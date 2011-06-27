2021 Audi S5
|MSRP
|$53,545
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$50,944
2021 Audi S5 Review
- Acceleration is strong and smooth
- Excellent grip delivers confident handling
- Interior is modern, stylish and packed with high-tech features
- Comfortable for long-distance touring
- Not a lot of interior storage
- Wireless Apple CarPlay is now standard
- Premium Plus trim gets additional advanced driver aids
- S5 Sportback in Prestige trim gets heated rear seats as standard
- Part of the second S5 generation introduced for 2018
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Example Price Checker™
Shopping Tools
Sponsored cars related to the S5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi S5.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$52,500
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$56,100
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$60,600
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
FAQ
Is the Audi S5 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Audi S5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi S5:
- Wireless Apple CarPlay is now standard
- Premium Plus trim gets additional advanced driver aids
- S5 Sportback in Prestige trim gets heated rear seats as standard
- Part of the second S5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Audi S5 reliable?
Is the 2021 Audi S5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi S5?
The least-expensive 2021 Audi S5 is the 2021 Audi S5 Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,500.
Other versions include:
- Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,500
- Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $56,100
- Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $60,600
What are the different models of Audi S5?
More about the 2021 Audi S5
2021 Audi S5 Overview
The 2021 Audi S5 is offered in the following submodels: S5 Hatchback, S5 Coupe, S5 Convertible. Available styles include Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Audi S5?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi S5 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 S5.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi S5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 S5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi S5?
2021 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,215. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,130 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,130 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,085.
The average savings for the 2021 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 4.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Audi S5 Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 Audi S5 Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,015. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi S5 Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,760 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,760 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,255.
The average savings for the 2021 Audi S5 Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 4.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Audi S5 Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Audi S5s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi S5 for sale near. There are currently 21 new 2021 S5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $57,015 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi S5. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,653 on a used or CPO 2021 S5 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Audi S5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi S5 for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,907.
Find a new Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,758.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi S5?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2021 Audi S5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Honda CR-V 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-150 2020
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Wagons
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Camaro 2021
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Traverse
- 2021 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Colorado
- Chevrolet Impala 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 2020 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- Chevrolet Camaro 2021
- Ford Shelby GT500 2020
- 2020 Porsche 911
- 2020 Acura NSX
- 2020 GT-R
- 2020 i8
- Audi R8 2020
- 2020 Nissan 370Z