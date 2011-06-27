Turned car in for trade at 60,000 miles. I am disappointed that mechanical problems started. The interior has started to wear oddly. Wiped MMI screen to clean dust with microfiber no-scratch towel for first time and it left permanent scratches across screen that affects view in bright light. A lighted surround detail around The small volume knob chipped or melted, have no idea why? The suspension began to creak and pop over curbs at 50,000 miles. Mechanics cannot figure out why? The tire wear has been excessive with Quattro. On third set of tires at $1200+ a set. Audi needs a limited slip differential or dynamic steering standard. The seats are easily stained. Dropped a little ketchup and mayo on front seat eating on the road and cleaned it immediately with detailer leather soap but it left a permanent oil stain I cant remove into the leather. I rarely open the convertible top with climate in my area, however I have noticed there is unusual wear at all the fold points of the Polyester Root top fabric. I have noted some peeling paint around Driver the door handle. I brought this to the attention of the local Audi dealer and they refused to do anything about it within full original warranty claiming that it was not significant enough. I asked them what would be significant enough and they said we can’t tell you that. For a premium car in a premium brand, all this is unacceptable. The car still feels more luxurious and smooth than racey. Its slow to rev up unless you stomp it. Feels heavy. Handling is still very tight and the steering has a very connected tight feel. The lack of a microphone and hands-free phone and no touch screen and other technology was a big miss in the Premium Plus. Should not require $10k more for Prestige. My 2013 Toyota Tacoma has voice command AND a touch Screen?! The premium plus also lacks front parking sensors. With a nose that extends far beyond the front wheels, this is a problem. The back wheels track far inside front wheels. That results in easy curb rash. Again, dynamic steering necessary. Overall, Sexy looking car but I think this model should be much better. More durable, more tech, lighter and much faster. Better dealer support. Not a durable daily commuter.

