Vehicle overview

The Audi S5 has been one of the most elegant cars on the road, a shape that inspires you every time you see it. Thankfully, a freshened look for 2013 with restyled headlights and a reshaped front fascia hasn't altered the car's underlying seductive appeal. Sadly, the throaty burble of the S5 coupe's former V8 has disappeared, and now the same supercharged V6 that has always powered the S5 convertible is now used across the S5 model line. Thanks to comparable power and better fuel efficiency, the V6 will keep people from missing the extra two cylinders.

Underneath the sleek sheet metal, most of the 2013 Audi S5's hardware remains the same, and that's just fine by us. An artful blend of luxurious comfort and pulse-quickening athleticism, the S5 suits nearly any occasion. For the rare driver seeking a blast of more adrenaline from the S5 package, the high-performance RS 5 version of the coupe debuts this year. (The RS 5 is covered in a separate review.)

Yes, it's fair to say we're fans of the S5, and we place it favorably among some very impressive competitors. We would suggest cross-shopping the Audi with the BMW 335i and Mercedes C350 coupe, as there's really no way to lose among any of these choices.