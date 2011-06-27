Overall rating

Nine years is a long time for a car to survive without a redesign. It's even longer for a sport luxury coupe, yet the 2017 Audi S5 remains just as desirable as it was when it debuted in 2008. That's a testament to the S5's timeless design inside and out, as well as its comfort and potent performance.

At long last, a replacement is just over the horizon, with an edgier look and sharply creased body panels. That means if you're partial to the smooth flowing lines of this current-generation S5, this is your last chance to get one. Keep in mind that you'll likely be missing out on all of the latest technology as well as improvements in performance and efficiency.

Newer S5 rivals also enjoy similar advantages for the time being and are worthy of your consideration. These include the BMW 440i, Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe and Cadillac ATS Coupe. It can be argued that these alternatives lack the timeless style of the 2017 Audi S5, so you'll have to decide for yourself if this classic shape can still compete.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Audi S5 include antilock brakes, stability/traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags, and (in the coupe) full-length side curtain airbags. A blind-spot monitoring system, a rearview camera, and front and rear parking sensors are included in the Technology package

In Edmunds brake testing, the S5 coupe and convertible came to a stop from 60 mph within a foot of each other at 108 and 109 feet, respectively. These distances are comparable to those of competing vehicles with summer performance tires.