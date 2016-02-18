Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Rear View Camera Dual Front Seat Massage Leather Seats Navigation System Ipod Interface Valet Key Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Midnight Emerald Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Bentley Original MSRP of $244,725.00 IPOD INTERFACE VALET KEY MULLINER ALLOY FUEL FILLER CAP DUAL FRONT SEAT MASSAGE REAR VIEW CAMERA Back-Up Camera MIDNIGHT EMERALD METALLIC All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBDP3ZA5BC069815

Stock: BC069815

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020