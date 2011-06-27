Vehicle overview

For most drivers, the 2014 Audi S5 is overkill, but perhaps you're the exception. Maybe you size up the S5's mainstream sibling, the already appealing A5, but roll your eyes at its mandatory four-cylinder engine. Maybe you think a car that looks this good should hit 60 mph considerably sooner than a V6 Camry. If so, you are one of the reasons why the Audi S5 coupe and convertible exist and probably grateful Audi furnishes them.

We should point out that the Audi S5 technically isn't the fastest A5 variant; that distinction belongs to the V8-powered RS 5 (which is reviewed separately). But if cost is at all a concern, the far cheaper S5 will be hard to turn down. Its lovely supercharged V6 pumps out 333 horsepower, eclipsing the A5's four-cylinder engine by more than 100 horses, and Audi throws in numerous other upgrades that enhance both looks and performance. Plus, the S5 substitutes a racy automated manual transmission called "S tronic" for the A5's conventional automatic. And with a nod toward the most dedicated driving enthusiasts, the S5 coupe also offers a six-speed manual transmission that's unavailable on even the RS 5.

If there's a strike against the S5, it's the simple fact that there are so many tempting ways to spend this kind of money. You could go with the all-new 2014 BMW 4 Series, for example, which packs 300 ponies of its own. The 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe offers competitive power and luxury for thousands less, while the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class convertible serves as a stately alternative to the Audi S5 Cabriolet. If you're feeling frisky, you could even drop the same chunk of change on the stunning new Corvette Stingray.

But maybe none of these alternatives calls your name like the debonair 2014 Audi S5 coupe and convertible. Overkill? Hardly. On the contrary, it's the S5's unusually civilized blend of style and swiftness that continues to set it apart.