in its own right. The B7 has the 750i's basic powertrain architecture of a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, but Alpina modifies it to produce 600 hp and 590 lb-ft. Even though the regular 7 Series' M760i variant produces more torque, the B7's lighter weight makes it the sportiest 7 Series of the bunch. While it's certainly quick — needing just 3.6 seconds to sprint to 60 mph from a dead stop — the B7's super-sedan credentials extend past its rapid acceleration. The lowered air suspension with adaptive dampers is tuned for greater high-speed stability, as are the subtle exterior aerodynamic enhancements. Thanks in part to non-run-flat performance tires that have been specifically developed for the B7, the top speed climbs to an astonishing 205 mph, compared to the 155-mph limit on other 7 Series models. There are other attributes we like — including the camera that scans the road ahead and readies the suspension for upcoming bumps and ruts — but the one that appeals to all B7 buyers is its exclusivity. Alpina solely produces high-performance BMW variants, and few make their way to the U.S. In a world where anybody with the means can get the latest executive sedan, the Alpina B7's limited availability might be the ultimate reason to buy one.

Our verdict 8.2 / 10

The BMW Alpina B7 is a peculiar car that nevertheless exceeds whatever your expectations might be. It's an effortless cruiser that's immensely powerful and surprisingly agile. Convoluted and gimmicky technology features mar an otherwise excellent and unique high-speed extreme luxury car.

How does it drive? 9.0

You'd expect a lot from 600 horsepower, but this sedan still manages to overdeliver. The 0-60 mph sprint takes just 3.6 seconds, which is frankly phenomenal for a car this size. When you aren't mashing the throttle, the B7 impresses with restrained throttle calibration and nearly imperceptible shifts.



But the B7 isn't just a speed demon. The powerful brakes bring this super-sled to a stop from 60 mph in a sports car-like 105 feet. Handling is sublime for a car with this much mass, thanks in part to the trick adaptive dampers. The steering is well tuned and nicely balanced overall, but turning the dial to Sport+ adds a silly amount of steering resistance.

How comfortable is it? 9.0

The B7 delivers comfort in spades, starting with seats that set a benchmark for the class. They feature extensive seat adjustments with multiple massage settings and pillow-like headrests. The overall perception of luxury continues with the remarkably smooth — but not overly soft — suspension calibration. Even in the sportiest setting, the ride is acceptably firm and not harsh in the slightest. There's minimal wind, road and tire noise, and the engine only produces its sonorous growl when you stomp on the gas pedal.



The only quibble we have is with the climate system. It's undoubtedly powerful and comprehensive — the B7 even features heated armrests — but the level of customization can be daunting.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The fundamentals of the B7's interior — as well as those of the underlying BMW 7 Series — are stellar. As is typical of this class, the B7's sheer size affords tons of interior space front and back. Only an occupant in the middle seat will feel the pinch in headroom due to the elevated seat position.



The B7 is easy to get in and out of, especially since the air suspension can raise the height to allow a more graceful entry or exit. It's fairly easy to see out of, and a bevy of cameras and sensors cover the blind spots that exist. And while you can get familiar with the bulk of the interior controls, the reliance on touch-sensitive switches and abundance of adjustments can be a source of frequent frustration.

How’s the tech? 7.0

BMW's taken the kitchen-sink approach when it comes to tech, adding everything plus more. The driving aids are well executed and take the frustration out of the stop-and-go grind. An excellent camera system shows every angle you'd want for parking. The voice control system understands and responds to commands with surprising ease and quickness, making it a breeze to navigate through the sometimes confusing menu structure. The B7 doesn't support Android Auto yet — the functionality is coming in the near future — but iPhone users can enjoy wireless Apple CarPlay right now.



The overall package has a solid foundation but is hampered by gimmicks. The gesture controls give false positives, and the oversized, overly complicated key fob adds little benefit and many inconveniences, such as requiring charging.

How’s the storage? 8.0

A large vehicle offers advantages when it comes to space to put stuff, and the B7 makes full use of its size. The 18.2-cubic-foot trunk is massive, surpassing the capacity of most other large luxury sedans. As with others in this class, the rear seats don't fold, but a center pass-through will allow you to carry long items. The interior has plenty of storage for small items, including large door pockets and small bins and cubbies for rear passengers.



The leather is so nice that you might not want to install a car seat, but if you must, accessing the anchors might present a challenge. They are hidden behind zippers that are pretty but difficult to open and place a buckle through.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA rates the B7 at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway), which is average for a high-output luxury sedan. In our testing we found these numbers to be fairly realistic, though your ability to match them largely depends on how frequently you dip into the B7's prodigious power.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Value is relative within the context of powerful German super luxury sedans, but we'll give it our best shot. At first glance, the B7's interior is exceptionally crafted and detailed, but our tester had a few warts that detracted from the highfalutin appearance.



The headrests sound hollow and cheap when you tap them, and the underside of the steering wheel squeaks if you press it with your thumbs. During our test, the left rear door occasionally refused to open from the inside even with the child lock disabled. Despite these minor flaws, the B7's performance, uniqueness and sheer luxury make the approximate $140,000 MSRP seem reasonable.

Wildcard 9.0

Ridiculous acceleration and admirable handling make the B7 fun, sure, but it's the smoothness and sheer luxury that make it so addicting. That plus the cool factor of the Alpina badge and the exclusivity from the vehicle's limited availability mean driving the B7 always feels special.

Which ALPINA B7 does Edmunds recommend?

The Alpina B7 only comes in one trim, and the options list is mercifully short. Still, we'd check the boxes for the Luxury Rear Seating and Interior Design packages — both are relatively inexpensive and add features and decorative wood trim to spruce up the cabin even further. The sunroof's optional ambient lighting is a cool party piece, as is the exceptional Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

2020 BMW ALPINA B7 models

The 2020 BMW Alpina B7 is a high-performance variant of the BMW 7 Series large luxury sedan. Under its hood is a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 producing 600 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The B7 comes in a single well-equipped trim, with a small number of features packages and stand-alone options.