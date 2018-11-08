Used 2018 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    8,773 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,501

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    6,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,988

    $4,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    23,653 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,989

    $5,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    22,178 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $41,750

    $4,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    24,237 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $45,998

    $4,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    20,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $50,987

    $5,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    27,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,996

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    11,959 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,999

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    12,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,500

    $3,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    9,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,427

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    61,521 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,894

    $4,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    14,712 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,363

    $3,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    21,584 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $42,940

    $4,358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    34,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $42,198

    $3,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    25,440 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,460

    $2,520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    20,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,360

    $3,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    40,521 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,750

    $3,972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    34,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,450

    $3,687 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S5

Read recent reviews for the Audi S5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.225 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (16%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Oh my goodness...
rowjimi,08/11/2018
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is an outstanding sports car for the driver who doesn't know how to drive a sports car. Incredible road grip and acceleration, but for the driver who wants to power slide and break the rear end loose, I don't know if it's even possible. The car has road grip forever and no matter how hard I push it, it drives like an amusement park ride - like it's on a rail, which is perfect, for me. I am on my 7th lux 4x American pick up and this car is my thrill ride. Any more power and I'd be in trouble, yet MPG is like an economy car. 33-35 MPG on road trips are routine and MPG average with 8000 miles is 27. 60-90 passing in a heartbeat. Seat comfort for 8 hours at a time is fantastic (I am 6'4" tall with a 5 level lumbar fusion and a 2 level cervical fusion and 500 mile trips are painless. One huge gripe - top down 360 degree camera view cannot be kept in program for parking. Software fix is "pending". Don't advertise a feature if software makes it not usable unless it is switched on manually every time it is needed. $68k+ MSRP and 360 view doesn't work. Bad move Audi. Car is flawless otherwise. Amendment 9/6/18: I take care my 84 year old step-mom (lives with me in my home in the Sierras) and she isn't cool with the fact that there isn't anything to hold onto -both getting in and out, or when am pushing it in the twistes. She loves the road hugging when I drive aggressively, but would like a handle on the armrest or inner roofline. Nothing there to hold onto. She loves the car, but my '18 F150 4x is much more old person friendly. Yah, 84 year olds are not the customer demographic, but if you aren't holding onto the steering wheel when driving this car hard, being a passenger needs more grabbability
Report abuse
