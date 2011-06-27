Close

Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona

ORIGINAL MSRP $61,545, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Black18/28 City/Highway MPG 2015 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. 3.0L TFSI V6 DOHCRecent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Head-turning style; strong supercharged V6; manual transmission available on coupe; sharp handling; civilized ride; upscale interior. Source: Edmunds * From every angle, the body of the S5 stands apart with its wide stance and muscular lines. The 2015 flourishes with style including gorgeous color options, aggressive Singleframe grille, LED taillights, daytime running lights, two sets of fog lights, and automatic xenon headlights. Like Audi interior in general, the cabin of the S5 serves as a showcase for blending technology and graceful design. Interior quality is displayed with the three-spoke multifunction flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddles, power windows with pinch protection, black cloth headliner, panoramic tilting sunroof, auto-dimming interior rear view mirror with a digital compass, and aluminum door sill inlays. A supercharged 3.0L V6 has 333hp to ensure you'll get to your destination quickly. A six-speed manual transmission raises the thrills further by granting more involvement in the process. Best of all, quattro all-wheel drive means the dynamic greatness of the S5 can be enjoyed year-round, and with rain/light sensors for both headlights and windshield wipers at that. A suite of available technologies has made the S5 a true champion of progress. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for up to eight passenger devices and multiple ways to stay connected. Ten speakers blast an integrated iPod, CD or mp3 playbacks as the driver utilizes cruise control on the journey. The S5 is rounded out by a terrific safety package of airbags, anti-theft alarm, safety belt reminders and tire pressure monitoring system. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUCGAFR9FA054854

Stock: 200276A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-13-2020