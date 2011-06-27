Vehicle overview

Add an "S" to any Audi model name and you generally increase the entertainment factor. The 2012 Audi S5 is a prime example. Based on the four-cylinder A5 coupe and convertible, the S5 benefits from either a supercharged V6 or burly V8 engine and more athletic handling. Yet the S5 is still balanced, with an easy-to-drive nature and styling that deftly combines sensuous curves, an aggressive stance and understated luxury.

Out on the road, the Audi S5 is a joy to drive. Whether it's slicing through twisting canyon roads or logging serious touring miles, it manages to deliver just the right mix of athleticism and luxury. Drivers may also choose between coupe or soft-top convertible models. Both body styles are similarly equipped, though the coupe receives the sonorous V8, while the cabriolet is powered by the V6. Many enthusiasts will likely find the coupe more to their liking, not just for the extra cylinders, but also because it's the only one offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

Inside, the S5 treats passengers to a high-quality cabin that is typical of the Audi brand. Materials quality is top-notch and the latest electronics are pleasing to casual users and early adopters alike. The sport seats are sure to gain favor as well, with plenty of lateral support and cosseting comfort for a variety of driving preferences. And while the soft-top convertible may seem outdated when compared to more modern folding hardtops, the lighter multilayer construction keeps the cabin quiet and folds away neatly without completely devouring trunk space.

With stunning good looks and stirring performance, it's easy to see why the Audi S5 is one of our favorites. But of course, it's not the only choice among luxury coupes, and its competitors are all worth consideration. BMW's 335i is a bit more focused on driver engagement and performance, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class delivers a more luxurious slant. The 2012 Audi S5's qualities place it somewhere between the two, making it a very attractive choice indeed.