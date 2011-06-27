Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC Consumer Reviews
Stunning. My 5th bentley since 1955
Be prepared for pure bliss! Not one problem in nearly 12 years!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
GTC Bentley Quality Sinking Like Benz
This vehicle has a beautiful interior, but that is about all I can say good about it. Handling is reminiscent of my 10 year old Rolls. I thought this car would be much tighter, and squeak free, just not the case. Electronic gremlins, including a very slow downshift automatic transmission. Dealership says "everything is normal". We will now be selling a pretty new car.
The Best
This car is truly amazing. Having come out of Mercedes SL55s and Porsche 911s, I can only say this is an incredible blend of muscle and sheer elegance.
Best of All 3!
I've owned a GT, Spur and now the GTC and this is the best of all three. Better drive/ride/handling than the GT and Spur - AND, as of 2008 model, they've eliminated all the kinks/idiosyncs out of the electronics, esp. the phone and nav. system from the earlier models. The GTC is a joy to drive and a head turner. Build quality is better than ever and the sound system, in a word, spectacular. The GTC is, in a word, masterful. Even the Breitling clock is improved!
Disappointed
I just decided to treat myself, and while shopping came across an 07 with 15k miles on it, beautiful car, but the transmission was bothering me by the way it shifted on the test drive. The sales rep swore it was normal, but after driving for the last 33 years, I know what a transmission should feel like. Decided not to get this one, but will continue to look.
Sponsored cars related to the Continental GTC
Related Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons