Close

INFINITI of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona

Welcome to INFINITI of Scottsdale! CARFAX One-Owner. MP3, One Owner / 1 Owner, Backup Camera, Navigation / Navi / GPS, Bluetooth / iPhone Integration, Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Side Assist, HDD Navi, Navigation System, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package, Wheels: 9.0J x 19 Titanium 5-Arm Rotor Design. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4604 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG 2017 Audi S5 Mythos Black Metallic/Black Roof 3.0 Cabriolet quattroPlease call our Internet Desk for more information or to schedule a test drive at your convenience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUC4AFH8HN004135

Stock: P15000

Certified Pre-Owned: No