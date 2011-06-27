  1. Home
Used 2008 Audi S6 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2008 S6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque398 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower435 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room37.5 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight4486 lbs.
Gross weight5666 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length193.5 in.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume113.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.1 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
Interior Colors
  • Silver, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
265/35R19 97Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
