The V8 engine on its own makes 592 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, while the electric motor adds 187 hp and 332 lb-ft. (Remember, you can't just add numbers together to get total system output; it's complicated.) Bentley says this should result in a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds for the Flying Spur Speed, making it half a second quicker than the outgoing 12-cylinder model.

The Flying Spur Speed will be able to drive solely using electric power for short periods, as well, and at speeds up to 87 mph. Bentley estimates 47 miles of driving range using the European test cycle, but expect the U.S.-spec EPA number to be a bit lower than that.

If our time behind the wheel of the Continental GT is anything to go on, the Flying Spur Speed should really hustle. Technologies like 48-volt active anti-roll control, rear-axle steering and an electronic limited-slip differential come standard, and new twin-valve dampers will allow for greater differentiation between the Comfort and Sport driving modes.