Consumer Rating
(4)
2015 Audi S5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Head-turning style
  • strong supercharged V6
  • manual transmission available on coupe
  • sharp handling
  • civilized ride
  • upscale interior.
  • Base MMI system's awkward dash-mounted controls
  • cramped backseat
  • Bluetooth audio isn't standard.
List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Audi S5 hits all the right notes for a luxury sport coupe and convertible with its engaging performance, sleek exterior, refined ride and classy, high-tech cabin.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Audi S5 exemplifies the appeal of sport-luxury coupes and convertibles. It offers blistering performance, of course -- but in this segment, that's just the beginning. When you're simply commuting on surface streets or eating up miles on the highway, the S5 is at your beck and call with a supple, quiet ride and an interior that's exceptionally refined and accommodating. Then there's the styling, which continues to rank among the sexiest in this class. The S5 is a car that does it all, and that's why discerning shoppers are willing to meet its substantial price.

Splitting the difference between the merely excellent A5 and the extraordinary RS 5 (both reviewed separately), the 'tweener S5 may be the sweet spot in this trio. Its supercharged V6 serves up a tantalizing 333 horsepower, eclipsing the A5's four-cylinder engine by more than 100 horses while keeping a respectful distance from the RS 5's 450-hp V8. If you're the type who prefers three pedals, the S5 coupe also offers a six-speed manual transmission that's unavailable on the RS 5. And if you're thinking about fuel economy, the S5 gets up to 28 mpg highway, trouncing the RS 5 by a whopping 10 mpg and even approaching the A5's 32 mpg peak.

If there's a strike against the S5, it's the simple fact that there many compelling ways to spend this kind of money. You could go with the 2015 BMW 435i coupe or hardtop convertible, for example, each packing 300 overachieving ponies of its own. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C350 coupe offers comparable power to the BMW, and these German alternatives are also available with all-wheel drive. If you don't mind spending a bit more, the stately 2015 Mercedes-Benz E550 coupe and cabriolet serve up a buttery twin-turbo V8. On the home front, the value-packed 2015 Ford Mustang GT intrigues with its classed-up interior and authoritative V8 power, and if you don't need the backseat, the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette beckons with world-beating performance and newfound sophistication for S5 money.

But maybe none of these alternatives catches your attention like the four rings adorning the 2015 Audi S5's grille. An unusually civilized blend of style, swiftness and comfort continues to set this Audi apart -- which is why it earned an Edmunds "A" rating from our testing team.

2015 Audi S5 models

The 2015 Audi S5 is offered in coupe and convertible (cabriolet) body styles. The latter features a power-operated soft top and a wind blocker. Both are available in Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels.

Standard Premium Plus features include 18-inch wheels shod with summer tires, xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, an S5-specific body kit, a tilt-only sunroof, and keyless entry and ignition. On the inside the S5 Premium Plus features tri-zone automatic climate control, brushed aluminum trim, leather and simulated suede upholstery (coupe) or upgraded leather upholstery (convertible), heated eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way driver power lumbar), driver memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a color driver information center, split-folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a dash-mounted MMI electronics controller, a 6.5-inch display, the Audi Drive Select system (providing driver control over steering, throttle and automatic transmission calibrations), shift paddles for the automatic transmission and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and iPod integration.

The Prestige adds adaptive headlights, a Bang & Olufsen sound system (with 14 speakers for the coupe and 12 for the convertible; optional on Premium Plus) and the Technology package. The latter includes Bluetooth streaming audio, Audi Connect with online services and mobile WiFi, a navigation system, a 7-inch display, an upgraded MMI interface with console-mounted controls, HD radio, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot monitor.

The Premium Plus trim can be equipped with the Technology package as an option, and both coupe trims are also eligible for the upgraded leather upholstery. The convertible trims already come with the fancy leather, but they're eligible for a Comfort package that features different leather upholstery and special front seats with a neck-level heating system, less aggressive side bolsters and power lumbar for both driver and passenger. Only the Prestige models are eligible for the Driver Assist package that adds adaptive steering and adaptive cruise control with a forward collision mitigation system.

Stand-alone options include assorted 19-inch wheels, a torque-vectoring sport differential, an adaptive suspension, various interior trim accents and a coupe-only High Gloss Black package that adds special 19-inch wheels, a blacked-out grille, body-color exterior mirrors and gloss-black window surrounds.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Audi S5 is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Audi S5 is motivated by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine rated at 333 hp and 325 pound-feet of torque. The coupe comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, while the cabriolet gets a seven-speed automated manual transmission that's optional on the coupe. Every S5 features all-wheel drive, optionally with a sport differential that actively distributes torque between the rear wheels for optimal cornering precision.

In Edmunds performance testing, an S5 coupe equipped with the automated manual transmission (and pre-programmed launch mode) accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds, a quick time compared to its German rivals. The convertible did the same job in a fully competitive 5.3 seconds.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the S5 varies depending on the choice of a hardtop or convertible and on which transmission you choose. The manual-transmission coupe is EPA-rated at 20 mpg in combined driving (17 city/26 highway). The coupe with the automated manual is rated at 21 mpg combined (18 city/28 highway), and we managed a surprising 23 mpg on the diverse 120-mile Edmunds evaluation loop. The automatic convertible checks in at 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway).

Safety

The 2015 Audi S5 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags and (for the coupe) full-length side curtain airbags. A blind-spot monitoring system, rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors are standard on the Prestige trim and optional on Premium Plus via the Technology package. In addition, the Prestige trim is eligible for an adaptive cruise control system (via the Driver Assist package) that includes an audible warning and brake intervention (under 19 mph) if a frontal impact is imminent.

In Edmunds brake testing, the S5 coupe and convertible came to a stop from 60 mph within a foot of one another at 108 and 109 feet, respectively, both solid performances among comparable cars with summer tires.

Driving

Driving the S5 is a remarkably low-impact experience considering its performance potential and capabilities. This Audi is easy to live with everyday, yet it's ready to thrill whenever you get the urge. Power from the supercharged V6 is plentiful, and unlike many V6 engines, this one is virtually vibration-free, even at redline. The standard steering system manages to be both calm on the highway and responsive in the turns. We also like the sport differential's understeer-quelling magic at the limit, though you won't get much use out of this feature unless you're comfortable taking corners with all four tires squealing.

Shoppers who choose the coupe's stick shift will be rewarded with precise, positive action through the gates. That's no knock on the automated manual, however. Audi's dual-clutch seven-speed S tronic transmission supplies silky-smooth shifts in normal driving, yet reacts quickly to paddle-shift commands and executes rev-matched downshifts with clinical precision.

Even with the Audi S5's sporting personality, ride quality remains quite pleasant overall. The optional adaptive suspension gives the driver some choice in the matter, but we feel the standard calibration strikes a highly agreeable balance between comfort and control. Whether you're on a twisty mountain pass or in the midst of a cross-country trek, this handsome two-door is a most rewarding traveling companion.

Interior

As expected from Audi, the S5's interior is highly appealing, boasting a tastefully understated design and high-quality materials. Actual functionality, however, can be hit-or-miss. For example, the standard dash-mounted MMI controller isn't nearly as easy to operate as the console-mounted controller you get with the Technology package. The upgraded system also features simplified menus and a slightly larger screen.

The S5's standard front sport seats are quite comfortable on long road trips, yet they also provide plenty of lateral support to keep you planted in corners. Some may be disappointed to learn that the convertible's optional neck-warming vents come with less sporty chairs, but unless you plan to toss your luxury convertible into sharp corners on a regular basis, you likely won't notice much of a difference. Either way, the rear seats offer scant head- or legroom for full-size passengers, so they're suitable only for smaller riders or cargo.

The Audi S5 convertible requires few practical compromises relative to the coupe. The tight-fitting, multilayer top requires about 17 seconds to lower and 15 to raise, and it's so well-insulated that you may forget you're driving a convertible. With the top stowed, the convertible's trunk can still accommodate 10.2 cubic feet of cargo, which is only 2 cubes less than that of the coupe. Like the coupe, the convertible features folding rear seatbacks for added convenience.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Audi S5.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
3.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

disappointed 2015 Premium Plus S5 Audi.
SCVolunteer,08/07/2016
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
Turned car in for trade at 60,000 miles. I am disappointed that mechanical problems started. The interior has started to wear oddly. Wiped MMI screen to clean dust with microfiber no-scratch towel for first time and it left permanent scratches across screen that affects view in bright light. A lighted surround detail around The small volume knob chipped or melted, have no idea why? The suspension began to creak and pop over curbs at 50,000 miles. Mechanics cannot figure out why? The tire wear has been excessive with Quattro. On third set of tires at $1200+ a set. Audi needs a limited slip differential or dynamic steering standard. The seats are easily stained. Dropped a little ketchup and mayo on front seat eating on the road and cleaned it immediately with detailer leather soap but it left a permanent oil stain I cant remove into the leather. I rarely open the convertible top with climate in my area, however I have noticed there is unusual wear at all the fold points of the Polyester Root top fabric. I have noted some peeling paint around Driver the door handle. I brought this to the attention of the local Audi dealer and they refused to do anything about it within full original warranty claiming that it was not significant enough. I asked them what would be significant enough and they said we can’t tell you that. For a premium car in a premium brand, all this is unacceptable. The car still feels more luxurious and smooth than racey. Its slow to rev up unless you stomp it. Feels heavy. Handling is still very tight and the steering has a very connected tight feel. The lack of a microphone and hands-free phone and no touch screen and other technology was a big miss in the Premium Plus. Should not require $10k more for Prestige. My 2013 Toyota Tacoma has voice command AND a touch Screen?! The premium plus also lacks front parking sensors. With a nose that extends far beyond the front wheels, this is a problem. The back wheels track far inside front wheels. That results in easy curb rash. Again, dynamic steering necessary. Overall, Sexy looking car but I think this model should be much better. More durable, more tech, lighter and much faster. Better dealer support. Not a durable daily commuter.
It doesn't get much better!
Robert G. Dwyer,07/13/2015
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
July 2018: Still flawless. January 2017 update: I still absolutely love the car! I don't put a lot of mileage on my S5 but it has has no maintenance issues and is a delight to drive. Finally, my son liked mine so much that he went out and bought an S5 coupe! There remains only one item I wish was different - there are no front parking assist sensors on the S5. I cannot for the life of me understand why this is not standard or at least offered as an option as even A3 cabriolet has them. The color, Sepang Blue Pearl, is awesome and I constantly get compliments on it. In addition, just as on our Q5, the paint job is FLAWLESS - not a touch of "orange-peel" anywhere. July 2016 Update: Since we do most of our longer trips in the wife's 2013 Q5, the S5 Cabriolet has just 12,100 miles to date. The car has run flawlessly, looks showroom new and continues to draw admiring comments wherever I take it. Worth noting - I cannot get a definitive answer on best tire pressure. When I inflated them to the factory-recommended (sticker and owner's manual) pressure of 39/38psi the ride becomes a little too harsh for my liking. I reduced the pressures to 36psi all around and the ride was better with no perceptible degradation in handing. Also, I wish Audi would come up with a better composition for their brake pads - I bought a pressure washer to deal with the constant accumulation of black brake dust on my wheels - almost as bad as my old Bimmer. I'm not at this point yet but when our Q5 said it needed brake pad replacement - Audi would not turn the rotors! This strikes me as ridiculous and made a simple brake pad replacement job cost over $1,300. I may not go to Audi when my pads need replacement. Having said all that,I still love my S5 Cabriolet!
A Perfect AWD Convertible
robert samereie,03/22/2016
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
Watch out when you buy a CPO Audi
Vin Ramundo,07/22/2016
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
Car is great but watch out when buying a CPO AUDI. I recently purchased a CPO S5 Convertible I was told that the car was not in an accident the car-fax was clean but when I got home I noticed the front end was misaligned. I ran an auto check and found out that it was in an accident. the dealer took back the car but its now reselling it CPO and acting like its perfect. Initially I thought it was an honest mistake but know I know better. I called Audi to complain but was told that CPO cars can be certified even if they are in an accident. I am fine with that but it should be disclosed to the consumer. <br><br><br><br>
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
Used 2015 Audi S5 Overview

The Used 2015 Audi S5 is offered in the following submodels: S5 Coupe, S5 Convertible. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), and Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M).

