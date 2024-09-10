- Refreshed Flying Spur gets the plug-in hybrid powertrain from the Continental GT.
- Flying Spur Speed comes first, packing 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque.
- Bentley estimates 47 miles of electric range on the European test cycle (EPA numbers are TBD).
The New Flying Spur Hybrid Is Bentley's Most Powerful Sedan Ever
771 horsepower, 738 lb-ft of torque and 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds
All of the updates that Bentley applied to the new Continental GT coupe are now making their way to the Flying Spur sedan. That means Bentley's big four-door gets styling tweaks inside and out, new cabin tech and — most importantly — a stonkin' plug-in hybrid powertrain with 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. That officially makes the new Flying Spur Bentley's most powerful sedan ever.
One powerful plug-in
Like it did with the Continental GT, Bentley will launch the Flying Spur Speed first, with the standard version to follow at a later date. All Flying Spurs will have a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as well as an electric motor powered by a 25.9-kWh battery pack, but only the Speed will get those headline specs of 771 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque.
The V8 engine on its own makes 592 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, while the electric motor adds 187 hp and 332 lb-ft. (Remember, you can't just add numbers together to get total system output; it's complicated.) Bentley says this should result in a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds for the Flying Spur Speed, making it half a second quicker than the outgoing 12-cylinder model.
The Flying Spur Speed will be able to drive solely using electric power for short periods, as well, and at speeds up to 87 mph. Bentley estimates 47 miles of driving range using the European test cycle, but expect the U.S.-spec EPA number to be a bit lower than that.
If our time behind the wheel of the Continental GT is anything to go on, the Flying Spur Speed should really hustle. Technologies like 48-volt active anti-roll control, rear-axle steering and an electronic limited-slip differential come standard, and new twin-valve dampers will allow for greater differentiation between the Comfort and Sport driving modes.
Design and comfort tweaks
Outside, the Flying Spur will have a Speed-specific grille (complete with Continental GT-spec radar pimple), in addition to unique front and rear bumpers. Several 22-inch wheel options are available as well.
Moving inside, things get properly sumptuous, with Bentley's 3D diamond quilting pattern on the doors and seats, and there's new dark chrome trim that looks très chic. Rest assured, Bentley says there are "tens of billions" of configuration possibilities, so by all means, go wild when it comes time to spec your Flying Spur Speed.
On the tech front, the Bentley Rotating Display continues to be a highlight of the dashboard, showing, depending on your choice, a matched piece of trim, three analog gauges, or a 12.3-inch multimedia screen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included too.
Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention the optional audio systems, which include a 16-speaker, 1,500-watt Bang & Olufsen setup with illuminated speaker grilles, as well as a 2,200-watt, 19-speaker Naim stereo. You'll be able to really pump up the jams, too, thanks to active bass boosters built into the front seats.
Arriving next year
The new Flying Spur Speed will go on sale first, launching in early 2025. Subsequent variants will follow later next year.