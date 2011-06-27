2023 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
MSRP range: $85,000 - $99,900
FAQ
Is the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 8 Series Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 8 Series Gran Coupe has 15.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. Learn more
Is the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 8 Series Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 8 Series Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 8 Series Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2023 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is the 2023 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 840i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $85,000.
Other versions include:
- 840i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $85,000
- 840i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $87,900
- M850i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $99,900
What are the different models of BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe?
If you're interested in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, the next question is, which 8 Series Gran Coupe model is right for you? 8 Series Gran Coupe variants include 840i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 840i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and M850i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 8 Series Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
