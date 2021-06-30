What is the S5?

The 2022 Audi A5 gets a bare minimum of changes for next year, and that's just fine. Few cars in its price range satisfy like the S5, with its perfect proportions, stirring performance, and appreciable levels of comfort and luxury.

For 2022, the S5 offers standard carbon-fiber trim accents inside the cabin, while 19-inch wheels will fill out the S5's side profile more than the current 18-inch wheels. That last bit makes us a little nervous since larger wheels (and shorter tire sidewalls) can ruin a car's ride quality even if they look great and enhance a car's style. The S5 already strikes a great balance between sporty and comfortable. The ride is stiff enough to keep the S5 under control during spasms of spirited driving and still soak up most of the road's rough patches. The optional adaptive suspension is especially helpful here.

We'll assume Audi did its homework and tinkered with the chassis settings, making our worries irrelevant. In which case, the S5 will remain one of the best luxury sport coupes around.

Like the Audi A5 model that it's based on, the S5 also offers two-door coupe, convertible and four-door hatchback (Sportback) body styles. Unlike its more sedate four-cylinder-powered counterpart, however, the S5 draws its motive power from a 349-horsepower V6 engine. The S5 also amplifies the luxuries with standard heated and massaging front seats, leather and suede upholstery, and a standard sport suspension.