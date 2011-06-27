2022 BMW 5 Series Hybrid
MSRP range: $55,550 - $62,250
|MSRP
|$56,545
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$54,346
What Should I Pay
2022 BMW 5 Series Review
- Wide range of powerful and relatively efficient engines
- A host of innovative features and leading-edge tech
- Interior is quiet and comfortable
- Generous trunk capacity
- Evolutionary styling doesn't stand out in a crowded class
- Some interior materials are a bit below segment standards
- New high-performance M5 CS added to the lineup
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $55,550
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / 26 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 12.1 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 288 hp @ N/A rpm
- Torque: 310 lb-ft @ N/A rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 195.8 in. / Height: 58.4 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 83.7 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 73.5 in.
- Curb Weight: 4314 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 14.5 cu.ft.
Safety
FAQ
Is the BMW 5 Series a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 5 Series both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 5 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 5 Series gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the 5 Series ranges from 14.5 to 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 5 Series. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW 5 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 5 Series:
- New high-performance M5 CS added to the lineup
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Is the BMW 5 Series reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 5 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 5 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 5 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW 5 Series a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 5 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 5 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 5 Series?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 5 Series is the 2022 BMW 5 Series 530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,550.
Other versions include:
- 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $59,950
- 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $62,250
- 530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $55,550
- 530e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $57,850
What are the different models of BMW 5 Series?
If you're interested in the BMW 5 Series, the next question is, which 5 Series model is right for you? 5 Series variants include 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and 530e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of 5 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
