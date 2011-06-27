Estimated values
2015 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,549
|$25,237
|$28,801
|Clean
|$20,474
|$23,982
|$27,366
|Average
|$18,322
|$21,471
|$24,498
|Rough
|$16,171
|$18,961
|$21,629
Estimated values
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,981
|$25,742
|$29,378
|Clean
|$20,883
|$24,462
|$27,915
|Average
|$18,689
|$21,901
|$24,989
|Rough
|$16,495
|$19,341
|$22,063
Estimated values
2015 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,072
|$24,678
|$28,163
|Clean
|$20,020
|$23,451
|$26,760
|Average
|$17,916
|$20,996
|$23,955
|Rough
|$15,813
|$18,541
|$21,150
Estimated values
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,671
|$23,037
|$26,291
|Clean
|$18,689
|$21,891
|$24,981
|Average
|$16,725
|$19,600
|$22,363
|Rough
|$14,762
|$17,308
|$19,744
Estimated values
2015 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,443
|$28,626
|$32,669
|Clean
|$23,223
|$27,202
|$31,042
|Average
|$20,783
|$24,355
|$27,788
|Rough
|$18,343
|$21,507
|$24,534
Estimated values
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,972
|$26,904
|$30,703
|Clean
|$21,826
|$25,566
|$29,174
|Average
|$19,532
|$22,889
|$26,116
|Rough
|$17,239
|$20,213
|$23,057