  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S5
  4. Used 2013 Audi S5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2013 Audi S5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive styling
  • balanced ride and handling
  • premium interior
  • all-wheel-drive traction.
  • Artificial steering feel
  • unintuitive standard control layout.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Audi S5 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Range
$22,995 - $23,995
Used S5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Audi S5 manages to hit all the high notes with a sleek exterior, classy cabin, engaging performance, agreeable ride and features aplenty.

Vehicle overview

The Audi S5 has been one of the most elegant cars on the road, a shape that inspires you every time you see it. Thankfully, a freshened look for 2013 with restyled headlights and a reshaped front fascia hasn't altered the car's underlying seductive appeal. Sadly, the throaty burble of the S5 coupe's former V8 has disappeared, and now the same supercharged V6 that has always powered the S5 convertible is now used across the S5 model line. Thanks to comparable power and better fuel efficiency, the V6 will keep people from missing the extra two cylinders.

Underneath the sleek sheet metal, most of the 2013 Audi S5's hardware remains the same, and that's just fine by us. An artful blend of luxurious comfort and pulse-quickening athleticism, the S5 suits nearly any occasion. For the rare driver seeking a blast of more adrenaline from the S5 package, the high-performance RS 5 version of the coupe debuts this year. (The RS 5 is covered in a separate review.)

Yes, it's fair to say we're fans of the S5, and we place it favorably among some very impressive competitors. We would suggest cross-shopping the Audi with the BMW 335i and Mercedes C350 coupe, as there's really no way to lose among any of these choices.

2013 Audi S5 models

The 2013 Audi S5 is offered in coupe and soft-top convertible (Cabriolet) body styles. Both are available in Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels. Note that the Prestige is technically an option package on the Premium Plus.

Standard Premium Plus features include 18-inch wheels shod with summer tires, xenon headlights, LED running lights, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof and a sport-tuned suspension. On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, leather and faux suede upholstery, heated eight-way adjustable front sport seats with four-way driver lumbar support, driver-seat memory functions, split-folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a dash-mounted MMI (multimedia interface) electronics controller and a 10-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio and iPod integration. The Cabriolet adds a wind blocker and upgraded leather upholstery, but goes without the faux suede interior.

The Prestige adds adaptive headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot monitoring system and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. Also included is the MMI Navigation plus package (optional on the Premium Plus trim) that adds the console-mounted MMI, a navigation system, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and WiFi hotspot) and HD radio.

The optional Driver Assist is only offered on the Prestige trim and includes adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering and Audi drive select, which provides adjustable settings for the steering and transmission. A Comfort package is offered on the S5 Cabriolet in either trim and adds neck-level heating and perforated and ventilated front seats.

Stand-alone options offered on either trim level include 19-inch wheels, a sports differential, a power rear sunshade (coupe only) and carbon-fiber or stainless steel interior trim.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Audi S5 coupe now is powered by a supercharged V6 instead of a normally aspirated V8. There's a freshened look for all S5 models, plus a few minor revisions to the interior. Also a mobile WiFi feature has been introduced.

Performance & mpg

Powering every 2013 Audi S5 is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 333 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. The coupe comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, while the Cabriolet receives a seven-speed automated manual transmission, which is available as an option on the coupe. Regardless of transmission or body styles, all S5s are all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds performance testing, an Audi S5 convertible accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. Audi estimates the coupe with a manual transmission will reach 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, which is about average for cars in this class.

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the manual transmission at 17 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 20 mpg in combined driving. The coupe with the automated manual is rated at 18/28/21 mpg, while the convertible is estimated at 18/26/21 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Audi S5 include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (for the coupe only). A blind-spot monitor is offered only on the Prestige trim, as is adaptive cruise control that includes an audible warning and brake intervention (under 19 mph) in the event the system detects an impending frontal crash.

In Edmunds brake testing of the 2013 Audi S5, both the coupe and Cabriolet came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet -- solid performance for a luxury performance car of this type.

Driving

One of our favorite traits of the previous S5 coupe was the muted growl of its burly V8. With the current supercharged V6, that burble has been replaced with a less-inspiring V6 rasp, although we doubt most drivers will complain. Power is plentiful, while the handling inspires confidence. The S5 does, however, feel a bit heavy near its limits, making it less of a sports car and more like a sporty touring car. That said, the 2013 Audi S5 does feel more connected to the road and athletic than the A5 on which it is based.

The steering feels slightly muted in terms of communication from the tires, yet it's still very precise. It's likely most buyers will opt for the automated manual transmission over the traditional manual for the sake of convenience, and it delivers a sprint to 60 mph that's only a half-second slower. This gearbox reacts smoothly to commands and executes downshifts with clinical perfection.

Even with the Audi S5's sporting personality, its ride quality does not suffer. Whether on a twisting mountain pass or driving cross-country, this handsome two-door proves a worthy traveling companion.

Interior

As is the case with nearly all Audis, the 2013 Audi S5's interior receives high marks for its understated design and use of top-notch materials. In terms of functionality, however, some elements can be hit and miss. The standard dash-mounted MMI controller isn't nearly as easy to operate as the interface that comes with the optional navigation system. The standard MMI requires a few extra steps compared to the optional MMI, which benefits from simplified menus and a more favorable console-mounted controller.

The comfort of the front seats is quite good for long road trips, with plenty of lateral support to hold you in place during enthusiastic cornering. The lack of head- and legroom in the rear seats, on the other hand, makes them suitable only for smaller passengers.

Unlike other convertible adaptations, the S5 Cabriolet requires little in the way of sacrifices compared to the coupe body style. The tight-fitting, multilayer top is so well insulated from noise and weather that you may forget you're driving a convertible and requires only about 15 seconds to raise or lower. With the top stowed, the trunk can still accommodate 10.2 cubic feet of cargo, which is only 2 cubes less than the coupe. Both body styles feature folding rear seats for added convenience, which is a rarity among convertibles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi S5.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Car
u2nelson,08/29/2012
I have had this car for 4 weeks now, and it is still impressing me. The power is smooth and strong, it comes on early and just keeps puling hard. Very addictive. Handling, is well not as brilliant as my old BMW 330CI, but it is still exceptionaly good. This car is very fun to drive and did I mention it has gobs of smooth power. The quality of the finish, both inside and outside is superb. Initially I was not sure about the alcantara seat inserts, but now that I have the alcantara, I am 100% sold and glad to have it. It's superior, both in looks and function and very easy to clean, just wipe with a damp cloth. It's hard to believe someone would pay extra to not get the alcantara.
Wow
davesd,08/13/2012
Just took delivery of 2013 S5 - wow. I have been waiting for the V6 in the S5 coupe and it does not disappoint. The power is smooth and plentiful. Gearbox is amazing, and while the sound may not be a V8, it makes plenty of fun noises. The ride is firm for sure, but well damped - car does not crash over bumps and handles uneven pavement well. The MMI system cleaned up from my 2011 A6, but I am still on the fence with the aerial photos from Google Earth - almost feels a little cluttered. B&O stereo is okay - not that impressed. Overall, an indulgent purchase. No one is going to say this is good value for $, but if you want fun in a gorgeous package - an S5 is it!
love car, quick and dependable
Frank W,04/26/2018
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
very attractive convertible , canvas top goes down an out of the way in one motion. no need to push levers or snaps, just the button to lower the top which can be done while moving. For safety has hidden roll bars which pop up if the car is headed over. Also quattro drive which makes rain driving safer. Wind screen makes top down driving very much like driving with a huge sun roof. one problem back seat is not useable with the screen deployed. Another caution, the front valance is just a few inches off the ground so easily scraped if you get to the curb.
The finest automobile i ever owned
Bob laurie,05/31/2019
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
This is a luxury sports car, not a go get the groceries car. As the owner of 5 previous corvettes going all the way back to the fifties and high performance passenger cars, I must say that this car is perfection. The you supercharged engine and the 7 speed multi clutch transmission are the finest ever and just do their job quietly and perfectly . Rides a little rough in the terrible Michigan roads but in Florida or California where I have driven it just lean back and enjoy.
See all 6 reviews of the 2013 Audi S5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Audi S5 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Audi S5

Used 2013 Audi S5 Overview

The Used 2013 Audi S5 is offered in the following submodels: S5 Coupe, S5 Convertible. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), and Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Audi S5?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Audi S5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro is priced between $18,999 and$24,995 with odometer readings between 68589 and96233 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro is priced between $23,995 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 63766 and63766 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Audi S5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Audi S5 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2013 S5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,999 and mileage as low as 63766 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Audi S5.

Can't find a used 2013 Audi S5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S5 for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,135.

Find a used Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,736.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S5 for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,248.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Audi S5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S5 lease specials

Related Used 2013 Audi S5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles