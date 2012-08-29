Used 2013 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me

352 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 352 listings
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Red
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    92,639 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,498

    $2,629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    86,803 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,595

    $1,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    63,242 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,983

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    74,011 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,991

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    81,890 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,988

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    42,551 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,958

    $642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    65,966 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,998

    $2,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    67,176 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,999

    $2,824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    31,885 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,950

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    103,705 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,450

    $406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    93,527 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,799

    $572 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    63,766 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    68,589 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    77,099 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,991

    $791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    78,461 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    96,233 miles
    Fair Deal

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    Not Provided

    $20,500

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    110,363 miles

    $17,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi S5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 352 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S5
  4. Used 2013 Audi S5

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S5

Read recent reviews for the Audi S5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.86 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
Amazing Car
u2nelson,08/29/2012
I have had this car for 4 weeks now, and it is still impressing me. The power is smooth and strong, it comes on early and just keeps puling hard. Very addictive. Handling, is well not as brilliant as my old BMW 330CI, but it is still exceptionaly good. This car is very fun to drive and did I mention it has gobs of smooth power. The quality of the finish, both inside and outside is superb. Initially I was not sure about the alcantara seat inserts, but now that I have the alcantara, I am 100% sold and glad to have it. It's superior, both in looks and function and very easy to clean, just wipe with a damp cloth. It's hard to believe someone would pay extra to not get the alcantara.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
S5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi S5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings