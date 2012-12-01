Used 2012 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me
- 79,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,500$2,188 Below Market
INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California
Get new car value at U car prices with the Audi S5 in SAN JOSE. It might have a little more than a few years on it, but it still drives like it is new. The 8 cylinder Monsoon Gray Metallic car will feel quick and responsive. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online tools. This vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at INFINITI OF SAN JOSE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVVAFRXCA001364
Stock: CA001364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 46,292 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$22,989$717 Below Market
BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Monsoon Gray Metallic Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus is offered to you for sale by BMW of Bellevue. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Audi S5 Premium Plus's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Audi S5, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi S5 Premium Plus is in a league of its own More information about the 2012 Audi S5: With both coupe and Cabriolet models, the Audi A5 and S5 hit the target on design and styling, and both the A5 and S5 are quite possibly the two of the best-looking touring cars inside and out. Interior comfort and ride quality are both top notch, with the coupe making an especially good long-distance cruiser for two. Audi says that the A5 and S5 Cabriolet models have best-in-class trunk space. This model sets itself apart with ride comfort, performance in the S5 model, beautiful, well-appointed interior, all-weather quattro traction, Styling and design, and fuel-efficiency in the 2.0 model *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCVAFR4CA002761
Stock: CA002761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 54,546 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,950$1,525 Below Market
Volkswagen of Peoria - Peoria / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVVAFR7CA026691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,712 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,985
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Glacier White Metallic Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVVAFRXCA002014
Stock: CA002014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 41,773 milesGood Deal
$21,997$1,062 Below Market
Hi Lo Auto Sales - Frederick / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH1CN005918
Stock: 14664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,659 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,998
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH7CN006751
Stock: 19097388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,975
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Stunning 2012 Audi S5 4.2 Premium Plus quattro, finished in Moonlight Blue Metallic over a Black Leather interior.Super Low Miles, Clean CarFax Vehicle with good tires wrapping 19 inch alloy wheels.- Navigation- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Tilting Glass Sunroof- Heated Seats- Backup Camera and Parking Sensors- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, dual climate, Cruise Control- Incredible Bang & Olufsen Sound System.A solid 4.2L V8 engine and 6 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with Quattro AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably.This gorgeous, capable and quick AWD luxury coupe won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCVAFR6CA016001
Stock: 13354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 81,660 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$21,947
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
SUPER CLEAN 2012 AUDI S5 PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO AWD! 354 HORSEPOWER 4.2 LITER FSI V8 ENGINE! 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE! AUDI DVD NAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH VOICE CONTROL! REAR VIEW BACK UP CAMERA! POWER MOONROOF! 12 WAY HEATED POWER MEMORY SPORT SEATS! AUDI ADVANCED KEY! COLOR DRIVER INFORMATION DISPLAY! SATELLITE RADIO! HD RADIO! BLUETOOTH! 19 INCH 5 SEGMENT SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS! NO ACCIDENTS! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE OUR QUALIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILES *LIMITED VEHICLE PROTECTION WARRANTY. SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCVAFR7CA002897
Stock: 6472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 50,567 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,995
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ACCIDENT FREE ... 2012 AUDI S5 CONVERTIBLE QUATTRO AWD ... PRESTIGE MODEL LOADED WITH NAVIGATION ... BACK UP CAMERA ... LEATHER SEATING SURFACES ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... SPORT SEATS ... BLUETOOTH CONNECTION ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSDIE OUT ... JAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2012 Audi S5 Cabriolet 2dr 2dr Cabriolet Prestige features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ice Silver Metallic with a Black interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH5CN007938
Stock: 4265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-07-2018
- 68,470 miles
$22,990
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH1CN001657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,691
Phil Long Genesis Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH0CN002461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,639 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,498$2,629 Below Market
Hot Deals Auto - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2013 Audi S5 2dr PREMIUM WHEELS, LEATHER, MOON ROOF, BACKUP CAMERA features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Volcano Red Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sam Barmaki at 702-889-8891 or sam@hotdealsauto.com for more information. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR7DA029540
Stock: 11563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 109,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,950$1,717 Below Market
All In Auto Sales - Norco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCVAFR2BA047518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,595$1,960 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Ice Silver Metallic Exterior with Black Interior Power Steering Sun Roof Keyless Entry Traction Control Sport Seats Memory Seat Position Bluetooth -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR7DA003673
Stock: T003673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 63,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$20,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Prestige Pkg 19" 5-Segment-Spoke Alloy Wheels Leather Seats Ice Silver Metallic Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Black; Leather This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Audi S5 Prestige is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi S5 Prestige. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Ice Silver Metallic AWD Audi enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. A Audi with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This S5 Prestige was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2013 Audi S5: The 2013 Audi A5 and S5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and convertibles. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware is different between the two models, much of the same features are carried over, and they have essentially the same seating space and design--except Coupes have seating for five and Cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS Coupe, and INFINITI G37 Coupe, and especially in S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models. And with the new Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller, and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. The top-performance RS5 Coupe can get to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. Strengths of this model include Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, nicely proportioned exterior, advanced infotainment and connectivity, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet, and stylish interior Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH5DN013076
Stock: DN013076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 74,011 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$20,991
Driveline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Driveline Motorcars's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus with 74,011mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Audi S5 Premium Plus is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. The S5 Premium Plus is well maintained and has just 74,011mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2013 Audi S5: The 2013 Audi A5 and S5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and convertibles. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware is different between the two models, much of the same features are carried over, and they have essentially the same seating space and design--except Coupes have seating for five and Cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS Coupe, and INFINITI G37 Coupe, and especially in S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models. And with the new Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller, and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. The top-performance RS5 Coupe can get to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. Interesting features of this model are Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, nicely proportioned exterior, advanced infotainment and connectivity, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet, and stylish interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR6DA064190
Stock: 064190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 81,890 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2013 AUDI S5 PREMIUM PLUS CABRIO QUATTRO. V6 3.0 LITER SUPERCHARGED. 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION. CLEAN CARFAX. NO ACCIDENTS. 23 SERVICE RECORDS. COLD WEATHER PKG. CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM. NAVI. BLIND SPOT MONITORING. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH/AUX CONNECTIVITY. BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO. 19 INCH S LINE WHEELS. KEY-LESS GO. PUSH START. STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH2DN016069
Stock: 016069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,551 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,958$642 Below Market
Porsche St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Thank you for considering our S5 3.0T Prestige quattro with just over 42K miles. This Audi was a recent trade in at Porsche St Louis. We just serviced and detailed the car preparing it for it's next owner. This Audi can be seen at Porsche St Louis, 2970 South Hanley Road in Maplewood, MO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR6DA069513
Stock: TDA069513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
