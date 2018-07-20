Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 for Sale Near Me

Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAKB8C54CC448041

Stock: EM1307

Certified Pre-Owned: No

