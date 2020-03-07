Used 2014 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me
- 16,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,999$660 Below Market
Fields BMW of Lakeland - Lakeland / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program.LOW MILES - 16,800! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Supercharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Rear Air, COMFORT PACKAGE, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, All Wheel Drive READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Rear Air, Supercharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System. OPTION PACKAGES AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE Audi connect, TFT 7' color display screen, MMI high control panel, WVGA, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation, CD and radio functions, HDD Navigation w/o Voice Control, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player HD, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM Traffic, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, rear acoustic warning system, COMFORT PACKAGE Headroom Heater, neck level heating system, Ventilated Heated Front Sport Seats, perforated 12-way climate comfort front seats and head-level heating system, BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM 12 speakers, 505 watts, Dolby Digital 5.1 and noise compensation, AUDI SIDE ASSIST lane change assistant, operates at speeds above 19mph, visual warnings located in exterior mirror housings, Radar technology located behind rear bumper (not visible), Can be turned off. WHY BUY FROM US Fields BMW Lakeland is proud to serve the Central Florida region with quality new used BMW cars in the Tampa Bay area. With the latest new BMW 3 Series 5 Series cars in Lakeland like the BMW 328, 335, 528, Z4, X3, and X5, you are sure to find the new or used BMW vehicle you have been looking for in the Lakeland, Tampa, Palm Harbor, St Petersburg, Sarasota or Clearwater Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH8EN008169
Stock: LP4682JW
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 9,614 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,975
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Stunning 2014 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro, finished in Ibis White over a Black Leather interior.Like New with less than 10K miles, Very Clean Vehicle with good tires wrapping 18 inch alloy wheels and custom exhaust.- Navigation- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Tilting Glass Sunroof- Heated Seats- Backup Camera and Parking Sensors- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, dual climate, Cruise Control- Fantastic Sound System.A solid supercharged 3.0L V6 engine and 6 speed manual transmission push power to all 4 wheels with Quattro AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably, and it's a blast to drive.This gorgeous, capable and quick AWD luxury coupe won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGGAFRXEA006618
Stock: 13410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 20,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,998
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Black; Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Monsoon Gray Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus only has 20,729mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Audi S5. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Monsoon Gray Metallic AWD Audi enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. One of the best things about this Audi S5 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi S5 Premium Plus is in a league of its own With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Audi S5 Premium Plus is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Audi S5 looks like has never been used. The 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. This highly refined Audi S5 comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. More information about the 2014 Audi S5: The 2014 Audi A5, S5 and RS5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and cabriolets. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware are different among the three models, much of the same features are carried over and they have essentially the same seating space and design, though coupes have seating for five while cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS coupe and INFINITI Q50 coupe. In S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models, while the RS5 takes performance coupes to a new level, with 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. With the Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. Interesting features of this model are great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, stylish interior, Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, nicely proportioned exterior, and advanced infotainment and connectivity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFRXEA026432
Stock: EA026432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 87,294 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,881
Napa Ford Lincoln - Napa / California
S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro, 2D Coupe, 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Black. 2014 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR2EA013464
Stock: P7921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 27,744 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,499
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
*NAVIGATION*, *PRESTIGE PKG*, *QUATTRO*, *AWD*, *AUDI SIDE ASSIST*, *AUDI ADVANCED KEY*, *AUDI CONNECT*, *BLACK OPTIC PKG*, *SATELLITE RADIO*, *BLUETOOTH*, *HIGH GLOSS BLACK PKG*, *HEATED SEATS*, *KEYLESS PUSH START*, *BLIND SPOT MONITOR*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *SUNROOF*, SUPER LOW MILES!!!, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *BOUGHT HERE-SERVICED HERE*, CARBON ATLAS INLAYS, MONSOON GRAY W/ BLACK INTERIOR. CARFAX One-Owner.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2014 Audi S5 Monsoon Gray Metallic 3.0T Prestige quattro quattro 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC 7-Speed Automatic S tronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR0EA072702
Stock: 83548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 59,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,950
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1073815 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR4EA062293
Stock: c120181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 50,414 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,988
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2014 Audi S5 Cabriolet 2dr 2dr Cabriolet Premium Plus features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ibis White with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Audi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH6EN007960
Stock: 20726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 56,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,880
Lindsay Lexus of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Brilliant Black/Black 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus Quattro Coupe Loaded w/ Navigation, Leather Interior w/ Heated Front Sport Seats, Back-Up Camera, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, 19" Wheels, Bluetooth, and so much more! Inspected, serviced, in immaculate condition, and sale priced at only $25,880!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR7EA067066
Stock: L36204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 89,652 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,771
John Hinderer Honda - Heath / Ohio
2014 Glacier White Metallic Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC quattro This Audi S5 has many features and is well equipped including.18/28 City/Highway MPGJohn Hinderer Honda in Heath, OH treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 877-522-1106.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR2EA029373
Stock: K527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 143,383 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,990
DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
* WE FINANCE EVERYONE * TRADE IN WELCOME * DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS 10% * INSTANT APPROVAL * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FREE CAR FAX AVAILABLE * ACCEPT ALL TYPE OF INCOMES * JOB LETTERS, SSI, DISABILITY, BANK STATEMENTS, PAY STUBS AND MORE * BAD CREDIT/NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM * BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM * SE HABLA ESPANIOL 2014 Audi S5 3.0T quattro Premium Plus AWD 2dr Coupe 7A 3.0L V6 Supercharger FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , AWD FOUR WHEEL DRIVE AWD ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS NAVI , BACKUP CAMERA REAR, BLINDSPOT MONITOR ,COLLISSION DETECTION, POWER LIFT GATE, TV DVD PLAYER ENTERTAINMENT, BLUETOOTH HANDFREE, PREMIUM LEATHER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, MOONROOF PANORAMIC ROOF PANO SUNROOF , ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, POWER WINDOWS , POWER MIRROR , POWER STEERING, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PEARL BLACK METALLIC COLOR WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, AND BIKES WELCOME IN TRADE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, EVERYONE APPROVED , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, CALL DAVID AT 954-513-5310/OUR OFFICE AT 954-667-4904 OR COME SEE OUR CARS MON -SAT FROM 10 TO 8 AT 900 N STATE ROAD 7, HOLLYWOOD , FLORIDA ,33021 WE HAVE EXCELLENT STAFF READY TO ASSIST YOU IN YOU TRANSPORT NEEDS FOR OUT OF STATE OR OUT OF COUNTRY PURCHASES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR7EA040885
Stock: 040885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,629 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,786
Motorpoint Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
This 2014 Audi S5 2dr 2dr Coupe Manual Prestige features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Ibis White with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 770-299-1929 or support@motorpointroswell.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFR7EA054608
Stock: 054608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$28,888
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR3EA037577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,012 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,500$3,391 Below Market
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
ORIGINAL MSRP $61,545, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Black18/28 City/Highway MPG 2015 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHCRecent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Head-turning style; strong supercharged V6; manual transmission available on coupe; sharp handling; civilized ride; upscale interior. Source: Edmunds * From every angle, the body of the S5 stands apart with its wide stance and muscular lines. The 2015 flourishes with style including gorgeous color options, aggressive Singleframe grille, LED taillights, daytime running lights, two sets of fog lights, and automatic xenon headlights. Like Audi interior in general, the cabin of the S5 serves as a showcase for blending technology and graceful design. Interior quality is displayed with the three-spoke multifunction flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddles, power windows with pinch protection, black cloth headliner, panoramic tilting sunroof, auto-dimming interior rear view mirror with a digital compass, and aluminum door sill inlays. A supercharged 3.0L V6 has 333hp to ensure you'll get to your destination quickly. A six-speed manual transmission raises the thrills further by granting more involvement in the process. Best of all, quattro all-wheel drive means the dynamic greatness of the S5 can be enjoyed year-round, and with rain/light sensors for both headlights and windshield wipers at that. A suite of available technologies has made the S5 a true champion of progress. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for up to eight passenger devices and multiple ways to stay connected. Ten speakers blast an integrated iPod, CD or mp3 playbacks as the driver utilizes cruise control on the journey. The S5 is rounded out by a terrific safety package of airbags, anti-theft alarm, safety belt reminders and tire pressure monitoring system. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR9FA054854
Stock: 200276A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 92,639 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,498$2,629 Below Market
Hot Deals Auto - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2013 Audi S5 2dr PREMIUM WHEELS, LEATHER, MOON ROOF, BACKUP CAMERA features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Volcano Red Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sam Barmaki at 702-889-8891 or sam@hotdealsauto.com for more information. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR7DA029540
Stock: 11563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 58,145 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,995$2,739 Below Market
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR8FA020470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,595$1,960 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Ice Silver Metallic Exterior with Black Interior Power Steering Sun Roof Keyless Entry Traction Control Sport Seats Memory Seat Position Bluetooth -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR7DA003673
Stock: T003673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 63,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Prestige Pkg 19" 5-Segment-Spoke Alloy Wheels Leather Seats Ice Silver Metallic Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Black; Leather This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Audi S5 Prestige is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi S5 Prestige. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Ice Silver Metallic AWD Audi enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. A Audi with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This S5 Prestige was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2013 Audi S5: The 2013 Audi A5 and S5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and convertibles. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware is different between the two models, much of the same features are carried over, and they have essentially the same seating space and design--except Coupes have seating for five and Cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS Coupe, and INFINITI G37 Coupe, and especially in S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models. And with the new Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller, and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. The top-performance RS5 Coupe can get to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. Strengths of this model include Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, nicely proportioned exterior, advanced infotainment and connectivity, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet, and stylish interior Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH5DN013076
Stock: DN013076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 74,011 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,991
Driveline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Driveline Motorcars's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus with 74,011mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Audi S5 Premium Plus is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. The S5 Premium Plus is well maintained and has just 74,011mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2013 Audi S5: The 2013 Audi A5 and S5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and convertibles. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware is different between the two models, much of the same features are carried over, and they have essentially the same seating space and design--except Coupes have seating for five and Cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS Coupe, and INFINITI G37 Coupe, and especially in S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models. And with the new Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller, and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. The top-performance RS5 Coupe can get to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. Interesting features of this model are Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, nicely proportioned exterior, advanced infotainment and connectivity, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet, and stylish interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR6DA064190
Stock: 064190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
