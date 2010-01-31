Used 2010 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Brilliant Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 Audi S5. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi S5 Premium Plus, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Audi S5. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S5 Premium Plus. More information about the 2010 Audi S5: With the addition of Cabriolet models for 2010, Audi has a full line of coupes and convertibles ranging from fuel-efficient turbo 4-cylinder to powerful V8 and turbo V6 models. The A5 and S5 coupes hit the target on design and styling--they're quite possibly the best-looking 2-door touring cars inside and out. Interior comfort and ride quality is also top notch, with the coupe making an especially good long-distance cruiser for two. Also, Audi says that the A5 and S5 Cabriolet models have best-in-class trunk space. Strengths of this model include Styling and design, quattro's all-weather traction, performance in the S5 model, beautiful, well-appointed interior, fuel-efficiency in the 2.0 model, and ride comfort All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUCVAFRXAA047524

Stock: AA047524

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020