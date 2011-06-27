Used 2015 Audi S5 for Sale Near Me
- $23,500Great Deal | $3,391 below market
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro59,012 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
ORIGINAL MSRP $61,545, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Black18/28 City/Highway MPG 2015 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHCRecent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Head-turning style; strong supercharged V6; manual transmission available on coupe; sharp handling; civilized ride; upscale interior. Source: Edmunds * From every angle, the body of the S5 stands apart with its wide stance and muscular lines. The 2015 flourishes with style including gorgeous color options, aggressive Singleframe grille, LED taillights, daytime running lights, two sets of fog lights, and automatic xenon headlights. Like Audi interior in general, the cabin of the S5 serves as a showcase for blending technology and graceful design. Interior quality is displayed with the three-spoke multifunction flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddles, power windows with pinch protection, black cloth headliner, panoramic tilting sunroof, auto-dimming interior rear view mirror with a digital compass, and aluminum door sill inlays. A supercharged 3.0L V6 has 333hp to ensure you'll get to your destination quickly. A six-speed manual transmission raises the thrills further by granting more involvement in the process. Best of all, quattro all-wheel drive means the dynamic greatness of the S5 can be enjoyed year-round, and with rain/light sensors for both headlights and windshield wipers at that. A suite of available technologies has made the S5 a true champion of progress. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for up to eight passenger devices and multiple ways to stay connected. Ten speakers blast an integrated iPod, CD or mp3 playbacks as the driver utilizes cruise control on the journey. The S5 is rounded out by a terrific safety package of airbags, anti-theft alarm, safety belt reminders and tire pressure monitoring system. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR9FA054854
Stock: 200276A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- $25,995Great Deal | $2,739 below market
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro58,145 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR8FA020470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,088Good Deal | $1,883 below market
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro46,987 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motorwerks BMW - Bloomington / Minnesota
ONLY 46,987 Miles! Moonlight Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior, Premium Plus trim. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. Audi Premium Plus with Moonlight Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 333 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains The 2015 Audi S5 hits all the right notes for a luxury sport coupe and convertible with its engaging performance, sleek exterior, refined ride and classy, high-tech cabin.. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. WHO WE AREIntroducing complimentary valet vehicle pickup & delivery for service exclusively at Motorwerks BMW! We are committed to your passion for driving The Ultimate Driving Machine. With our industry leading service, Motorwerks BMW makes it easy for you to ensure your BMW receives the necessary maintenance & service from our factory-trained Technicians. See dealer for complete details. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR3FA014771
Stock: BC21599U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- New Listing$25,800Fair Deal | $673 below market
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro64,548 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parks Lincoln of Longwood - Longwood / Florida
Black 2015 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattroPARKS LINCOLN OF LONGWOOD is open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. Test drives delivered to your home or work, deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your own home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork. Recent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Head-turning style; strong supercharged V6; manual transmission available on coupe; sharp handling; civilized ride; upscale interior. Source: Edmunds* From every angle, the body of the S5 stands apart with its wide stance and muscular lines. The 2015 flourishes with style including gorgeous color options, aggressive Singleframe grille, LED taillights, daytime running lights, two sets of fog lights, and automatic xenon headlights. Like Audi interior in general, the cabin of the S5 serves as a showcase for blending technology and graceful design. Interior quality is displayed with the three-spoke multifunction flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddles, power windows with pinch protection, black cloth headliner, panoramic tilting sunroof, auto-dimming interior rear view mirror with a digital compass, and aluminum door sill inlays. A supercharged 3.0L V6 has 333hp to ensure you'll get to your destination quickly. A six-speed manual transmission raises the thrills further by granting more involvement in the process. Best of all, quattro all-wheel drive means the dynamic greatness of the S5 can be enjoyed year-round, and with rain/light sensors for both headlights and windshield wipers at that. A suite of available technologies has made the S5 a true champion of progress. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for up to eight passenger devices and multiple ways to stay connected. Ten speakers blast an integrated iPod, CD or mp3 playbacks as the driver utilizes cruise control on the journey. The S5 is rounded out by a terrific safety package of airbags, anti-theft alarm, safety belt reminders and tire pressure monitoring system. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR0FA035609
Stock: PK35609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $24,995Good Deal | $777 below market
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro52,275 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sound Motors - Branchville / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR5FA055046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,985
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro43,121 milesDelivery available*
Land Rover Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Jaguar Land Rover Albuquerque is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus only has 43,118mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Audi S5 Premium Plus is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. This Audi S5 Premium Plus is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD AudiS5 Premium Plus. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Audi S5. A rare find these days. More information about the 2015 Audi S5: The 2015 Audi A5, S5 and RS5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and cabriolets. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware are different among the three models, much of the same features are carried over and they have essentially the same seating space and design, though coupes have seating for five while cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS coupe and INFINITI Q50 coupe. In S5 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models, while the RS5 takes performance coupes to a new level, with 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. With the Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. Interesting features of this model are advanced infotainment and connectivity, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, Strong, responsive, fuel-efficient powertrains, nicely proportioned exterior, stylish interior, and great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH1FN004949
Stock: FN004949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $36,449
2015 Audi S5 Prestige quattro32,594 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Valenti Auto - Watertown / Connecticut
3.0T QUATTRO AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION S TRONIC. QUATTRO WITH SPORT DIFFERENTIAL. ADAPTIVE DAMPING SUSPENSION. PRESTIGE MODEL WITH AUDI ADAPTIVE LIGHT. PARKING SYSTEM WITH REARVIEW CAMERA. AUDI SIDE ASSIST. AUDI CONNECT. AUDI MMI NAVIGATION WITH VOICE CONTROL.19" WHEELS WITH 7 DOUBLE SPOKE DESIGN. FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE. CARBON ATLAS INLAYS. DRIVER'S ASSISTANCE PACKAGE INCLUDING ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND DYNAMIC STEERING. AUDI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH UP TO 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILEAGE FACTORY BACKED EXTENDED WARRANTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR4FA056522
Stock: W10687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- New Listing$26,977Fair Deal
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro52,086 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
*ALL PreOwned Vehicles Undergo a 120 Point Safety Inspection and are Professionally Detailed*, Non Smoker Vehicle!.Audi Fort Washington is honored to offer this terrific-looking 2015 Audi S5. Moonlight Blue Metallic 3.0T Premium Plus quattroSince 1924, our dedicated sales and service staff have made our customer's auto ownership experience truly exceptional. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, view current offers, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Audi Fort Washington 428 Pennsylvania Ave Fort Washington, PA 19034.Recent Arrival! 2015 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Clean CARFAX. 18/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Head-turning style; strong supercharged V6; manual transmission available on coupe; sharp handling; civilized ride; upscale interior. Source: Edmunds* From every angle, the body of the S5 stands apart with its wide stance and muscular lines. The 2015 flourishes with style including gorgeous color options, aggressive Singleframe grille, LED taillights, daytime running lights, two sets of fog lights, and automatic xenon headlights. Like Audi interior in general, the cabin of the S5 serves as a showcase for blending technology and graceful design. Interior quality is displayed with the three-spoke multifunction flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddles, power windows with pinch protection, black cloth headliner, panoramic tilting sunroof, auto-dimming interior rear view mirror with a digital compass, and aluminum door sill inlays. A supercharged 3.0L V6 has 333hp to ensure you'll get to your destination quickly. A six-speed manual transmission raises the thrills further by granting more involvement in the process. Best of all, quattro all-wheel drive means the dynamic greatness of the S5 can be enjoyed year-round, and with rain/light sensors for both headlights and windshield wipers at that. A suite of available technologies has made the S5 a true champion of progress. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for up to eight passenger devices and multiple ways to stay connected. Ten speakers blast an integrated iPod, CD or mp3 playbacks as the driver utilizes cruise control on the journey. The S5 is rounded out by a terrific safety package of airbags, anti-theft alarm, safety belt reminders and tire pressure monitoring system. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR3FA052789
Stock: FA052789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New Listing$30,998
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro39,458 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax San Gabriel Valley/Duarte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Duarte / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH5FN011287
Stock: 19355515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,995
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro25,646 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 07/2019 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2015 AUDI S5 COUPE QUATTRO AWD ... LOADED WITH PANORAMIC SUNROOF ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE ... QUATTRO WITH SPORTS DIFFERENTIAL ... BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM ... AUDI SENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS with LED DRLS & TAILLIGHTS ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2015 Audi S5 2dr 2dr Coupe Automatic Premium Plus features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Mythos Black Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR2FA043095
Stock: 4314A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2018
- New Listing$30,998
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro43,419 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH2FN006743
Stock: 19201166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,995Fair Deal
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro29,790 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER ... CLEAN CARFAX ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 06/2019 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2015 AUDI S5 COUPE QUATTRO WITH SPORT DIFFERENTIAL AWD ... LOADED WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ... BANG & OLUFEN STEREO ... 19 WHEEL PACKAGE ... ALU-OPIC PACKAGE with SUPERCHARGED BADGES ... CARBON ATLAS INLAYS ... PANORAMIC SUNROOF ... LEATHER/ ALCANTRA INTERIOR ... DC/DVDD-PLAYER with HD RADIO ... AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS with VOICE CONTROL ... PARKING SYSTEM with REARVIEW CAMERA ... AUDI SIDE ASSIST ... AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS with LED DRLS & TAILLIGHTS ... HEATED POWER ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRAE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2015 Audi S5 2dr 2dr Coupe Automatic Premium Plus features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Mythos Black Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFR2FA055859
Stock: 4415A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2019
- $26,777
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro74,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Legend Auto - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFRXFA002097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,994
2015 Audi S5 Prestige quattro66,400 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Davis Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! S5 3.0T Prestige quattro, 2D Coupe, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, Black Leather. 18/28 City/Highway MPGBrilliant Black 2015 Audi S5 3.0T Prestige quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHC18/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Head-turning style; strong supercharged V6; manual transmission available on coupe; sharp handling; civilized ride; upscale interior. Source: Edmunds* From every angle, the body of the S5 stands apart with its wide stance and muscular lines. The 2015 flourishes with style including gorgeous color options, aggressive Singleframe grille, LED taillights, daytime running lights, two sets of fog lights, and automatic xenon headlights. Like Audi interior in general, the cabin of the S5 serves as a showcase for blending technology and graceful design. Interior quality is displayed with the three-spoke multifunction flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddles, power windows with pinch protection, black cloth headliner, panoramic tilting sunroof, auto-dimming interior rear view mirror with a digital compass, and aluminum door sill inlays. A supercharged 3.0L V6 has 333hp to ensure you'll get to your destination quickly. A six-speed manual transmission raises the thrills further by granting more involvement in the process. Best of all, quattro all-wheel drive means the dynamic greatness of the S5 can be enjoyed year-round, and with rain/light sensors for both headlights and windshield wipers at that. A suite of available technologies has made the S5 a true champion of progress. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for up to eight passenger devices and multiple ways to stay connected. Ten speakers blast an integrated iPod, CD or mp3 playbacks as the driver utilizes cruise control on the journey. The S5 is rounded out by a terrific safety package of airbags, anti-theft alarm, safety belt reminders and tire pressure monitoring system. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR5FA031483
Stock: 24477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $35,997
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro38,966 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ray Catena Audi Toms River - Toms River / New Jersey
* 6 Cylinder engine * * Check out this 2015 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro * * 2015 ** Audi * * S5 * This Sepang Blue Pearl Effect 2015 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro might be just the convertible awd for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a dazzling sepang blue pearl effect exterior along with a black interior. It also includes Roadside Assistance. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH9FN006531
Stock: PT0201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-05-2019
- $31,995
2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro43,023 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 06/2019 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2015 AUDI S5 QUATTRO AWD COUPE ... 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION ... PREMIUM PLUS LOADED WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ... FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE ... QUATTRO WITH SPORTS DIFFERENTIAL ... BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM ... 19 WHEEL PACKAGE ... CARBON ATLAS INLAYS ... DC/DVD-PLAYER with HD RADIO ... AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS with VOICE CONTROL ... PARKING SYSTEM with REARVIEW CAMERA ... AUDI SIDE ASSIST ... 7-DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS ... LEATHER / ALCANTARA INTERIOR ... THREE ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL ... SATELLITE RADIO ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2015 Audi S5 2dr 2dr Coupe Manual Premium Plus features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Floret Silver Metallic with a Black/Silver Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGGAFR3FA012830
Stock: 4370A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2018
- $34,995
2015 Audi S5 Prestige quattro49,239 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION ... CLEAN CARFAX ... ONE OWNER ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 07/2019 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... SERVICE CONTRACT AVAILABLE TILL 07/2023 OR UP TO 100K MILES ... 2015 AUDI S5 COUPE QUATTRO AWD ... PRESTIGE MODEL LOADED WITH LUXURY PACKAGE ... HIGH GLOSS BLACK PACKAGE ... PRESTIGE PACKAGE ... NAVIGATION with VOICE CONTROL ... PARKING SYSTEM PLUS WITH REAR VIEW CAMERA ... AUDI SIDE ASSIST ... LANE CHANGE ASSIST ... RADAR TECHNOLOGY LOCATED BEHIND REAR BUMPER ... CD ... AUDI ADAPTIVE LIGHT ... XENON HEADLIGHTS with AUTOMATIC SELF LEVELING AND LED DRLS ... LEATHER DOOR ARMRESTS AND PULLS ... PERFORATED CLIMATE COMFORT FRONT SEATS AND HEAD LEVEL HEATING SYSTEM ... 19 TITANIUM 5-ARM ROTOR DESIGN ... LED TURN SIGNAL REPEATERS with FIBER OPTIC TECHNOLOGY ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2015 Audi S5 2dr 2dr Coupe Manual Prestige features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3GAFRXFA045046
Stock: 4384A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2019
- $26,300
2015 Audi S5 Prestige quattro57,272 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hampton Toyota - Lafayette / Louisiana
Contact Hampton Toyota today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Audi S5 Prestige. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi S5 Prestige. This low mileage Audi S5 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. The Audi S5 Prestige has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. More information about the 2015 Audi S5: The 2015 Audi A5, S5 and RS5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and cabriolets. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware are different among the three models, much of the same features are carried over and they have essentially the same seating space and design, though coupes have seating for five while cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS coupe and INFINITI Q50 coupe. In S5 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models, while the RS5 takes performance coupes to a new level, with 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. With the Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. Strengths of this model include advanced infotainment and connectivity, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, Strong, responsive, fuel-efficient powertrains, nicely proportioned exterior, stylish interior, and great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFR9FA047511
Stock: T191693C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2019