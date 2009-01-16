Used 2008 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me
- 111,410 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
Rountree Moore Ford Lincoln - Lake City / Florida
!!! Clean CARFAX !!! Sunroof! Leather! Power Seats! Alloy Wheels! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! Includes the Rountree Moore Advantage: First Oil Change Free! Lifetime Loaner Vehicles! 3-Day Exchange Guarantee! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced! Call Us Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi S5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURV78T98A039737
Stock: FC30049A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 51,404 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,900$1,476 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2009 Audi S5 2dr features a 4.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Magma Red Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi S5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURV78T09A037831
Stock: AUDI-9A037831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 19,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$23,988
Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Rear View Camera, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, 8.5J x 19 5-Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels, Audi Music Interface with iPod Cable, Audi Navigation System, Audi Rear Parking System with Rear-View Camera, Color Driver Information Display, Navigation Package with Voice Control, Navigation System, Voice Control.ONLY 19,951 ORIGINAL MILES! HARD TO FIND! EXCELLENT CONDITION! WON'T LAST!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Located in North Scottsdale's Luxury vehicle HQ. Scottsdale Road and the 101. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Audi Navigation System, Navigation System, Navigation Package with Voice Control, 10 Speakers, Audi Music Interface with iPod Cable, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Color Driver Information Display, Power driver seat, Voice Control, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Audi Rear Parking System with Rear-View Camera, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Silk Nappa Leather Seat Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear View Camera 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Internet Sales at 855-328-4749 or Lou.Gordon@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi S5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURV78T89A051928
Stock: S05573B3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 127,295 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$12,990
AutoNation Ford Mobile - Mobile / Alabama
Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Ibis White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi S5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURV78T79A026230
Stock: 9A026230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 131,154 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,300
Grand Valley Auto Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado
Meet our elegant 2009 Audi S5 Quattro Coupe presented in Quartz Gray. Powered by a 4.2 Liter V6 is perfectly matched to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission for an incredible performance at any speed. This All Wheel Drive Coupe scores near 25mpg on the highway, and offers driving dynamics that can only be described as brilliant plus keeps this convertible stable and planted to the road even in less than ideal conditions. Beautiful inside and out, our S5 turns heads with its sleek silhouette that is accented by alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, and fog lights.Your pulse will quicken in this Premium Plus as you step into the heated leather power seats. Amenities such as an easy to use full-color navigation system, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a dash-mounted Multi-Media Interface, and a concert-quality sound system make every ride feel first class.Of course, Audi engineers put your safety ahead of all else when meticulously designing advanced safety features that protect you and your passengers from harm. ABS, multiple airbags and stability, and traction control are sure to put your mind at ease. Reward yourself with this S5 masterpiece and join the elite. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi S5 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURV78T19A004918
Stock: G3238B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 126,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000
Rairdon's Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
Recent Arrival!backup camera, heated seats, keyless entry, auto headlights, bluetooth, navigation / nav / gps, voice recognition, local trade, "one-owner Carfax", moonroof, AWD / 4WD, leather.2009 Audi S5 4.2 CARFAX One-Owner.*All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or certified vehicles are used. A negotiable documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. Please consider verifying any information in question with a dealership sales representative. MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, it is not our sale price, The Net MSRP after rebates is not an advertised price and both are used for comparison purposes only. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offer includes implied warranties of merchantability. Call Dealer to determine form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. Washington residents only. MPG is based on EPA estimates for newly manufactured vehicles only. Actual rating will vary with driving conditions, habits, and vehicle condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi S5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURV78T89A038824
Stock: 9A038824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 127,670 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Gorgeous, fast, eye-catchingly attractive, and a great deal!! 6 speed manual transmission tied to a 365 HP v8 motor launches this beauty into driving bliss mode. Premium BOSE sound system with steering wheel controls for the stereo, Bluetooth and factory navigation, factory fog lights, premium S-series wheels with new tires, keyless remote, back up camera and so much more to list!!!!! Come drive this sexy beast!!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $3,000 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGVAFR5AA052440
Stock: 052440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,307 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,986
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Brilliant Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 Audi S5. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi S5 Premium Plus, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Audi S5. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S5 Premium Plus. More information about the 2010 Audi S5: With the addition of Cabriolet models for 2010, Audi has a full line of coupes and convertibles ranging from fuel-efficient turbo 4-cylinder to powerful V8 and turbo V6 models. The A5 and S5 coupes hit the target on design and styling--they're quite possibly the best-looking 2-door touring cars inside and out. Interior comfort and ride quality is also top notch, with the coupe making an especially good long-distance cruiser for two. Also, Audi says that the A5 and S5 Cabriolet models have best-in-class trunk space. Strengths of this model include Styling and design, quattro's all-weather traction, performance in the S5 model, beautiful, well-appointed interior, fuel-efficiency in the 2.0 model, and ride comfort All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCVAFRXAA047524
Stock: AA047524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 37,768 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$27,950
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Audi S5 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Xenon, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Head-Protection System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control.BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified S5 today, worry free! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 19 5-Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control with Active Braking Guard, Driver Assist, Prestige, Stainless Steel Texture Decorative Inlays. This Audi S5 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Surround Sound, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Xenon, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Accent Stripes, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Roll Stability Control, Head-Protection System, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, FAST- KEY entry system, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control, Panoramic Roof, Power Brakes, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Integrated Trailer Brake, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Paddle Shifter, Rain Sensing Wipers. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have all keys - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Accent Stripes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Keypad Entry, FAST- KEY entry system, Forward Collision Warning, Front Heated Seats, FUSE Handsfree Link, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Integrated Trailer Brake, Lane Departure Warning, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVVAFR8AA070809
Stock: C880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 121,076 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Modern Motorcars - Nixa / Missouri
Clean CARFAX, Local Trade, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Tinted Windows, and MORE!-WE DELIVER IN 300 MILES FOR FREE!-100% ONLINE TRANSACTIONS!-Ibis White-Magma Red Leather Interior-4.2L V8 TFSI DOHC Engine-6-Speed Automatic Transmission-Quattro-Navigation-Backup Camera-Heated Seats-Dual Climate Control-Gunmetal Alloy Wheels-Tinted Windows-Moonroof-Carbon Fiber Interior Trim-Join the nearly 1,000 clients that have rated us an average of 4.8 of 5! The most commonly used phrases in our reviews are buying experience, fair price and highly recommend. We pride ourselves on providing an unique and friendly experience for all shoppers before, during and after the process. We place an extremely heavy emphasis on our intensive presale inspection by our team of ASE certified technicians. We then make the investments needed to bring all inventory up to the Modern Motorcars quality standards prior to considering it ready for retail. We serve the Greater Springfield Missouri area; however, our clients range from coast to coast. Over the years we have developed a very smooth process for delivery to your doorstep, free pickup at Springfield/Branson airport and premium warranties recognized in service centers nationally. In addition, we provide convenient and industry leading finance options with rates that compete with any lending source. Whether it is a vehicle purchased from Modern Motorcars or not, our Service Center is ready to handle all your needs from simple to the most complex on all makes and models. We treat every opportunity with care and focus on delivering all shoppers with our unique VIP experience providing the amenities you typically will not find in a family owned and operated dealership. We invite you to inspect our reviews and look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCVAFR8AA070266
Stock: 070266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 99,166 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,600
Audi Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Navigation Pkg W/Camera Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System Panoramic Roof Carbon Atlas Decorative Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Silk Nappa Leather Brilliant Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle includes an AutoNation Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise multi-point safety inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. This Audi includes: NAVIGATION PKG W/CAMERA Navigation System Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System BRILLIANT BLACK CARBON ATLAS DECORATIVE INLAYS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi S5 Premium Plus. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Audi S5 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Audi S5. More information about the 2010 Audi S5: With the addition of Cabriolet models for 2010, Audi has a full line of coupes and convertibles ranging from fuel-efficient turbo 4-cylinder to powerful V8 and turbo V6 models. The A5 and S5 coupes hit the target on design and styling--they're quite possibly the best-looking 2-door touring cars inside and out. Interior comfort and ride quality is also top notch, with the coupe making an especially good long-distance cruiser for two. Also, Audi says that the A5 and S5 Cabriolet models have best-in-class trunk space. Interesting features of this model are Styling and design, quattro's all-weather traction, performance in the S5 model, beautiful, well-appointed interior, fuel-efficiency in the 2.0 model, and ride comfort All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCVAFR5AA076879
Stock: AA076879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 78,338 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995
Audi Morton Grove - Morton Grove / Illinois
*YOU HAVE TO DRIVE THIS CAR!!6-SPEED TRANSMISSION!!THIS ONE IS CALLING YOUR NAME!! *Only 78K MILES on this CarFax Certified *TWO PREVIOUS OWNER* and *ACCIDENT FREE 2010 AUDI S5 PRESTIGE!!!* Ice Silver Metallic over Black!! Featuring the optional,*-PRESTIGE PKG* (-inc: DVD player, Advanced key keyless start/stop, auto-dimming interior/exterior mirrors, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, color driver info system, navigation plus system w/3G MMI, compass in rearview mirror, memory for driver seat & mirrors, voice control of nav/radio/phone).*-DRIVER ASSIST PKG* (-inc: side assist lane change assistant, rear back-up camera, rear parking sensors).*AND MORE!!!*Appointments are recommended so call us *TODAY* to schedule a viewing of our pre-owned inventory! All of our vehicles pass a 135-Point Safety & Quality Inspection completed by our factory-trained ASE Master Certified technicians. And don't forget to ask about our complimentary McGrath Advantage, which has been a cornerstone of The McGrath Auto Group, serving the greater Chicagoland community for over 50 years!! *GROW WITH US!**Dealer not responsible for typographical errors, photo errors, pricing errors, or equipment errors. Please verify with a dealer representative that all details listed are accurate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3VAFR2AA043290
Stock: G7252A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 116,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Trimax Auto - Norfolk / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH9AN020849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,995
Booth Motors - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVVAFRXAA005945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
Signature Pre-Owned - Kearny / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH9AN019040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,950$1,717 Below Market
All In Auto Sales - Norco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCVAFR2BA047518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,423 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFHXBN002210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,452 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,425$1,107 Below Market
Cu Auto Sales - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVVAFR5BA014604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
