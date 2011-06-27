  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2016 Audi S5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classic styling looks good from any angle
  • supercharged V6 gives it the power to match its looks
  • corners with athleticism without a punishing ride quality
  • interior is a model of understated luxury.
  • Base control interface system has awkward dash-mounted controls
  • Bluetooth audio isn't standard on the base Premium Plus trim
  • there's no available USB port
  • backseat is cramped.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Can you really get sophisticated styling and impressive performance all in one package? You can with the 2016 Audi S5. Whether you like the clean lines of the hardtop coupe or the open-top fun of the S5 convertible, this Audi delivers refinement and speed without compromise. It's one of our favorite luxury two-doors, and we think you'll like it, too. Read on to see why.

Vehicle overview

If you're considering a sport-luxury coupe or convertible, you're probably looking for invigorating performance, sexy styling and a refined, intimate cabin. The 2016 Audi S5 delivers in all of those areas. Based on the regular four-cylinder A5, the S5 turns up the heat with a supercharged V6 that provides blistering acceleration. It also boasts a tauter suspension, bigger brakes and subtle aesthetic upgrades inside and out that convey the car's sporting intent.

The 2016 Audi S5's eye-catching yet restrained styling is the perfect complement to its refined performance.

But the S5 isn't the kind of performance car that feels amped up all the time. With its supple ride, effective noise insulation and supportive seats, this Audi also excels on long road trips and in everyday driving. All-wheel drive is standard, of course, so if you live in a snowbelt state, there's no need to garage your S5 for the winter. And if you're wondering about fuel economy, the S5 returns up to 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is impressive for a car with this kind of zip.

Drawbacks are few but notable. For one thing, the cramped backseat is better for personal items than people, though that's not too unusual for this type of vehicle. For another, the current S5 has been around for a while, and its technology offerings are showing their age. The base Premium Plus trim doesn't come standard with Bluetooth audio, for example, and it also gets a basic version of the MMI infotainment system with awkward dash-mounted controls. You'll need to add the expensive Technology package or spring for the Prestige trim in order to rectify these flaws, and either way, you're still stuck with Audi's proprietary digital music interface instead of the USB connectivity that most rivals include.

If the S5 isn't your thing, you could go with the BMW 435i coupe or hardtop convertible, for example, and enjoy fresher cabin technology and a roomier backseat, albeit with less straight-line speed. The luxurious 2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 coupe and convertible serve up an enthusiastic 329 hp and arguably more valet line prestige than the S5. Or you could save a bundle and savor the sweet sounds of the 2016 Ford Mustang GT's 435-hp V8. Nonetheless, the Edmunds "A" rated 2016 Audi S5 remains a top performer with a debonair character that will always be in style.

2016 Audi S5 models

The 2016 Audi S5 is offered in coupe and convertible (cabriolet) body styles. The latter features a power-operated soft top and a wind blocker. Both are available in Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels.

Available as a coupe or convertible, the Audi S5 is just as easy to live with everyday as it is thrilling to pilot around turns.

Standard Premium Plus features include 18-inch wheels with summer tires, xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, an S5-specific body kit, auto-dimming mirrors with exterior heating, keyless entry and ignition, selectable driving settings (known as Audi Drive Select), shift paddles for the automatic transmission, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory functions, a color driver information center, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a dash-mounted MMI electronics controller, a 6.5-inch display, a CD player, Audi's proprietary digital music interface (with an iPod cable), a SD card slot and satellite radio.

In addition, the coupe gets a tilt-only sunroof, leather and simulated suede upholstery and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, while the convertible gets premium leather upholstery and 50/50-split folding rear seatbacks.

The Prestige trim adds adaptive headlights and the Technology package, which includes Bluetooth streaming audio, Audi Connect with online services and mobile WiFi, a navigation system, voice controls, an upgraded MMI system with a larger display and console-mounted controls, a CD player, HD radio, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot monitor. The Technology package can also be added to the Premium Plus trim as an option.

Going with the Prestige also lets you opt for the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive steering and adaptive cruise control with a forward collision mitigation system. Prestige coupes are additionally eligible for a Luxury package, which adds comfort front seats with less aggressive bolstering and upgraded leather upholstery with extended coverage.

All coupes can be equipped with a Black Optic package that includes special 19-inch wheels, high-gloss black exterior trim, body-color exterior mirrors and the upgraded leather upholstery that's in the convertible. New for 2016 is a coupe-only Black Optic Plus package that adds 20-inch wheels and gloss-black exterior mirrors.

All convertibles, meanwhile, are eligible for a Comfort package that features ventilated comfort front seats with perforated leather upholstery and a neck-level heating system.

Stand-alone options across the lineup include 19-inch wheels, a torque-vectoring sport differential and adaptive suspension dampers.

2016 Highlights

Every 2016 Audi S5 gets the fancy Bang & Olufsen audio system as standard, while a Black Optic Plus package (20-inch wheels, gloss-black mirror covers) joins the options list.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Audi S5 is motivated by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine rated at 333 hp and 325 pound-feet of torque. The coupe comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed automated manual transmission is optional on the coupe and standard on the Cabriolet. Every S5 features all-wheel drive, which can be enhanced with an optional sport differential that actively distributes torque between the rear wheels for optimal cornering precision.

In Edmunds performance testing, an S5 coupe equipped with the automated manual transmission (and pre-programmed launch mode) accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds, a quick time compared to the rivals mentioned above. The convertible did the same job in a competitive 5.3 seconds.

EPA-estimated fuel economy starts at 20 mpg combined (17 city/26 highway) for the coupe with the manual transmission, rising to 21 mpg combined (18 city/28 highway) with the automated manual. The convertible also achieves 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway). A coupe with the automated manual registered a surprising 23 mpg on the diverse 120-mile Edmunds evaluation loop.

Safety

The 2016 Audi S5 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags and (in the coupe) full-length side curtain airbags. A blind-spot monitoring system, a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors are included in the Technology package, which is standard on the Prestige trim and optional on Premium Plus. In addition, the Prestige trim can be optionally equipped with an adaptive cruise control system (via the Driver Assistance package) that includes an audible warning if a frontal impact is imminent and automatic brake application if necessary.

In Edmunds brake testing, the S5 coupe and convertible came to a stop from 60 mph within a foot of one another at 108 and 109 feet, respectively. Both are solid but not chart-topping performances among comparable cars with summer tires.

Driving

The 2016 Audi S5 is remarkably easy to live with, yet it's ready to thrill whenever you get the urge. Power from the supercharged V6 is plentiful, and unlike many V6 engines, this one is virtually vibration-free, even at redline. The standard steering system manages to be both calm on the highway and responsive in turns. We also like the sport differential's understeer-quelling magic during at-the-limit driving, though you won't get much use out of this feature unless you're comfortable taking corners with all four tires squealing.

Drivers who choose the coupe's stick shift will be rewarded with precise, positive action through the gates. That's no knock on the S tronic automated manual transmission, however, which supplies silky-smooth shifts in normal driving, yet reacts quickly to the manual commands of the paddle shifters, executing rev-matched downshifts with clinical precision.

Even with the Audi S5's sporting personality, ride quality remains quite pleasant overall. The optional adaptive suspension gives the driver some choice in the matter, but we feel the standard calibration strikes an agreeable balance between comfort and control. Whether you're on a twisty mountain pass or in the midst of a cross-country trek, this handsome two-door is a most rewarding traveling companion.

Interior

The S5's highly appealing interior boasts a tastefully understated design and high-quality materials. There are some functional shortcomings, however. The dash-mounted MMI controller that's standard on the Premium Plus trim, for example, isn't nearly as easy to operate as the console-mounted controller you get with the upgraded system in the Technology package. That system also features simplified menus, a slightly larger screen and Bluetooth streaming audio. USB connectivity, however, is unavailable.

The S5's sophisticated cabin boasts high-quality materials and supportive seats.

The S5's standard front sport seats are quite comfortable on long road trips, while also providing plenty of lateral support to keep you planted during hard cornering. Some may be disappointed to learn that the convertible's optional neck-warming vents come with less sporty seats, but unless you plan to toss your luxury convertible into sharp corners on a regular basis, you likely won't notice much of a difference. In either the coupe or convertible, the rear seats offer scant room for adult passengers, so they're best for smaller riders or cargo.

The Audi S5 convertible requires few practical compromises compared to the coupe. The tight-fitting, multilayer top takes about 17 seconds to lower and 15 to raise, and it's so well-insulated that you may forget you're driving a convertible. With the top stowed, the convertible's trunk can still accommodate 10.2 cubic feet of cargo, which is only 2 cubes less than that of the coupe. Like the coupe, the convertible features folding rear seatbacks for added cargo-carrying versatility.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi S5.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
11 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

MOST VERSATILE LUXURY CAR EVER
Joe,07/19/2017
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
I wanted a nice car that was fun to drive that could be a daily driver and was a convertible. The Audi S5 is that, and more! After test driving BMW, Audi, and Jaguar, I was on the fence between BMW and Audi. The Audi just “felt” more fun to drive. The BMW had a better entertainment system and better fuel economy. Also, the Audi was slightly more expensive; telling me it had better resale. The other thing that made me choose Audi was the Adaptive Cruise Control option. BMW doesn’t have this option on many of their convertibles, and it was easier to find an Audi with one. I am so glad I did! What a great feature to have if you drive highways frequently. After 7 weeks with this car, it is more than perfect, if you can say that! It is a high performance speed demon if you want, with a great exhaust sound and rally inspired handling. If you want a leisurely cruise with the top down, you can have that too. It does drink a little more gas than I was expecting, but the smiles per mile more than make up for it. Traction hasn’t been an issue, and I can’t wait to try it in snow. The main issues I’ve had are with the entertainment system. The Homelink garage door opener has not worked a few times. (I literally jumped in the OTHER car I have with it, pushed the button, and door went down on the first try. After returning home, the Audi Homelink worked fine.) The “MMI” Nav screen has become “stuck” on a screen before after using the reverse camera. I had to push the Media or Nav button to get it un-stuck, so not too bad of an issue. One morning after putting the top down, a window kept going to 25% closed while the rest were 100%. I had to manually use the window button on that door to get it to stay up. The cord to connect your phone or iPod to the Nav system is a pain, as it is in the glove box. Instead, I bought a 16GB SD card for $10 on Amazon and play all my music that way with one of two SD slots. The Bluetooth for answering calls and playing music is flawless, however. I very much prefer the non-touch screen in the Audi vs the touch screen in the BMW. UPDATE: I have not had any issues with any of these systems since the dealer updated the MMI 6 months ago. Driving with the top up, it feels like a normal car. The road noise can be elevated at times, which is because it of the cloth-top. A Mustang hard-top driver rode in my car and noted that the road noise was much less than theirs. The AC cools very fast, creating a cool atmosphere on a hot day (95F) with the setting at 76F. The ventilated seats cool quite quickly, but I am beginning to think they are more of a gimmick than worth the extra money. If you are buying strictly for performance, you might be a little disappointed with the vehicle stability and throttle response. You can feel a lot of vehicle sway when cornering on a rough road, and many people install a rigid bar across the engine bay to reduce body sway. The throttle is not responsive unless in sport mode, which is quite punchy and hurts drivability a bit. In addition, the looks of this car are unique and stylish. Not too aggressive or over the top, but smooth lines and well-designed features. Even with the release of the redesigned 2018 model, this one doesn’t look out of date. Overall, this car is a pleasure to drive and look at. You won’t be disappointed in buying, although maintenance is slightly more expensive when items fail, the reliability has been fantastic. If you came to this page to find the perfect car, this is the ONE! UPDATE: After driving this car for 2 years 8 months, I like it even more. I've put over 55K miles on it with no mechanical issues. I've changed the tires twice and it didn't need an alignment. I think the performance is better than I originally thought. Keeping the car in Dynamic mode helps the stability in cornering quite a bit. I drive it on slick and icy roads without any issues. The entertainment system had a few sporadic problems, but an update to the system by the dealer took care of them. It is extremely easy to work on most components. I found out gas mileage can drastically improve with driving habits, haha. Overall, still very happy with my purchase.
Outstanding Four Season GT
AMM59,12/12/2019
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
This is a superb GT, especially if you live in the snow belt. Responsive, controllable, fast, and very comfortable. It also deals wonderfully with the snow. Truly I don't know what else I could want. I especially love the dual clutch S-Tronic DSG. Bliss. Trade-offs and my views on the editor's review? I cross-shopped Lexus, MB and BMW. I think the "oversteer" issue in the editor's review is a reasonable conclusion in a straight comparison with some competitors, but it is overblown for any reasonable road use - this is not a track car. Rear seat room is just as limited as you'd expect in a subcompact sports coupe - but it didn't limit my wife and I from having a friend join us for a road trip - with two 5' 6" companions (I am 6 ft.) no one was at all cramped. I found my CPO 2016 S5 with the Tech Package, so the Bluetooth limitations of the standard package don't apply. Overall, I could not possibly be happier. Highly recommended.
Love this Car....
Ruben Ramos II,07/02/2016
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
I was in the market for a car that has a reliable track record, is fun, luxurious and a looker. My first choice was a Porsche 911 C4S but I couldn't justify the expense (that is code for too steep of a price). So, why did I go this route? The audi S5 that has been in the market for a while. Yet, you don't see very many on the road. It's sexy, is quick and agile. It does have its limits as it is not "an all out" sports car but a luxury GT Coupe. Fun Factor and great looks: I thoroughly enjoy the ride quality and quickness. Quality of the interior is above board. Wow, it a reliable rendition of what a GT coupe should be. 2018 Update: 22k miles - still love this car. Garage kept. Car looks good in caparison to others on the road.
Great Car With a Big Problem
Rotex,02/21/2016
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
After jumping to the S5 model from the Audi A5, I wondered why I hadn't done it sooner. The difference is remarkable, both in performance, as well as an overall graduation to nicer interior stylings, technology and engineering. With the beast 333 hp supercharged engine under the hood, the acceleration from a dead stop was palpable, if not downright enjoyable. Outer stylings will certainly turn heads, as the car jumps off the page demonstrating elegance with an understated sportiness, particularly with the hardtop coupe model. The technology and dashboard layout can be both intimidating and frustrating, for example many controls are dash mounted, consequently, its important to learn where everything is prior to getting in it and spinning around town. Sadly, in my case, the vehicle has only 18,000 km on it over two years, and paint is flaking off in large 25cent size pieces from the rocker panels on both sides of the car (where you would expect the paint to never fall off). I have notified the dealer in Mississauga, Ontario in this case, who recommended I go to Audi Canada, since it was out of their hands. I have contacted Audi Canada about the issue and they are unwilling to do anything about it citing road damage. I live in the city, drive the car infrequently on paved roads only, and do not drive the car in winter (as I spend my time in the south). Quite frankly, I am surprised by Audi's reluctance to do anything about it, since I am a repeat buyer, which is prompting me to look elsewhere when I replace my car in another year or so. However, when I do drive the Audi S5, the flaking paint is a good advertisement for the poor quality paint Audi has put on my car and anyone who asks, I tell them the problem. Other than that, defer to my earlier comments about performance, and its highly recommended vehicle if you don't mind the paint falling off it.
See all 11 reviews of the 2016 Audi S5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Audi S5 features & specs

Used 2016 Audi S5 Overview

The Used 2016 Audi S5 is offered in the following submodels: S5 Coupe, S5 Convertible. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), and Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM).

Research Similar Vehicles