Used 2013 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me
- 92,639 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,498$2,629 Below Market
Hot Deals Auto - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2013 Audi S5 2dr PREMIUM WHEELS, LEATHER, MOON ROOF, BACKUP CAMERA features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Volcano Red Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sam Barmaki at 702-889-8891 or sam@hotdealsauto.com for more information. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR7DA029540
Stock: 11563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 86,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,595$1,960 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Ice Silver Metallic Exterior with Black Interior Power Steering Sun Roof Keyless Entry Traction Control Sport Seats Memory Seat Position Bluetooth -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR7DA003673
Stock: T003673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 63,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$20,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Prestige Pkg 19" 5-Segment-Spoke Alloy Wheels Leather Seats Ice Silver Metallic Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Black; Leather This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Audi S5 Prestige is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi S5 Prestige. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Ice Silver Metallic AWD Audi enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. A Audi with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This S5 Prestige was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2013 Audi S5: The 2013 Audi A5 and S5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and convertibles. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware is different between the two models, much of the same features are carried over, and they have essentially the same seating space and design--except Coupes have seating for five and Cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS Coupe, and INFINITI G37 Coupe, and especially in S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models. And with the new Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller, and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. The top-performance RS5 Coupe can get to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. Strengths of this model include Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, nicely proportioned exterior, advanced infotainment and connectivity, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet, and stylish interior Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH5DN013076
Stock: DN013076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 74,011 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$20,991
Driveline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Driveline Motorcars's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus with 74,011mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Audi S5 Premium Plus is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. The S5 Premium Plus is well maintained and has just 74,011mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2013 Audi S5: The 2013 Audi A5 and S5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and convertibles. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware is different between the two models, much of the same features are carried over, and they have essentially the same seating space and design--except Coupes have seating for five and Cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS Coupe, and INFINITI G37 Coupe, and especially in S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models. And with the new Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller, and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. The top-performance RS5 Coupe can get to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. Interesting features of this model are Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, nicely proportioned exterior, advanced infotainment and connectivity, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet, and stylish interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR6DA064190
Stock: 064190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 81,890 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2013 AUDI S5 PREMIUM PLUS CABRIO QUATTRO. V6 3.0 LITER SUPERCHARGED. 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION. CLEAN CARFAX. NO ACCIDENTS. 23 SERVICE RECORDS. COLD WEATHER PKG. CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM. NAVI. BLIND SPOT MONITORING. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH/AUX CONNECTIVITY. BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO. 19 INCH S LINE WHEELS. KEY-LESS GO. PUSH START. STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH2DN016069
Stock: 016069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,551 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,958$642 Below Market
Porsche St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Thank you for considering our S5 3.0T Prestige quattro with just over 42K miles. This Audi was a recent trade in at Porsche St Louis. We just serviced and detailed the car preparing it for it's next owner. This Audi can be seen at Porsche St Louis, 2970 South Hanley Road in Maplewood, MO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR6DA069513
Stock: TDA069513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 65,966 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,998$2,013 Below Market
A&B Motor Cars - Pasadena / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR7DA000720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,176 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,999$2,824 Below Market
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR2DA017019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,885 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,950
Online Automotive Group - Phoenix / Arizona
**NO ADDITIONAL DEALER PRODUCTS ADDED TO THE PRICE** **YOU DEAL WITH ONE PERSON FROM START TO FINISH** Impeccable Condition, 2 Owner, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Meticulously Cared For, Low Miles, With only 31,885 miles (that's only 4,087 miles per year average) Sporty S Line, Fully Loaded with Bang and Olufsen Sound, Back up Camera, Blind Spot, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Navigation, HID Headlights, Carbon Fiber Trim, Bluetooth. At Online Automotive Group, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Online Automotive to be recognized as CarGurus Top Rated Dealer in Arizona for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Online Automotive offers a great selection of top quality vehicles, specializing in vehicles with low miles, a clean Carfax report in excellent condition, handpicked and displayed inside our 15,000 square feet indoor showroom. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty and a 7 day trial exchange policy for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH2DN005050
Stock: 10856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 103,705 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,450$406 Below Market
SoCal Auto Group - Reseda / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR9DA007496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,527 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,799$572 Below Market
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2013 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Phantom Black Pearl Effect/Black Roof CARFAX One-Owner. 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro 18/26 City/Highway MPG Bluetooth, Hands-free, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Quattro AWD, All Wheel Drive, S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro, 2D Convertible, 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Phantom Black Pearl Effect/Black Roof, Black Leather, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Bang Olufsen Sound System, Comfort Package, HDD Navigation w/o Voice Control, Headroom Heater, Navigation System, Perforated Milano Leather Upholstery, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player HD, Ventilated Heated Front Sport Seats. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH1DN012045
Stock: BA22638A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 63,766 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2013 AUDI S5 3.0T PRESTIGE QUATTRO COUPEClean Carfax, Well Maintained, Bang & Olufsen Audio, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation System, Quattro AWD, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Audi Side Assist, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bang & Olufsen Audi, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbag, Parking Sensors, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sunroof, Supercharged Engine, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available. Safety Features Includes, Front And Side Airbags, Park Assist, Blind Spot And Lane Departure Warning, Seatbelt Tensioners, Panic Alarm, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR9DA020970
Stock: AT13013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 68,589 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***A BEAUTIFUL S5 CONVERTIBLE...................................IBIS WHITE/BLACK TOP WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH STEERING WHEEL PADDLE SHIFTER, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, KEYLESS GO, PARKTRONIC, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, LOOKS & RUNS GREAT, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH4DN007714
Stock: MAX18795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 77,099 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,991$791 Below Market
Rahib Motors - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH0DN001112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,461 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***BLACK ON BLACK S5 COUPE.....................................QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PREMIUM PLUS, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AUDI CONCERT SOUND SYSTEM, MOONROOF, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, DUAL EXHAUST, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR3DA028179
Stock: MAX18632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 96,233 milesFair Deal
$18,999
A&M Auto Sales - Edgewood / Maryland
Internet Prices are based on cash or cashier's check. Our Internet price does not include a $299 Processing fee, Tags, title and FINANCE FEES! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees finance charges dealer document, preparation fees, processing fees . Internet special price may not be compatible with dealer sponsored or subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH8DN015928
Stock: 015928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$20,500
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2013 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro: 6-SPEED MANUALOPTIONS INCLUDE: Navigation Plus Pkg, Sport Rear Differential, Bang & Olufson Sound, Fine Nappa Leather, Carbon Inlays.NO HAGGLE PRICE IS BELOW KBB FAIR PURCHASE PRICE!Recent Arrival, 1 of 3 currently available in the country!SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, GOOD TIRES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, Local Trade. 17/26 City/Highway MPG - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGGAFR7DA043592
Stock: A20412B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 110,363 miles
$17,999
Patterson Auto Center - Wichita Falls / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR0DA006611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
