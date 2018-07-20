Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 for Sale Near Me
- 33,679 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$33,995
Chevrolet of West - West / Texas
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Azurite Black Metallic 2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4.4L 8-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC AWD Clean CARFAX. At Chevrolet of West, our entire team works together to provide you with the ultimate Chevrolet shopping experience. We are here to exceed your expectations, deliver the best service possible, and make car shopping fun again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C53ED141746
Stock: P4064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,986
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
0Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This BMW 7 Series boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Voice Recorder, Valet Function.* This BMW 7 Series Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Select Automotive, 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 to claim your BMW 7 Series!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C51ED653649
Stock: 11178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 60,421 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,950
Capital Motor Company - Eau Claire / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C59ED653575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,975
Premier Cape Cod - Hyannis / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYF8C51DD140514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,506 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,950
Park Place LTD - Bellevue / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYE8C59DDS15902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,745 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
Driven Auto Sales - Buda / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAYE8C59DDS16015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,480 milesDelivery Available*
$22,990
Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKC8C51CC434756
Stock: 2000653528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 58,439 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$22,990
Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C53CC963824
Stock: 2000598267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 89,030 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
REAL B7 - No Accidents - Super Clean.If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more… Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKB8C54CC448041
Stock: EM1307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,096 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,450$24,932 Below Market
Luxury Motor Club - Franklin Square / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C30HG423238
Stock: 423238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive26,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,495$5,692 Below Market
Irvine BMW - Irvine / California
Low mileage, great color combination, very clean, BMW Certified with Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Navigation/GPS, Panoramic moonroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Drivers Assist Plus Package, Drivers Assist Package, Park Distance Control, Rear view camera, Side and Top View Cameras, Sport Automatic Transmission, CARFAX 1 Owner, ***RIGHT NOW BMW FINANCIAL IS OFFERING AGGRESSIVE FINANCING PROGRAMS ON CERTIFIED VEHICLES***, AWD, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 7' Touch Command Tablet, ABS brakes, Active Driving Assistant, Active Lane Keeping Assistant, Ambient Air Package, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Blind Spot Detection, Bowers Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Driver Assistance Plus, Driver Assistance Plus II, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Frontal Collision Warning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/In-Dash Single CD, Radio: In Dash CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear Comfort Seats, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Massaging Seats, Rear Ventilated Seats, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Info, Traction control, Traffic Jam Assistant. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace-of-mind. BMW Certified Pre-Owned: Covers you for 1 year/Unlimited miles* whichever comes first, after the expiration of the 4-year/50,000-mile New Vehicle/SAV Limited Warranty for a total of 5 years/Unlimited miles and up to 5 years of BMW Roadside Assistance and BMW AssistTM Emergency Call, which includes Automatic Collision Notification, and TeleService are included. From a dead battery or flat tire, to lock-out service, towing service and emergency valet service, BMW Roadside Assistance provides you on-the-road assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year ' even when someone else is driving your BMW. Also, BMW Roadside Assistance service representatives are always on hand to provide you with free, easy-to-read maps and directions. And for even greater peace of mind, BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with BMW AssistTM Emergency Call feature, which includes automatic collision notification and TeleService for the duration of Certification. Please call or stop by for a test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C38HG855964
Stock: L37615
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 33,645 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$64,898$6,032 Below Market
Porsche Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Porsche of Downtown L.A. is proud to present you this beautiful 2017 BMW Alpina B7 in Automatic transmission with New Vehicle Limited Warranty that is still active until 03/25/21. It has an original MSRP of $155,145 and a Clean Carfax History. The exterior's color is Alpina White with Mocha Nappa Leather Interior.Options-Upgraded 19" Wheels- LED Fog Lights-Sirius XM Radio- Alpina Myrtle Wood Trim- Alpina Package- Navigation System- Ventilated Seats- Front Massaging Seats- Comfort Access Keyless Entry- Luxury Rear Seating Package- Driving Assistance Plus- Rear View Camera- Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof- Smoking Package-Call us now to schedule a test drive with one of our Porsche Sales Consultants at (888) 824-4852 or visit our website for more information at https://www.porschedowntownla.com Trade Ins Welcome at the Porsche Downtown Los Angeles, Ca 90007
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C39HG543832
Stock: ZP3097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 26,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$72,638$2,872 Below Market
BMW of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
M.S.R.P $154,445, Driving Assistance Plus, Driver Assistance Plus II, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Display Key, Front massaging seats, AWD, Cognac w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 7' Touch Command Tablet, ABS brakes, ACC Stop Go + Driving Assistant Plus, Active Cruise Control w/Stop Go, Active Driving Assistant, Active Lane Keeping Assistant, Blind Spot Detection, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Driver Assistance Plus, Driver Assistance Plus II, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Rear Heated Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Frontal Collision Warning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel/Front Rear Seats/Armrests, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear Comfort Seats, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Massaging Seats, Rear Ventilated Seats, Remote keyless entry, Side Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Traction control, Traffic Jam Assistant, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21' x 8.5' Fr 21' x 10' Rr ALPINA Classic. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Additional conditional manufacturer offers and incentives may apply and are not reflected in the listed MSRP. These offers and conditions on this vehicle may require financing through BMW Financial Services. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C37HG855986
Stock: 4P0884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 24,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,900$351 Below Market
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $151,345.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (05/15/2021) 1 OWNER! - Driver Assistance Plus - Driver Assistance Plus II - Luxury Rear Seating Package - Rear View Camera - Navigation System - Wireless Charging - Panoramic Moonroof - Head-Up Display - 20” ALPINA Wheels - Active Comfort Drive w/Preview - Bowers & Wilkins Sound System - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive comes equipped with: 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine producing 600 Hp - Luxury Rear Seating Package - - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Front & Rear Seats - Ventilated Rear Massaging Seats - Rear Comfort Seats - Driver Assistance Plus - - Side & Top View Cameras - Active Blind Spot Detection - Speed Limit Information - Daytime Pedestrian Protection - Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Warning with City Monitoring - Driver Assistance Plus II - - ACC Stop&Go Active Drive Assist - Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go - Active Lane Assist with Side Collision - Traffic Jam Assistant - Stand Alone Features - - Sport Automatic Transmission - Sport Leather Steering Wheel - Rear View Camera - Head-Up Display - 20” ALPINA Wheels - Integral Active Steering - Active Comfort Drive w/ Preview - Instrument Panel w/Leather - Navigation System - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - Dynamic Digital Cluster - Wireless Charging - Wifi Hotspot - Bowers Wilkins Sound System - Panoramic Moonroof - Ventilated Front Massaging Seats - Rear Sunshades - Ambient Air Package - Ceramic Controls - LED Fog Lights - Ambient Lighting - In-dash CD Player - Automatic High Beams - Through Loading Rear Seat - Icon Adaptive LED Headlights - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Split Fold Rear Seat - Sirius Satellite Radio - BMW Assist eCall - ConnectedDrive Services - BMW TeleServices - Remote Services - Concierge Services - ALPINA Piano Black Trim - Shadowline Exterior Trim - Gesture Control - Apple Carplay Compatibility- Connected App Compatibility THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C3XHG856050
Stock: 6309P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-23-2020
- 30,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,000
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$147,145 ORIGINAL MSRP**LUXURY REAR SEATING PACKAGE($3,900)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS($1,900)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS II($1,700)**21" PREMIUM WHEELS($1,300)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**HEADS-UP DISPLAY**HARMAN KARDON SOUND PACKAGE**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C34HG543835
Stock: 15813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 23,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,998$1,657 Below Market
Select Motors - San Mateo / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C56HG543790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,445 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$69,750
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
**THIS ALPINA B7 is a 600HP DRIVING MACHINE**ORIGINAL MSRP was $143395.00**LESS THAN 36,000 MILES**DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS ($1900) includes BLIND SPOT LANE DEPARTURE**INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE ($1800)**DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS ll ($1700)**NAVIGATION**MOON ROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**CLIMATE CONTROLLED SEATS**FACTORY WARRANTY till JUNE 2021**OFF LEASE from BMW**1 OWNER**CARFAX CERTIFIED with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C36HG856031
Stock: 11064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 36,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$72,991
Jaguar West Houston - Katy / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Jaguar Land Rover West Houston is the newest and largest stand-alone facility in Houston, TX! Contact us today so you don't miss the opportunity to purchase this vehicle! We have the best selection and are unrivaled to provide the best purchasing experience you have ever had! With our enhanced online purchase process, we can do as much or as little as you'd like before you come in, so that you can save your valuable time! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this BMW 7 Series ALPINA B7 xDrive. Well-known by many, the 7 Series has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2017 BMW. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW 7 Series makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2017 BMW 7 Series: The BMW 7-Series starts at about $83,000, competing against the largest and most luxurious European sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Audi A7. The 7-Series is nearly as nice as similar-sized offerings from Bentley and Rolls-Royce, without those nameplates' premium prices. The 7-Series offers a much more understated appearance as well. Though obviously not inexpensive, the 2017 BMW 7-Series includes impressive levels of technology, power and space. There are no tricks or gimmicks here, the BMW 7-Series looks and feels like a $100,000 vehicle in every single way. This model sets itself apart with hybrid availability, B7 performance model, powerful engines, spacious back seat, luxurious appointments, and Comfortable ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F2C59HG543721
Stock: HG543721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
