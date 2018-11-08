Used 2018 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me
- 8,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,501
Audi Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Audi Grapevine's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Audi S5 Coupe Prestige with 8,771mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. When the Audi S5 Coupe Prestige was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUR4AF51JA021212
Stock: JA021212
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 6,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,988$4,479 Below Market
Kendall Audi Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Contact Kendall Audi VW Porsche today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Audi S5 Sportback Premium Plus. This 2018 Audi S5 Sportback comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Audi S5 Sportback Premium Plus. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Silver AWD Audi enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4CF5XJA066601
Stock: PA2153A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 23,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,989$5,199 Below Market
FX Caprara Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Watertown / New York
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2018 Audi S5 3.0T Prestige Mythos Black Metallic/Black Roof ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.quattro 21/30 City/Highway MPGFX marks the spot! Free Delivery up to 200 Miles from Dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUR4AF52JA006539
Stock: FW19713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 22,178 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$41,750$4,516 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2018 Audi S5 Coupe 2dr 3.0T Prestige features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Wheels: 18 x 8.5 5-Double-Spoke-Star Design, Heated Front S Sport Seats, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Radio: Audi Sound System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUR4AF59JA010653
Stock: A010653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 24,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$45,998$4,490 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4CF57JA003911
Stock: JA003911
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 20,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,987$5,080 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Prestige S Sport Package Driver Assistance Package Wheels: 19" X 8.5" 5-Spoke-Cavo Design Daytona Gray Pearl Effect/Black Roof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Rings Audi Beam Audi Guard All-Weather Front & Rear Mats Usb Cables Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Delete Front License Plate Holder Rotor Gray; Fine Nappa Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet Prestige is proudly offered by Audi South Orlando This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Audi is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Audi S5 Cabriolet Prestige from Audi South Orlando offers complete peace of mind. In just a matter of seconds, this Audi S5 Cabriolet turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. When the Audi S5 Cabriolet Prestige was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. You can tell this 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 20,023mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S5 Cabriolet Prestige. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU24GF57JN005707
Stock: JN005707
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 27,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,996
Audi West Houston - Houston / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, 4 YEARS OR 50,000 MILES FROM IN-SERVICE DATE PLUS ONE YEAR UNLIMITED MILES, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED TO THE CAR FAX, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, S SPORT PACKAGE, BANG & OLUFSEN SUOND, 19 INCH WHEELS.Own a vehicle that passed a 300+ point dealer inspection process that is brought up to new car standards and comes with 5yr/unlimited mile warranty with competitive rates. 24/7 Roadside assistance! 12- year Limited warranty against Corrosion Perforation, regardless of mileage. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi West Houston. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself. Call 1-888-445-6998 Visit AUDI WEST HOUSTON at 15865 Katy Fwy, Houston Tx, 77094!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUY4GF55JN001102
Stock: LJN001102
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 11,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,999
Audi West Houston - Houston / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, 4 YEARS OR 50,000 MILES FROM IN-SERVICE DATE PLUS ONE YEAR UNLIMITED MILES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Prestige package, S sport package, Warm weather package, Red brake calipers, Sport adaptive damping suspension, Sport rear differential, Milano leather interior, Rearview camera, Top view camera system, Audi MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi virtual cockpit, Head up display, Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound, Audi virtual cockpit, Power sunroof, Power tailgate, Glacier White metallic exterior, Black interior, and much more!Own a vehicle that passed a 300+ point dealer inspection process that is brought up to new car standards and comes with 5yr/unlimited mile warranty with competitive rates. 24/7 Roadside assistance! 12- year Limited warranty against Corrosion Perforation, regardless of mileage. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi West Houston. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself. Call 1-888-445-6998 Visit AUDI WEST HOUSTON at 15865 Katy Fwy, Houston Tx, 77094!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4CF57JA064664
Stock: MJA064664
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 12,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,500$3,539 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified S5 Coupe today, worry free! OWN AUDI CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Audi benefits a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 boasts an extremely low 12845 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Audi S5 Coupe also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUP4AF53JA016424
Stock: 8587
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 9,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,427
Audi South Austin - Austin / Texas
Come see this beautiful 2018 S5 Coupe with only 9,767 miles! Audi Certified means 1-additional year of warranty & peace of mind. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. Daytona Gray Pearl Effect exterior and Black interior. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, Serviced here.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Complimentary Service Loaner, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service dateKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Steering Wheel Controls. Audi Premium Plus with Daytona Gray Pearl Effect exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 354 HP at 5400 RPM*.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAUDI SOUTH AUSTIN was the first dealership in the Austin area to be owned by the Hendrick Automotive Group and now the Only Back to Back Audi Magna Award Winning Dealer in Central Texas! We are excited to offer an exceptional buying experience with the Audi Brand and our ability to showcase a Large offering of Pre Owned vehicles. Come visit us in Austin's Newest Audi Showroom. Easy to get to, just off South IH35 Frontage Road on The Motor Mile.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUP4AF50JA001864
Stock: PS1417
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 61,521 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,894$4,134 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2018 Audi S5 Sportback IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4CF55JA008691
Stock: JA008691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 14,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,363$3,702 Below Market
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
S5 SPORTBACK, NAVIGATION, MMI, VIRTUAL COCKPIT, S SPORT PKG/ RED BRAKE CALIPERS, SPORT ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION, SPORT REAR DIFF, FINE NAPPA LEATHER, BANG & OLUFSEN, 19 WHEELS, CARBON ATLAS, With an Audi Certified pre-owned vehicle , you not only get an impressive CPO luxury vehicle, you also get the peace of mind that comes with an Audi backed limited warranty coverage. That means your Audi will have a solid backing. To put this into perspective, let's just say you have the desire to explore every last mile of the U.S. Interstate Highway System. With this kind of warranty behind you, there's no reason you couldn't do so in total confidence, especially knowing you can pull into any one of our dealerships across the country, should an unlikely mechanical issue arise. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4CF55JA017063
Stock: JA017063
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 21,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,940$4,358 Below Market
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
*PRESTIGE PACKAGE*S SPORT PACKAGE*DYNAMIC STEERING*LOCAL TRADE*REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY*SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE*ONE OWNER VEHICLE - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUR4AF59JA007042
Stock: 19A1951A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 34,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$42,198$3,551 Below Market
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
WHEELS: 19" X 8.5" 5-SPOKE-CAVO DESIGN -inc: Contrasting gray/polished finish, Tires: P255/35R19 96Y XL Summer Performance, S SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Sport Adaptive Damping Suspension, Sport Rear Differential, NAVIGATION PACKAGE -inc: Audi connect PRIME and PLUS online services (6 month trial subscription), Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, 8.3" TFT color center infotainment/navigation display and hand writing-recognition technology, 12.3" LCD Display Audi Virtual Cockpit, fully digital instrument cluster w/3 visual modes: classic, infotainment and sport, CARGO NET, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/3D SOUND -inc: 19 speakers, 16-channel amplifier, 755 watts, 5.1 surround sound support, speed-sensitive volume control and anodized aluminum speaker grille finish w/dynamic line design, AUDI GUARD WHEEL LOCK KIT, AUDI CARGO BOX -inc: Collapsible fabric storage box for trunk w/Audi rings logo, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" 5-Double-Spoke-Star Design -inc: Audi Sport, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch. This Audi S5 Sportback has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi S5 Sportback Premium Plus *Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tires: P245/40R18 97Y Summer Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear child safety locks, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: 10 speakers, 6-channel amplifier, 180 watts, USB Audi music interface, Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone, HD radio technology and SiriusXM All Access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Murray BMW of Denver, 4320 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO 80246 to claim your Audi S5 Sportback!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4CF53JA005431
Stock: TJA005431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 25,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,460$2,520 Below Market
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
6YRS OF AUDI CARE MAINTENANCE AND 5YRS OF AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.... 2018 AUDI S5 COUPE S-SPORT QUATTRO... 3.0L SUPERCHARGED V6, 8 SPEED AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 354 HP, 369 LB-FT OF TORQUE, 30 HWY MPGs. NAVARRA BLUE METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER SPORT SEATS. LET'S REVIEW THE EQUIPMENT. BANG AND OLUFSEN 3D SOUND, NAVIGATION PACKAGE WITH AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT PRIME AND PLUS (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION), AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, FINE NAPPA LEATHER, S SPORT PKG HAS RED BRAKE CALIPERS, DYNAMIC STEERING, 19" WHEELS, CARBON ATLAS INLAYS....STANDARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDES AUDI ADVANCED KEY WITH PUSH START, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, AUDI CONNECT CARE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST WITH PRE SENSE REAR, HEATED AUTO DIMMING POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, HIGH GLOSS WINDOW SURROUNDS, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY, POWER SUNROOF, RAIN AND LIGHT SENSOR, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS WITH LED DRLs AND TAILLIGHTS, LED AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, REARVIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS ENGINE STOP/START, BLACK HEADLINER, THREE ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SMARTPHONE INTERFACE, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE WITH USB PORTS AND AUX IN, AUDI PRESENSE BASIC AND CITY, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN,LET'S TALK AUDI CERTIFIED WARRANTY. YOU GET AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY GOOD FOR 5YRS UNLIMITED MILES... ON THIS BABY, THAT'S UNTIL AUGUST 31, 2022 AND AS MANY MILES AS YOU CAN DRIVE IN THOSE FIVE YEARS.. NOW THAT'S GREAT COVERAGE!! THIS COVERAGE IS GOOD AT ANY AUDI DEALER IN AMERICA AND COMES WITH ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE.MSRP $66,090AUDI CARE -- YOU GET THE BALANCE OF AUDI CARE SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FOR 6 YEARS AND 50,000 MILES!! THAT COVERS ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INTERVALS INCLUDING OIL CHANGES, ALL FLUIDS, INSPECTIONS, BRAKE FLUID FLUSHES, EVEN SPARK PLUGS AND MORE!! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS...GLASSCOAT CERAMIC COATING!! TO EVERY PRE OWNED VEHICLE 5 MODEL YEARS OLD AND NEWER, AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES ADDS GLASSCOAT HIGH PERFORMANCE CERAMIC COATING THAT PROTECTS YOUR VEHICLE'S PAINT FROM HARSH ENVIRONMENTAL ELEMENTS AND SIMONIZ TEFLON INTERIOR PROTECTION. THIS ONE TIME APPLICATION COVERS STAINS, RIPS, AND TEARS WITH A 7 YEAR WARRANTY. YOUR $495 INVESTMENT COVERS PRODUCT, LABOR, AND WARRANTY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.1.99% APR FOR 36 MONTHS WITH APPROVED FINANCING THRU AFS. ENDS JULY 31, 2020..AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUP4AF56JA021343
Stock: P6561
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 20,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,360$3,944 Below Market
Audi Creve Couer - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Audi S5 3.0T Prestige quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic *Audi Certification Inspected and Eligible, *AWD, *Prestige Package, *Drivers Assistance Package, *S-Line Sports Package, *LED Headlights, *Top View Camera System, *Audi MMi Navigation Plus, *Sunroof, *Leather Interior, *Heated Seats, *Heated Rear Seats, *Heated Steering Wheel, *Back-Up Camera, *Blind Spot Monitor, *Bluetooth, *Bang & Olufsen Sound, *18 Wheel Package, 10 Speakers, 12.3 LCD Display Audi Virtual Cockpit, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Full Color Head-Up Display, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated 3-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front S Sport Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, High-Beam Assistant, Illuminated entry, Interior Lighting Package Plus, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation Package, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Prestige, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Rings Audi Beam, S Sport Package, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Adaptive Damping Suspension, Sport Rear Differential, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Top View Camera System, Traction control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18 x 8.5 5-Double-Spoke-Star Design. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 8464 miles below market average!Call and schedule your test drive today 314-301-1712. We are located just East of 270 on 11830 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4CF59JA055741
Stock: JA055741
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 40,521 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,750$3,972 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 Audi S5 Sportback 4dr 3.0T Premium Plus features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, S Sport Package, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System, Automatic temperature control, Heated Rear Seats, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated 3-Spoke Steering Wheel with Shift Paddles, Sport Rear Differential, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, High-Beam Assistant, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Sport Adaptive Damping Suspension, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Audi Active Lane Assist, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated Front S Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Traffic Sign Recognition, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 5-Spoke-Cavo Design, Rain sensing wipers Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4CF54JA007902
Stock: 007902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 34,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,450$3,687 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet 2dr 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier White Metallic with a Magma Red Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Driver Assistance Package, Luxury Package, Navigation Package, S Sport Package, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System, Automatic temperature control, Neck-Level Heating System, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated 3-Spoke Steering Wheel with Shift Paddles, Sport Rear Differential, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, High-Beam Assistant, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof wind blocker, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Sport Adaptive Damping Suspension, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 12.3 LCD Display Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated Front S Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Rear reading lights, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Traffic Sign Recognition, Ventilated Front Sport Seats, Fine Nappa Seating Surfaces, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Milano Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 5-Spoke-Cavo Design, Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUY4GF52JN001896
Stock: 001896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
