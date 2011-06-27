Vehicle overview

In the realm of international relations, arms races are a recurring and potentially devastating problem. But the automotive equivalent -- the horsepower war -- just makes life more fun for enthusiasts everywhere. German automakers in particular have been trying to outgun each other at the dyno since the 21st century got underway, and the battle has really heated up over the past few years. The 2010 Audi S5 is a calculated addition to Audi's arsenal, a high-performance luxury coupe/convertible intended to counter BMW's growing stockpile of turbocharged sporting machines.

When the strikingly styled S5 debuted two years ago, it was available solely as a V8-powered coupe with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The still showstopping coupe soldiers on for 2010, but it's joined by a soft-top cabriolet that comes with a different powertrain: a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual. Shared with other performance cars in Audi's lineup, the cabriolet's force-fed V6 makes 333 horsepower and as much torque -- 325 pound-feet -- as the coupe's 4.2-liter V8.

If you're in the market for a performance coupe or convertible, you'll also likely be checking out the S5's natural rival, the BMW 335i coupe and convertible. In comparison, the S5 coupe's V8 has a far more engaging character than the 335i's businesslike, turbocharged inline-6, enabling the Audi to serve as a budget-priced alternative to top-dog luxury coupes like the BMW 6 Series -- and justifying its considerably higher price. For the cabriolet, though, the BMW's comparable engine and retractable hardtop make the Audi's price premium much harder to swallow.

Still, the 2010 Audi S5 has a trump card that the Bimmer lacks, and that's its drop-dead gorgeous styling. For coupe buyers, it's an additional reason to feel good about spending a little more; for Cabriolet buyers, it might end up being the deciding factor. And let's face it: When you're dropping $50,000-$60,000 on a performance car, looks are important, and by this measure the S5 stands alone. We'd strongly advise that you check out the 335i (or the coupe-only 335xi if you're high on the Audi's standard Quattro AWD) as well as Mercedes-Benz's new E550 coupe, but we wouldn't blame anyone for being seduced by Audi's stunning intercontinental two-door missile.