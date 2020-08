Used 2012 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me

BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Monsoon Gray Metallic Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus is offered to you for sale by BMW of Bellevue. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Audi S5 Premium Plus's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Audi S5, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi S5 Premium Plus is in a league of its own More information about the 2012 Audi S5: With both coupe and Cabriolet models, the Audi A5 and S5 hit the target on design and styling, and both the A5 and S5 are quite possibly the two of the best-looking touring cars inside and out. Interior comfort and ride quality are both top notch, with the coupe making an especially good long-distance cruiser for two. Audi says that the A5 and S5 Cabriolet models have best-in-class trunk space. This model sets itself apart with ride comfort, performance in the S5 model, beautiful, well-appointed interior, all-weather quattro traction, Styling and design, and fuel-efficiency in the 2.0 model *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUCVAFR4CA002761

Stock: CA002761

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020