Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC Consumer Reviews

Stunning. My 5th bentley since 1955 Ray , 09/07/2017 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Be prepared for pure bliss! Not one problem in nearly 12 years!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

GTC Bentley Quality Sinking Like Benz John Lander , 01/25/2008 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This vehicle has a beautiful interior, but that is about all I can say good about it. Handling is reminiscent of my 10 year old Rolls. I thought this car would be much tighter, and squeak free, just not the case. Electronic gremlins, including a very slow downshift automatic transmission. Dealership says "everything is normal". We will now be selling a pretty new car.

The Best Bodacious Bentley , 02/13/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is truly amazing. Having come out of Mercedes SL55s and Porsche 911s, I can only say this is an incredible blend of muscle and sheer elegance.

Best of All 3! jim , 12/25/2007 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I've owned a GT, Spur and now the GTC and this is the best of all three. Better drive/ride/handling than the GT and Spur - AND, as of 2008 model, they've eliminated all the kinks/idiosyncs out of the electronics, esp. the phone and nav. system from the earlier models. The GTC is a joy to drive and a head turner. Build quality is better than ever and the sound system, in a word, spectacular. The GTC is, in a word, masterful. Even the Breitling clock is improved!