Used 2013 Audi S8 Consumer Reviews

Makes you smile
vinf, 12/10/2012
33 of 33 people found this review helpful
The 2013 Audi S8 felt like quality just rolling out of the dealership. Driving it home, it just got better. Solid, fast and quality everywhere you look. It's difficult not to smile every time you're behind the wheel and look for excuses to run and errand.
