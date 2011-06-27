Used 2017 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me
2017 Audi S5 quattro18,844 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Welcome to INFINITI of Scottsdale! CARFAX One-Owner. MP3, One Owner / 1 Owner, Backup Camera, Navigation / Navi / GPS, Bluetooth / iPhone Integration, Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Side Assist, HDD Navi, Navigation System, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package, Wheels: 9.0J x 19 Titanium 5-Arm Rotor Design. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4604 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG 2017 Audi S5 Mythos Black Metallic/Black Roof 3.0 Cabriolet quattroPlease call our Internet Desk for more information or to schedule a test drive at your convenience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH8HN004135
Stock: P15000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,777Great Deal | $2,403 below market
Certified 2017 Audi S5 quattro38,109 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ray Catena Audi Freehold - Freehold / New Jersey
* KEYLESS ENTRY * * 6 Cylinder engine * * Put the top up on this 2017 Audi S5 3.0T quattro * * 2017 ** Audi * * S5 * This Glacier White Metallic 2017 Audi S5 3.0T quattro might be just the 2 dr coupe awd for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Drivers love the charming white exterior with a black interior. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFR1HA000511
Stock: PA1027
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $37,990Great Deal | $2,816 below market
2017 Audi S5 quattro28,547 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFHXHN003438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$38,992Good Deal | $1,099 below market
2017 Audi S5 quattro17,070 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California
Certified. 2017 Audi S5 3.0T quattro Daytona Gray Pearl Effect quattro Still Under Factory Warranty, LOW LOW MILES!, Service Contract Available, New Tires, New Brakes, Car Checks Out CLEAN, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Leather Seats, Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Side Assist, Black Optic Package, Black Optic Plus Package, Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Power moonroof, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package, Wheels: 9.0J x 20" 7-Double-Spoke Design. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Audi Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/Unlimited mile limited warranty, but also a 300+point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, complimentary service loaner, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Check out our impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, at 900 Santa Monica Boulevard where you can test drive a certified pre-owned Audi today. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople. We invite you to find out for yourself what makes us the preferred resource for Audi products and service in southern California.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFR5HA001712
Stock: A6995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $42,500Good Deal | $1,992 below market
Certified 2017 Audi S5 quattro15,751 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Beaverton - Beaverton / Oregon
Certified.CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.This 2017 Misano Red Pearl Effect/Black Roof Audi S5 3.0 Cabriolet AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Technology Package (Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Side Assist, HDD Navi, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, and Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD), Audi Certified pre-owned Certified, Navigation System, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front S Sport-Contoured Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Side Assist, HDD Navi, Navigation System, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package.Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* 300+ Point Inspection* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0Odometer is 8326 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Classic styling that looks good from any angle; supercharged V6 gives it the power to match its looks; corners with athleticism without a punishing ride quality; interior is a model of understated luxury. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFHXHN003407
Stock: P7533
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $39,490Fair Deal | $1,396 below market
2017 Audi S5 quattro31,399 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Whitaker Sports and Import Cars - Maplewood / Minnesota
Well optioned one owner with a clean CarFax. Brand new all season tires. New front brake pads and rotors. See photos for a complete list of optional equipment. One owner and a clean CarFax. Multi-point safety and mechanical inspection. Stop by today to browse our entire inventory from the comfort of our INDOOR showroom. Low rate finance options available! We welcome trade-ins! The Whitaker family has been serving customers for over 60 years in the Twin Cities market. We have built our business one customer at a time, with a strong commitment to superior ethical standards and putting our customers first. Our primary focus is on offering only the finest late model vehicles at affordable prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH0HN003898
Stock: 1883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- $39,995Good Deal | $1,762 below market
2017 Audi S5 quattro23,349 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Audi Oxnard - Oxnard / California
Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH3HN004463
Stock: AXP3646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $45,820
2017 Audi S5 quattro20,402 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Buffalo - Bowmansville / New York
MSRP $69,550 ABOUT AS LOADED AS ONE OF THESE CAN GET. SUPER CLEAN SUMMER DRIVING ONLY CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 18/26 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! 2017 Audi S5 3.0 Cabriolet quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC 18/26 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Classic styling that looks good from any angle; supercharged V6 gives it the power to match its looks; corners with athleticism without a punishing ride quality; interior is a model of understated luxury. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH7HN000299
Stock: 205APU
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $39,995Fair Deal | $974 below market
2017 Audi S5 quattro27,725 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northbay Imports - East Windsor / Connecticut
Only 27,000 Miles on this GORGEOUS Moonlight Blue Metallic '17 S5 3.0T Quattro Premium Plus Cabriolet that comes very well-equipped with Quattro with Sports Rear Differential, 19-Inch 5-arm-Rotor-design Wheels in Titanium, Technology Package, MMI Navigation Plus, Bang and Olufsen Sound, Audi Side Assist, Advanced Key, Parking System Plus with Rearview Camera, LED Lighting, Xenon Plus Headlamps, Audi Adaptive Light, Front Heated Sport Seats, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Audi Connect, Bluetooth, Smartphone Interface, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Voice Control, AutoDimming Mirrors, Power Seats with Memory and Lumbar Support, Rain and Light Sensor, Split Folding Rear Seat, Three-Zone Climate Control, 3-Spoke Multi-Function Flat-Bottom Sport Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters, Fine Nappa Leather, Homelink, Headlamp Washer System, Audi Drive Select, LED Brakelights, 7-Speed S-Tronic Transmission, and so much more!! Audi Factory Warranty until June of 2021.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH6HN003288
Stock: XN8261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $38,990
2017 Audi S5 quattro26,287 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wyoming Valley Mazda - Larksville / Pennsylvania
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 S5 Audi 3.0T quattro Mythos Black Metallic Audi Certified, balance of a 5 year unlimited mileage warranty, S5 3.0T quattro, 2D Coupe, 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Mythos Black Metallic, Black w/Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Guard Protection Kit, Audi Side Assist, Black Optic Package, Black Optic Plus Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Grocery Hooks, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package, Wheels: 9.0J x 20" 7-Double-Spoke Design. quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC Recent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPG Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 300+ Point Inspection * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. Reviews: * Classic styling that looks good from any angle; supercharged V6 gives it the power to match its looks; corners with athleticism without a punishing ride quality; interior is a model of understated luxury. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFR2HA001506
Stock: A69034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $44,998
Certified 2017 Audi S5 quattro31,084 milesDelivery available*
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi S5 Cabriolet includes: Total Value: $300. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi connect w/online services and MMI high control panel, HDD Navi, TFT color, WVGA, 7' display screen, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console amd Audi connect w/ subscription, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation, CD and radio functions, (single CD/DVD player), Audi Adaptive Light, static cornering lamp, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player HD, Bluetooth streaming audio w/navigation plus system and SiriusXM Traffic , Audi Side Assist, lane change assistant, operates at speeds above 19mph CARFAX 1-Owner Rigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date Reduced from $46,998. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFHXHN004041
Stock: A6681
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $37,891Fair Deal
2017 Audi S5 quattro36,166 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Audi Warrington - Warrington / Pennsylvania
Remaining Factory Warranty Applies, Back Up Camera, Leather Seats, Low Miles!, ONE OWNER!, Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Side Assist, HDD Navi, Navigation System, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package.There's no place like Sloane! Serving Warrington, Doylestown, Willow Grove, Warminster, Chalfont, Quakertown, Philadelphia, Montgomeryville, Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH5HN003444
Stock: 3041529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $37,995
2017 Audi S5 quattro29,956 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest Audis at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFR8HA000375
Stock: TR000375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $42,899
2017 Audi S5 quattro18,628 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classic Cadillac - Atlanta / Georgia
Serving Cadillac Subaru customers in Atlanta, Georgia, Marietta, Kennesaw, Alpharetta, Roswell, Cobb, Fulton, Forsythe, Dekalb, Douglas,Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Odometer is 9797 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH8HN004068
Stock: L29117B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $43,950
2017 Audi S5 quattro18,241 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH8HN002613
Stock: 5394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $29,498Fair Deal
2017 Audi S5 quattro22,534 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFR0HA000774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$38,998
2017 Audi S5 quattro53,058 milesDelivery available*
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi S5 Cabriolet includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi connect w/online services and MMI high control panel, HDD Navi, TFT color, WVGA, 7' display screen, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console amd Audi connect w/ subscription, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation, CD and radio functions, (single CD/DVD player), Audi Adaptive Light, static cornering lamp, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player HD, Bluetooth streaming audio w/navigation plus system and SiriusXM Traffic , Audi Side Assist, lane change assistant, operates at speeds above 19mph KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats CARFAX 1-Owner PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE Rigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH2HN004163
Stock: A6794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $41,995Fair Deal
2017 Audi S5 quattro27,515 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Cuyahoga Falls - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S5 quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH2HN003885
Certified Pre-Owned: No