Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed for Sale Near Me

Continental GTC Speed Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed in Silver
    used

    2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed

    29,049 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,888

    Details
  • 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed in Silver
    used

    2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed

    18,496 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $61,995

    Details
  • 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed in Black
    used

    2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed

    37,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $71,495

    Details
  • 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed

    31,300 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $73,000

    Details
  • 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed

    21,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,999

    Details
  • 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed in Gray
    used

    2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed

    6,241 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $119,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Continental GTC Speed

the luxurius monster in 4 wheels
pablo avellaneda,02/18/2016
2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
what a car ...the truth its that I wasn't sure if I would like it or not ...and now I know worth every penny! up date review.... 1 year later and still in love with this car every time I think of trading it in for a my next car (McLaren) I open the door of my garage and that idea goes away....I just cant think of selling it....I might have to buy my next car and have 2....
