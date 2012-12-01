Used 2012 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    79,810 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,500

    $2,188 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    46,292 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $22,989

    $717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro
    used

    2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    54,546 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,950

    $1,525 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    59,712 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,985

    Details
  • 2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    41,773 miles
    Good Deal

    $21,997

    $1,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    49,659 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    26,488 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,975

    Details
  • 2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    81,660 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $21,947

    Details
  • 2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    50,567 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    68,470 miles

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    75,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,691

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Red
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    92,639 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,498

    $2,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    109,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,950

    $1,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    86,803 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,595

    $1,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    63,242 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,983

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    74,011 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,991

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    81,890 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,988

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    42,551 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,958

    $642 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 352 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Audi S5

Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 2
    (20%)
Audi S5 turns heads and excites the senses
mobility1,01/12/2012
Own a 2012 S5 after testing the 2.0 A5 in pretty much every configuration available at the dealership. I'm not sure why Edmunds thinks the steering is "contrived" or "artficial" because my experience is of an extremely tactile and responsive control system. My own gas mileage IS actually improving as I learn how to properly drive the car. Now at 1000 miles I am getting closer to 26 to 28 hwy and 15 to 19 city mpg now thanks to my judicious use of the responsive cruise control, and active mileage monitoring system, and I can adjust my driving style to suit. Well-mannered in traffic when it needs to be, and becomes an elegant beast when pushed with very little effort.
