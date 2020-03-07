Used 2014 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

Black; Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Monsoon Gray Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus only has 20,729mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Audi S5. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Monsoon Gray Metallic AWD Audi enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. One of the best things about this Audi S5 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi S5 Premium Plus is in a league of its own With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Audi S5 Premium Plus is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Audi S5 looks like has never been used. The 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. This highly refined Audi S5 comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. More information about the 2014 Audi S5: The 2014 Audi A5, S5 and RS5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and cabriolets. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware are different among the three models, much of the same features are carried over and they have essentially the same seating space and design, though coupes have seating for five while cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS coupe and INFINITI Q50 coupe. In S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models, while the RS5 takes performance coupes to a new level, with 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. With the Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. Interesting features of this model are great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, stylish interior, Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, nicely proportioned exterior, and advanced infotainment and connectivity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUCGAFRXEA026432

Stock: EA026432

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020