Used 2014 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    16,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,999

    $660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    9,614 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,975

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    20,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    87,294 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,881

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    27,744 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,499

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    59,291 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,950

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    50,414 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,988

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    56,422 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,880

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    89,652 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,771

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    143,383 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    110,629 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,786

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $28,888

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    59,012 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,500

    $3,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Red
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    92,639 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,498

    $2,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    58,145 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,995

    $2,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    86,803 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,595

    $1,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    63,242 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,983

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    74,011 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,991

    Details

