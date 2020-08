Used 2016 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me

Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois

5YR AUDI CERTIFIED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.2016 AUDI S5 COUPE. BLACK OPTIC PLUS PKG, TECHNOLOGY PKG, FINE NAPPA LEATHER, B&O, CARBON ATLAS, AND SPORTS DIFFERENTIAL ... 3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6, 7 SPEED S-TRONIC AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 333 HP, 325 LB-FT OF TORQUE, 28 HWY MPGs GLAICER WHITE METALLIC ON BLACK HEATED FINE NAPPA LEATHER. QUATTRO SPORTS REAR DIFFERENTIAL FOR POWER IN THE CORNERS, BLACK OPTIC PLUS PKG HAS 20" TITANIUM FINISH WHEELS WITH PERFORMANCE TIRES, EXTERIOR HOUSINGS IN GLOSS BLACK, HIGH GLOSS EXTERIOR PKG, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE HAS AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT PRIME AND PLUS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AND PARKING SYSTEM WITH REARVIEW CAMERA. FINE NAPPA LEATHER PKG, BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND WITH 13 SPEAKERS AND 505 WATTS OF POWER. QUATTRO SPORTS DIFFERENTIAL, CARBON ATLAS INLAYS. STANDARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDES POWER TILTING SUNROOF WITH SUNSHADE, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS WITH LED DRLs AND TAILLIGHTS, LED AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, KEYLESS ENGINE STOP/START, DUAL ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE WITH USB PORTS AND AUX IN, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN. AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY GOOD FOR 5YRS UNLIMITED MILES... UNTIL OCTOBER 10, 2021.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUC4AFR8GA006157

Stock: P6584

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-07-2020